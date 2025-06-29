Smith & Nephew UK Ltd: Global Sports Medicine leader Smith+Nephew to sponsor select players competing at Wimbledon, highlighting advanced solutions for joint repair

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, announces it will once again support select players during high profile matches at The Championships, Wimbledon in 2025. The world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament serves as a perfect backdrop to showcase Smith+Nephew's purpose of 'Life Unlimited' - making a difference in patients' lives through the excellence of a diverse Sports Medicine product portfolio and the application of new technologies.





Tennis is a high-impact sport that places great stress on various areas of the body - especially joints - often resulting in injury. Some of the latest technologies and solutions from Smith+Nephew for joint repair include:

REGENETEN? Bioinductive Implant: With more than 150,000 procedures1 completed globally since its introduction in 2014, the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant has had a transformative impact amongst those having surgery for rotator cuff tears; demonstrating lower re-tear rates than reported compared to conventional techniques.2-6 Backed by level one clinical evidence,2 the collagen-based implant supports the body's natural healing response to facilitate the formation of new tendon-like tissue to biologically augment the existing tendon and change the course of rotator cuff tear progression.7-12

CARTIHEAL? AGILI-C? Cartilage Repair Implant: Derived from a naturally occurring calcium carbonate known as aragonite, the CARTIHEAL Implant is a biphasic scaffold for cartilage repair and subchondral bone restoration.13-15 Shown to deliver clinically meaningful post-operative improvements in pain, function and quality of life,* the CARTIHEAL Implant is the only device approved for the treatment of knee cartilage and osteochondral defects in patients with or without mild to moderate osteoarthritis (KL 0-3).13,16

Q-FIX? KNOTLESS All-Suture Anchor: Building on the long-standing success and performance of the Q-FIX Family for best-in-class anchor fixation strength,**,17-21 the new Q-FIX KNOTLESS All-Suture Anchor raises the bar for all-suture anchor technology. With proprietary features and capabilities, the Q-FIX KNOTLESS All-Suture Anchor aims to set a new benchmark for soft tissue security†,22 and offer surgeons a new option for soft tissue-to-bone fixation indications across multiple joint spaces.

"Our inaugural turn sponsoring select players during The Championships, Wimbledon in 2024 was a tremendous success supporting athletes from across the globe - including Jasmine Paolini all the way to the Ladies Final," said Christie van Geffen, SVP Global Sports Medicine Marketing for Smith+Nephew. "We were able to uniquely feature the Smith+Nephew brand along with our leading Sports Medicine technology portfolio - designed to help weekend warriors and world-class athletes get back to competing and doing what they love."

If you would like to learn more about Smith+Nephew's leading Sports Medicine technology portfolio - including the CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Cartilage Repair Implant, the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant and the Q-FIX KNOTLESS All-Suture Anchor - please visit here.

*Over a 2 and 4 year follow up

**As compared to competitive devices in fixation/pull-out benchtop testing

†As compared to the competitive device in cyclic benchtop testing

References

