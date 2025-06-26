- Rock Tech und Ronbay beabsichtigen, eine integrierte lokale Lieferkette für Batteriematerialien in Europa aufzubauen, einschließlich einer möglichen Investition.

- Führender CAM-Hersteller wird batteriefähiges Lithiumhydroxid von Rock Tech beziehen

- Rock Techs Guben-Konverter wird mit voller Unterstützung von Ronbay entwickelt

- Die Partnerschaft stellt sicher, dass Rock Techs Produkte den Kundenanforderungen entsprechen

Toronto, ON, 26. Juni 2025 / IRW-Press / Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("das Unternehmen" oder "Rock Tech"), ein deutsch-kanadisches Cleantech-Unternehmen, das Raffineriekapazitäten für Lithium in Europa entwickelt, und Ronbay Technology Co., Ltd., Ningbo, China ("Ronbay"), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Kathodenmaterialien (CAM), geben heute die Unterzeichnung einer strategischen Absichtserklärung (MoU) bekannt. Ziel ist der Aufbau einer vollständig lokalen, integrierten Lieferkette für Lithium-Ionen-Batteriematerialien in Europa.

Im Zentrum dieser strategischen Partnerschaft steht die langfristige Lieferung von batteriefähigem Lithiumhydroxid von Rock Tech an Ronbays europäische Kathodenproduktionsstätten, um Batteriebestandteile für den europäischen Bedarf herzustellen. Folglich bietet Ronbay direkte Unterstützung, einschließlich technischer Ressourcen und potenzieller Investitionen, um eine zügige Weiterentwicklung von Rock Techs Konverter in Guben, Deutschland, sicherzustellen. Mit Rock Techs Guben-Konverter an der deutsch-polnischen Grenze und Ronbays CAM-Anlage in Polen deckt diese strategische Partnerschaft einen wichtigen Teil der lokalen Batterieproduktion ab, während Europa den Übergang zu nachhaltiger Energiespeicherung und Elektromobilität beschleunigt.

Ronbay ist ein multinationales Hightech-Unternehmen der neuen Energiematerialien-Branche und spezialisiert auf Forschung, Produktion und Vertrieb von Kathodenmaterialien für Lithium- und Natriumbatterien. Das Produktportfolio umfasst mittel- und hochnickelige ternäre Kathodenmaterialien, Lithium-Mangan-Eisenphosphat (LMFP), Kathodenmaterialien für Natrium-Ionen-Batterien sowie Vorläufermaterialien für Kathoden (pCAMs). Mit diesen Produkten bietet Ronbay leistungsstarke Lösungen für die globalen Märkte für Elektrofahrzeuge (EV) und Energiespeichersysteme (ESS) und unterstützt so den Übergang zu einer nachhaltigeren Energiezukunft.

Im Rahmen seiner internationalen Expansionsstrategie hat Ronbay den Standort Polen durch die Übernahme einer ehemaligen Johnson Matthey-Kathodenmaterialfabrik in Konin ausgebaut. Die grundlegende Infrastruktur ist vorhanden, einschließlich Fabrikgebäuden, Laborgebäuden und Nebenanlagen, und die erforderlichen Umweltprüfungen wurden durchgeführt. Das Phase-I-Projekt für 25.000 Tonnen mittel- und hochnickelhaltige ternäre Materialien schreitet planmäßig voran. Die Installation der Ausrüstung soll 2025 abgeschlossen sein, der kommerzielle Betrieb ist für 2026 vorgesehen. Dieses europäische Projekt stellt einen wichtigen Schritt in Ronbays globaler Strategie dar. Durch die Lokalisierung der Produktion in Europa wird das Unternehmen sein internationales Vertriebsnetz stärken, seine internationale Kundenbasis erweitern und eine schnellere, flexiblere Lieferung wichtiger Batteriematerialien an regionale Kunden gewährleisten.

"Ronbays Interesse an lokal in Europa produziertem Lithium ist ein klares Signal für die strategische Ausrichtung. Diese Partnerschaft wird als Katalysator wirken, dass unser gemeinsames Engagement für den Aufbau einer widerstandsfähigen Batteriewertschöpfungskette in Europa beschleunigt und verstärkt", sagt Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO von Rock Tech Lithium. "Mit Ronbays technischer Expertise und lokalen CAM-Aktivitäten in Europa steigern wir unsere Fähigkeit, die Umsetzung zu beschleunigen und den Betrieb effizienter zu skalieren."

Im Rahmen der Zusammenarbeit werden die Parteien mehrere strategische Initiativen prüfen:

- Rock Tech wird batteriefähiges Lithiumhydroxid aus seinem Guben-Konverter an Ronbays europäische CAM-Aktivitäten liefern, einschließlich des neu erworbenen Werks in Konin, Polen.

- Ronbay wird Rock Tech durch die Vermittlung erfahrener Ingenieur- und Baupartner unterstützen, um den Bau und die Inbetriebnahme der Guben-Anlage zu erleichtern, und auch potenzielle gemeinsame Investitionsmöglichkeiten prüfen.

- Die Partner werden zudem bei der Marktentwicklung zusammenarbeiten, einschließlich der Unterstützung von Ronbays europäischen Abnahmeverpflichtungen und der Kundengewinnung in den Batterie- und Automobilsektoren.

"Das europäische Projekt von Ronbay stellt einen entscheidenden Schritt in unserer globalen Strategie dar. Unsere Partnerschaft mit Rock Tech wird die Lokalisierung der Rohstoffversorgung für das Projekt beschleunigen und unsere Präsenz auf dem europäischen Markt weiter stärken", sagt der Leiter Supply Chain bei Ronbay.

Die Vereinbarung bietet einen Rahmen für beide Unternehmen, um zu gegebener Zeit verbindliche rechtliche Vereinbarungen auszuhandeln. Die Zusammenarbeit basiert auf den Prinzipien gegenseitiger Unterstützung, technologischer Synergie und dem gemeinsamen Ziel, den Übergang zu einer sauberen Energiezukunft zu ermöglichen.

About the Guben Converter

The Guben Lithium Converter is a pioneering facility in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany, by the German-Canadian company Rock Tech Lithium Inc. This plant is set to become Europe's first commercial lithium hydroxide refinery, aiming to produce 24,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annually-enough to supply over 500,000 electric vehicles per year.

On behalf of the Management

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

For further information: Kerstin Wedemann, Chief Legal & Corporate Officer, info@rocktechlithium.com +49 2102 894 1122

Rock Tech Lithium Inc., 2700-40 Temperance Street, Toronto ON M5H 0B4, CAN.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to:; listing of the Unit Shares on the TSX-V, including obtaining the final acceptance of the TSX-V; the further negotiations and results thereof with Ronbay; the outcome of the due diligence of Ronbay; discussions with strategic and financial investors to explore potential opportunities for investments directly at the project level, including the Company's converter projects in Germany and Canada and the Georgia Lake Project; and Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Forward-looking information is derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the satisfaction of the conditions to obtain final acceptance of the TSX-V approval for the listing of the Unit Shares on the TSX-V; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of exploration, development and operating activities; Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=80157Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=80157&tr=1



