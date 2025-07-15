Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EYKR | ISIN: US98740Y3027 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.07.25 | 20:42
7,900 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 14:36 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yoshiharu Global Co.: Yoshiharu Board of Directors Approves Company to Operate as Vestand

Change Reflects Strategic Initiative to Enter into the U.S. Real Estate Market

BUENA PARK, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a Company name change to do business as "Vestand, Inc.", reflecting the evolution of the company from its origins as a restaurant operator into a diversified brand that will include real estate development and digital asset ventures.

The Company will begin the name change process, including symbol change, with Nasdaq, which will be announced when completed. The Company has also approved a change of its corporate web address to www.vestand.com, and headquarters to 104 Apple Blossom Cir, Brea, CA 92821.

"Our evolution to operate as Vestand is an acknowledgment of the progress we have made to diversify and position the company as a leading PropTech player in the U.S. market over the mid to long term," said Ji-Won Kim, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yoshiharu. "This anticipated rebranding reflects our clear strategic direction to actively pursue real estate investments and digital asset ventures going forward to diversify our revenue and establish a solid foundation for long-term growth. Our proven on-the-ground expertise, real asset-focused investment structure, and a differentiated expansion strategy rooted in Security Token Offering ("STO") and AI-based technologies is quickly enabling our transition into a PropTech company.

"To accelerate our real estate initiatives, earlier this year we signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Good Mood Studio, a real estate firm with a proven track record of over 1,400 successful property flips.

The U.S. real estate market continues to be driven by stability and strong demand, with significant long term appreciation potential. Technological advancements including platforms for tokenization, AI-based property analysis, and virtual transactions, are increasing efficiency, access, and liquidity in the real estate market. We look forward to additional announcements in the months ahead as we focus on leveraging these technologies and fuel Vestand's momentum and growth initiatives for our new brand and shareholders," concluded Kim.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out of the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of its 2016 debut and has continued to expand its top-notch restaurant service across Southern California and Las Vegas, currently owning and operating 15 restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Larry W Holub
Director
MZ North America
YOSH@mzgroup.us
312-261-6412


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.