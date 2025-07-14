THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP: The Blockchain Group confirms the acquisition of 29 BTC for EUR2.8 million, the holding of a total of 1,933 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 1,368.3% YTD

The Blockchain Group confirms the acquisition of 29 BTC for ~€2.8 million, the holding of a total of 1,933 BTC,

Puteaux, July 14, 2025: The Blockchain Group (ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, confirms the final completion of the capital increase as part of the "ATM-type" capital increase program with TOBAM, at a subscription price of ~€4.056 per share, announced on July 8th, 2025, for a total amount of ~€3 million, enabling the acquisition of 29 BTC for ~€2.8 million. Since the beginning of the year, the Group has achieved a 'BTC Yield' of ~1,368.3%, a 'BTC Gain' of ~547.3 BTC, and a 'BTC € Gain' of ~€52.1 million. As of today, The Blockchain Group and its subsidiary The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA hold a total of 1,933 BTC, with an acquisition value of ~€174.8 million, based on an average price of ~€90,406 per bitcoin. The Company thus reinforces its Bitcoin accumulation strategy while continuing to develop the operational activities of its subsidiaries. As communicated on April 30, 2025, a presentation explaining the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy focused on increasing bitcoin per fully diluted share over time is available on its website: https://www.theblockchain-group.com/investor/news-financial-information/

Final completion of previously announced operations

On July 8, 2025, the Company announced its decision, acting pursuant to the twelfth resolution adopted by the general meeting of shareholders on June 10, 2025, to carry out a capital increase for a total amount of €2,997,177.20 (including share premium), through the issuance of 739,000 new ordinary shares at an average subscription price of ~€4.056 per share.

The Company hereby announces the final completion of this operation, resulting in the waiver, in accordance with the Program, of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the investors to whom the offer was addressed, in the proportions set out below:

Investor Number of Shares Rounded Average Price / Share (€) Amount (€) TOBAM BITCOIN Enhanced Fund 345,000 €4.037 €1,392,903.00 TOBAM Bitcoin Treasury Opportunities Fund 280,000 €4.063 €1,137,777.00 TOBAM BTC Linked and Blockchain Equity Fund 39,000 €4.087 €159,406.60 MDP Blockchain 75,000 €4.095 €307,090.60 TOTAL 739,000 €4.056 €2,997,177.20

Impact of the operations on the distribution of the Company's share capital

The impact of the final completion of the operation described above on the distribution of the Company's share capital is as follows:

As of July 14, 2025 Fully Diluted Basis (*) Shareholders Number of shares % of capital Number of shares % of capital Executives 12,030,185 8.88% 18,418,953 5.74% Fulgur Ventures - 0.00% 145,911,009 45.46% Adam Back 17,012,522 12.56% 35,163,699 10.95% TOBAM 6,593,407 4.87% 10,642,356 3.32% UTXO Management - 0.00% 7,999,210 2.49% Free Shares** - 0.00% 1,880,000 0.59% Public & Institutional 99,764,731 73.68% 100,975,068 31.46% TOTAL 135,400,845 100% 320,990,295 100%

(*) Calculations made on the basis of the number of shares composing the Company's share capital as of July 14, 2025, adding the shares resulting from (i) the conversion of all OCA issued or announced, (ii) the conversion of the BSA 2025-01 announced to date and the issuance under the adjustment measures for the benefit of OCA Tranche 1 holders issued or exercised to date, and (iii) the issuance of Free Shares whose allocation has been decided. The Company reminds that neither the existing capital nor the fully diluted basis includes, as of today, the potential addition of shares to its share capital resulting (i) from the conversion of the BSA 2025-01 issued as announced on April 7, 2025 and not yet converted to date, nor (ii) from adjustment measures for the benefit of OCA Tranche 1 holders not yet exercised. The Company also reminds that the fully diluted basis does not include the shares that may correspond to the unsubscribed amounts to date of the €300 million of capital increases authorized in favor of TOBAM.

(**) Free Shares, the allocation of which has been decided but which have not been issued as of today, included in the fully diluted basis.

The Company also reminds of the potential addition of shares to its share capital resulting from (i) the conversion of the BSA 2025-01 issued as announced on April 7, 2025, and (ii) legal adjustment measures for OCA holders.

