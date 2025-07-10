Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Jul-2025 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
10 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  10 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         71,042 
 
Highest price paid per share:            129.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.6783p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,582,570 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,582,570) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.6783p                        71,042

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
1327             129.80          08:04:51         00343924651TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             128.20          08:13:45         00343927500TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              128.20          08:13:45         00343927501TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             128.20          08:17:15         00343928424TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.80          08:37:11         00343934765TRLO1     XLON 
 
1182             126.80          08:37:36         00343934944TRLO1     XLON 
 
1197             126.60          08:37:37         00343934950TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             127.00          08:46:08         00343937437TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             126.40          08:46:58         00343937660TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             126.40          08:52:36         00343939467TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             126.40          08:52:54         00343939562TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             126.20          08:53:00         00343939627TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             125.60          09:02:58         00343942658TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             126.20          09:03:43         00343942893TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             126.20          09:08:33         00343944164TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             126.20          09:09:34         00343944396TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             127.00          09:29:09         00343951207TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             126.60          09:29:09         00343951210TRLO1     XLON 
 
2994             126.60          09:29:09         00343951211TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              126.80          09:34:29         00343952611TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.80          09:34:29         00343952612TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.80          09:34:29         00343952613TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.40          09:34:40         00343952672TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             126.20          09:50:28         00343956504TRLO1     XLON 
 
1225             126.00          09:50:28         00343956505TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             125.60          09:50:28         00343956506TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.60          10:00:58         00343960362TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             126.20          10:01:01         00343960391TRLO1     XLON 
 
843             126.20          10:01:01         00343960392TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             126.00          10:01:18         00343960473TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             125.60          10:26:18         00343972581TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             125.60          10:26:18         00343972582TRLO1     XLON 
 
365             125.60          10:26:18         00343972583TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             125.60          10:26:18         00343972585TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             126.00          10:53:35         00343988508TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.00          10:58:59         00343991008TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             126.00          10:58:59         00343991009TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             126.00          11:01:35         00343991220TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              125.80          11:05:41         00343991395TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             125.80          11:05:41         00343991396TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             125.80          11:54:28         00343993530TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             125.80          11:54:28         00343993531TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             125.60          11:57:21         00343993776TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             125.40          12:32:43         00343995271TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             125.40          12:33:01         00343995299TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             125.40          12:33:01         00343995300TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             125.40          12:33:01         00343995301TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             125.00          12:48:36         00343995890TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             124.80          12:50:01         00343995979TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             124.60          12:54:16         00343996094TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             124.60          12:54:16         00343996095TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              124.60          13:00:46         00343996317TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             124.40          13:22:30         00343996883TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              124.40          13:22:30         00343996884TRLO1     XLON 
 
239             124.60          13:22:30         00343996885TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             124.60          13:22:30         00343996886TRLO1     XLON 
 
285             124.40          13:24:50         00343996945TRLO1     XLON 
 
340             124.40          13:24:50         00343996946TRLO1     XLON 
 
5688             124.40          13:24:50         00343996947TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.40          13:25:21         00343996951TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              124.40          13:29:08         00343997057TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             124.40          13:29:08         00343997058TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             124.40          13:29:08         00343997059TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             124.20          13:32:35         00343997176TRLO1     XLON 
 
277             124.20          13:32:35         00343997177TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             124.00          13:35:51         00343997313TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             123.80          13:38:10         00343997388TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             123.40          13:43:14         00343997538TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             123.40          13:56:41         00343997855TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             123.40          13:56:41         00343997856TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2025 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
