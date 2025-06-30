Anzeige
WKN: A3EP76 | ISIN: CH1276062754 | Ticker-Symbol: 1W82
Frankfurt
27.06.25 | 09:09
11,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,88011,38016:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 15:18 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of the 2025 Annual General Meeting

WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of the 2025 Annual General Meeting

Geneva, Switzerland, June 30, 2025 -WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its shareholders approved all items on the agenda of WISeKey's 2025 Annual General Meeting held on June 27, 2025.

Shareholders of WISeKey approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors, including the following:

  • The Annual Report 2024, including the audited consolidated and statutory financial statements;
  • Discharge of the Board and Executive Management for their activities during the financial year ended December 31, 2024;
  • An increase in the capital band, amending Article 4a of the Articles of Association to raise the upper limit from CHF 585,875.16 to CHF 636,095.10; Increase of the conditional share capital for:
    • Convertible and similar financial instruments (Article 4b letter a of the Articles of Association) from CHF 31,917.40 (319,174 Class B Shares) to CHF 168,031.70 (1,680,317 Class B Shares), and
    • Share-based compensation plans (Article 4b letter b of the Articles of Association) from 176,430 Class B Shares to 400,000 Class B Shares.

Shareholders also confirmed the re-election of all eight current members of the Board of Directors, including Mr. Carlos Moreira as Chairman, for a one-year term ending at the conclusion of the 2026 AGM. Additionally, the AGM approved the re-election of the members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Company's statutory auditor BDO SA, and Anwaltskanzlei Keller AG as independent proxy.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, "On behalf of the WISeKey management team, I would like to thank our valued shareholders for their continued support and the confidence. I would also like to thank our Board of Directors for their dedication as we work together towards building a stronger company and better company for all our stakeholders."

Financial Calendar:
The 2025 Interim Report will be published by September 30, 2025.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@theequitygroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