The breakdown of these, adjusted for BSA exercised to date as well as legal adjustment measures exercised or announced, is as follows:

Shareholders Shares that may be issued upon exercise of BSA 2025-01 not yet exercised nor announced to date Shares that may be issued under the legal adjustment measures for OCA holders not yet exercised nor announced to date Total Dirigeants 1,151,166 423,744 1,574,910 Fulgur Ventures 0 9,677,771 9,677,771 Adam Back 523,809 0 523,809 TOBAM 3,571 0 3,571 UTXO Management 0 530,559 530,559 Public & Institutionnel 7,580,821 0 7,580,821 TOTAL 9,259,367 10,632,074 19,891,441

Expansion of the Company's bitcoin holdings

The Blockchain Group announces the final completion of the acquisition of an additional 29 BTC using the proceeds from the final completion of the operation described above, as part of the continuation of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

Banque Delubac & Cie (DASP registered with the AMF), executed the acquisition of the BTC using the proceeds from the capital increase, and was entrusted with their secure custody via the technological solution of Swiss company Taurus, a world leader in infrastructures for digital assets.

Detail of the group's BTC acquisitions:

Reported Date BTC Acquisition BTC Acquisition € Cost Basis Total BTC Holdings Total BTC € Cost Basis Total BTC € Cost Total BTC € Net Asset Value July 14, 2025 29 €95,225 1,933 €90,406 €174,754,350 €184,069,828 July 7, 2025 116 €92,175 1,904 €90,332 €171,992,827 €175,501,059 June 30, 2025 60 €91,879 1,788 €90,213 €161,300,535 €164,280,027 June 23, 2025 75 €91,792 1,728 €90,155 €155,787,783 €158,616,662 June 17, 2025 182 €93,264 1,653 €90,081 €148,903,379 €154,165,568 June 2, 2025 624 €96,447 1,471 €89,687 €131,929,311 €141,874,161 May 22, 2025 227 €93,518 847 €84,706 €71,746,119 €79,209,857 March 26, 2025 580 €81,550 620 €81,480 €50,517,503 €50,560,770 Dec 4, 2024 25 €90,511 40 €80,468 €3,218,718 €3,261,985 Nov 5, 2024 15 €63,729 15 €63,729 €955,941 €1,223,244

Note: Total BTC € Net Asset Value as of July 14, 2025, is based on the acquisition cost by BTC of the latest acquisition as of the date of this press release.

Achievement of a BTC Yield of 1,368.3% YTD and 7.1% QTD

The Group has achieved a 'BTC Yield' of 1,368.3% YTD and 7.1% QTD. Details are as follows:

Year To Date (YTD):

Reported Date Total BTC Holdings Issued Common Shares Fully Diluted Shares1 BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2 'BTC Yield' YTD3 'BTC Gain' YTD 'BTC € Gain' YTD July 14, 2025 1,933 135,400,845 320,990,295 602 1,368.3% 547.3 €52,118,241 July 7, 2025 1,904 134,661,845 320,251,295 594 1,348.8% 539.5 €49,729,497 June 30, 2025 1,788 134,461,545 318,109,554 562 1,270.7% 508.3 €46,701,530 June 23, 2025 1,728 130,170,510 316,207,689 546 1,231.7% 492.7 €45,224,376 June 17, 2025 1,653 126,728,969 316,207,689 522 1,173.2% 469.3 €43,765,888 June 2, 2025 1,471 108,862,920 299,355,400 491 1,097.6% 439.0 €42,342,772 May 22, 2025 847 102,174,488 214,500,356 394 861.0% 344.4 €32,206,732 March 26, 2025 620 93,384,449 186,413,170 332 709.8% 283.9 €23,152,139 Dec 4, 2024 40 93,384,449 95,264,449 41 141.2% 21.2 €1,916,705 Nov 5, 2024 15 85,051,121 85,051,121 17

Quarter To Date (QTD):

