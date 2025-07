/DISREGARD RELEASE: InfraRed Capital Partners Limited/

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 15, 2025

We are advised by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release "InfraRed Capital Partners acquires Norwegian ferry and ambulance vessel operator GulenSkyss," issued July 15, 2025, by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited over PR Newswire, as the release contained information that was not up to date.