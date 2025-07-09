Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Zölle, Spannungen & Kupfer bei 5,95 $/lb - Das perfekte Szenario für neue Entdeckungen
WKN: A1H81M | ISIN: CH0126881561 | Ticker-Symbol: SR9
Tradegate
09.07.25 | 11:03
150,90 Euro
+0,50 % +0,75
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISS RE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWISS RE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,25151,4011:16
151,15151,4511:16
Dow Jones News
09.07.2025 10:33 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

US tariffs to slow both global economic and insurance premium growth, says Swiss Re Institute

DJ US tariffs to slow both global economic and insurance premium growth, says Swiss Re Institute 

Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Forecast/Market Report 
US tariffs to slow both global economic and insurance premium growth, says Swiss Re Institute 
2025-07-09 / 10:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 . US tariffs affect global economic growth, which is forecast to slow to 2.3% in 2025, down from 2.8% in 2024 
 . Amid unstable policy environment and competitive pressures, both life and non-life insurers see decelerating 
  premium growth 
 . Tariffs impact to hit US motor physical damage hardest, but pockets of underwriting opportunity may emerge 
Zurich, 9 July 2025 - Global growth is decelerating as US tariff policy reduces trade and heightens uncertainty. 
Consumers and firms have likely already begun cutting spending and investments in response to the uncertainty, which 
may not be fully visible in the economic data yet. According to Swiss Re Institute's World Insurance sigma, global GDP 
growth (inflation adjusted) is expected to slow to 2.3% in 2025 and 2.4% in 2026 from 2.8% in 2024. The global 
insurance industry is expected to follow the trend with total premiums expected to slow to 2% this year from 5.2% in 
2024, picking up marginally to 2.3% in 2026. 
 
Jérôme Haegeli, Swiss Re's Group Chief Economist, says: "While insurers' profitability outlook is still benefiting from 
rising investment income, we expect tariffs to slow global GDP growth, and consequently weigh on insurance demand. In 
the long term, US tariff policy is another move towards more market fragmentation, which would reduce the affordability 
and availability of insurance, and so diminish global risk resilience." 
 
Tariffs will be a stagflationary shock for the US 
 
The volatile nature of US policy changes under the current administration has ushered in a paradigm shift of diminished 
confidence in the US government, eroding its status as a "safe haven" for global capital. Consequently, Swiss Re 
Institute has lowered growth expectations for most major economies in 2025. 
 
After several years of the fastest growth in the US (compared to Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, Australia) 
post-pandemic, US GDP growth is forecast at 1.5% this year (slowing from 2.8% in 2024). As global supply chains become 
less efficient and domestic US industries more protected from international competition, US inflation will likely move 
structurally higher on average. Jérôme Haegeli, Swiss Re's Group Chief Economist, says: "US consumers will be hit 
hardest by US' tariff policy and cut their spending as a consequence of higher prices. This in turn will weigh on US 
growth which mostly depends on household consumption." 
 
Later in 2026, Swiss Re Institute forecasts a rebound from the 2025 tariff shock, with somewhat firmer growth of 1.8% 
as the US economy adjusts to a "new normal" of higher tariff rates, supported by a stabilisation in labour market 
conditions. Over the medium to long term, however, the reduced flow of goods, services, capital and people is expected 
to pose a structural headwind to potential growth. 
 
In Europe, policy uncertainty alone will weigh on economic activity, and result in unchanged growth at 0.8% this year. 
US-EU trade negotiations are the main risk to the baseline outlook. However, weaker 2025 growth could give way to a 
brighter picture in 2026. A more expansionary fiscal stance by the new German government as well as supportive credit 
conditions due to further interest rate cuts from the ECB should push euro area growth to 1.3% next year. Meanwhile, 
China's GDP growth is expected to slow to 4.7% compared to 5.0% in 2024 as tariffs and persistent uncertainty disrupt 
economic activity. 
 
The risks and costs of the accelerating fragmentation of economies and markets may be serious for insurance. Trade 
barriers and supply chain disruption or reshoring may push up inflation for prolonged periods, feeding into higher 
claims costs. Restrictions on cross-border capital flows for re/insurers can lead to inefficient capital allocation and 
higher capital costs, ultimately leading to higher insurance prices and possibly curtailing the insurability of peak 
risks. 
 