Reported Date Total BTC Holdings Issued Common Shares Fully Diluted Shares1 BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2 'BTC Yield' QTD3 'BTC Gain' QTD 'BTC € Gain' QTD July 14, 2025 1,933 135,400,845 320,990,295 602 7.1% 127.3 €12,118,307 July 7, 2025 1,904 134,661,845 320,251,295 594 5.7% 101.8 €9,384,129 June 30, 2025 1,788 134,461,545 318,109,554 562 69.3% 429.5 €39,463,781 June 23, 2025 1,728 130,170,510 316,207,689 546 64.5% 399.6 €36,683,642 June 17, 2025 1,653 126,728,969 316,207,689 522 57.2% 354.8 €33,091,903 June 2, 2025 1,471 108,862,920 299,355,400 491 47.9% 296.9 €28,637,913 May 22, 2025 847 102,174,488 214,500,356 394 18.7% 115.8 €10,827,822 March 26, 2025 620 93,384,449 186,413,170 332 709.8% 283.9 €23,152,139 Dec 4, 2024 40 93,384,449 95,264,449 41 141.2% 21.2 €1,916,705 Nov 5, 2024 15 85,051,121 85,051,121 17

The number of shares on a fully diluted basis includes (i) the total number of ordinary shares outstanding, (ii) the shares that would be issued upon the full conversion of all currently issued convertible bonds of the Company, and (iii) the free shares granted. BTC per Fully Diluted Share is calculated by dividing Total BTC Holdings by the Fully Diluted Shares outstanding at the end of each period. The result is then expressed as satoshis (sats) per Fully Diluted Shares outstanding, rounded down. There are 100,000,000 sats in 1 BTC. Each sat represents 0.00000001 BTC, the smallest unit of bitcoin. As the BTC Yield is intended to illustrate how the Company finances the acquisition of BTC over a given period, the calculation of the number of shares on a fully diluted basis does not include unexercised BSA warrants, as they do not provide financing to the Company and have no impact on the Company's equity until they are exercised. The Company will provide further communication regarding the exercise of warrants and the resulting BTC acquisitions at a later stage.

Important information about 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', and 'BTC € Gain' KPIs

The Company uses 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' as indicators to monitor its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. These indicators illustrate the manner in which the Company finances the acquisition of bitcoin in a given period by:

'BTC Yield' : indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period;

: indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period; 'BTC Gain' : indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and

: indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and 'BTC € Gain': indicator representing the euro value of the 'BTC Gain' calculated by multiplying the 'BTC Gain' by the acquisition cost per BTC of the last acquisition of the applicable period. The Company has selected the last acquisition of the applicable period to determine the market price of bitcoin solely for the purpose of facilitating this illustrative calculation.

These indicators will be communicated periodically by the Company as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, notably on a half-yearly and annual basis.

When the Company uses these KPIs, it also takes into account the various limitations of these metrics, including that they do not take into account debt and other liabilities and claims on company assets that would be senior to common equity, and that these indicators assume that all indebtedness will be refinanced or, in the case of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') convertible debt instruments, converted into shares of common stock in accordance with their respective terms.

Additionally, 'BTC Yield' is not, and should not be understood as, an operating performance measure or a financial or liquidity measure. In particular, 'BTC Yield' is not equivalent to "yield" in the traditional financial context. It is not a measure of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or a measure of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not, and should not be understood as, operating performance measures or financial or liquidity measures. In particular, 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not equivalent to "gain" in the traditional financial context. They also are not measures of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or measures of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. It should also be understood that 'BTC € Gain' does not represent a fair value gain of the Company's bitcoin holdings, and 'BTC € Gain' may be positive during periods when the Company has incurred fair value losses on its bitcoin holdings.

The trading price of the Company's common stock depends on numerous factors in addition to the quantity of bitcoins the Company holds and number of actual or potential shares of its stock outstanding, and as a result, the market value of the Company's shares may trade at a discount or a premium relative to the market value of the bitcoin the Company holds, and neither 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' nor 'BTC € Gain' are indicative or predictive of the trading price of the Company's securities.

As noted above, these KPIs are narrow in their purpose and are used by the Company to assist it in assessing the use of the equity capital, as it pertains to its bitcoin holdings only.

The Company's ability to achieve positive 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', or 'BTC € Gain' may depend on a variety of factors, including its ability to generate profits in excess of its fixed charges and other expenses, as well as factors outside of its control, such as the price of bitcoin, and the availability of financing on favorable terms. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The presentation of these KPIs does not imply any intention to pay dividends on its common shares in the future. Holding the Company's common shares does not equate to direct ownership of the Bitcoin held by the Company. Investors should rely on the financial statements and other disclosures by the Company. These KPIs are only intended as supplemental metrics for those who understand their purpose and limitations, not as replacements for traditional financial analysis.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2024 annual financial report, available for free on the Company's website (www.theblockchain-group.com/investor/news-financial-information/). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

* * *