Premium growth slows, while profitability outlook remains positive 
 
After a strong 2024, growth in the global insurance industry is slowing in both life and non-life sectors. Swiss Re 
Institute forecasts 2% year-on-year total premium growth in 2025 and 2.3% in 2026, about half the growth rate of 2024. 
 
In non-life insurance, intensifying competition in personal lines and softening market conditions across commercial 
lines, are driving significantly lower premium growth, down to 2.6% this year from 4.7% in 2024. After delivering 6.1% 
premium growth in 2024, life insurance will slow significantly to 1% as interest rates moderate, with growth to improve 
to 2.4% in 2026. At the same time, insurers' profitability outlook remains positive due to continuing gains in 
investment income. 
 
US-motor most tariff-impacted insurance sector 
 
Tariffs will affect the insurance industry differently across geographies. Swiss Re Institute expects greatest impacts 
in the US, though these should be manageable, and relatively limited effects outside of the US. 
 
The main direct transmission mechanism is likely to be in claims severity, as import costs increase, most notably in US 
motor and construction lines. US motor physical damage is the most tariff-impacted insurance sector. US tariffs are 
expected to increase prices for auto parts used for repairs, as well as new and used car prices for vehicle 
replacement. However, claims severity increases should be modest compared with the post-COVID-19 inflationary impact. 
US motor repair and replacement costs are expected to grow by 3.8% in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still lower than the 
annual increase in 2021 (14%) and 2022 (13%).  
 
More positively, tariffs and uncertainty may create some opportunities for insurers. A heightened awareness of risk 
typically benefits insurers, provided that the economic shock is not severe. This is particularly the case for lines of 
business offering protection against economic and financial disruption, such as credit and surety insurance. Marine 
insurance outside the US could benefit from supply chain realignment if other economic blocs increase trade among 
themselves. Insurance demand could be boosted by growth from fiscal stimulus, for example in China and the EU, as well 
as potentially looser monetary policies. 
 
World's 20 largest insurance markets by nominal premium volumes, 2024 vs 2023: 
 
  
 
                   Total premium volume (USD bn)          Global market share 
Rank     Country 
 
               2024     2023     % change    2024     2023 
 
1       United States     3,497    3,233    8.1%      44.8%    44.4% 
 
2       China         792     724     9.4%      10.2%    9.9% 
 
3       United Kingdom     485     454     6.8%      6.2%     6.2% 
 
4       Japan         339     363     -6.6%      4.4%     5.0% 
 
5       France         292     264     10.8%      3.8%     3.6% 
 
6       Germany        266     254     5.0%      3.4%     3.5% 
 
7       Canada         181     172     4.7%      2.3%     2.4% 
 
8       Italy         180     157     14.6%      2.3%     2.2% 
 
9       South Korea      176     177     -0.8%      2.3%     2.4% 
 
10      India         141     136     4.0%      1.8%     1.9% 
 
11      Netherlands      99      92      7.0%      1.3%     1.3% 
 
12      Brazil         89      86      3.8%      1.1%     1.2% 
 
13      Taiwan         84      78      8.2%      1.1%     1.1% 
 
14      Spain         81      83      -1.4%      1.0%     1.1% 
 
15      Australia       75      75      0.3%      1.0%     1.0% 
 
16      Hongkong        74      67      11.3%      1.0%     0.9% 
 
17      Switzerland      63      61      3.2%      0.8%     0.8% 
 
18      Sweden         53      44      18.9%      0.7%     0.6% 
 
19      Mexico         51      45      13.5%      0.7%     0.6% 
 
20      Belgium        50      47      5.0%      0.6%     0.7% 
 
        Top 20 markets     7,068    6,612    6.9%      90.6%    90.9% 
 
        World         7,799    7,276    7.2%

Source: Swiss Re Institute, 3 July 2025

How to order this sigma study:

The English version of the sigma 2/2025, "World Insurance in 2025: a riskier, more fragmented world order", is available in electronic format. You can download it here: study

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com. Please use this link to access Swiss Re's press releases.

Swiss Re The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 70 offices globally.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
