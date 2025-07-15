C O R R E C T I O N -- EPAM Systems, Inc.

In the news release, EPAM Secures Multi-Year Deal with States of Guernsey to Transform the Island's Digital Services with ServiceNow PSDS, issued 15-Jul-2025 by EPAM Systems, Inc. over PR Newswire, the third paragraph, first sentence, should read "With a strategic partnership in place, EPAM is positioned to help Guernsey achieve its ambitious digital strategy goals of having 80% of relevant digital services under one online 'roof' within four years from public launch of the digital foundation first release, and significantly increase the amount of transactions being completed via online services." rather than "With a strategic partnership in place, EPAM is positioned to help Guernsey achieve its ambitious digital strategy goals of having 75% of public interactions and 80% of payments online by 2029." as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The links in the third and fifth paragraphs have also been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

EPAM Secures Multi-Year Deal with States of Guernsey to Transform the Island's Digital Services with ServiceNow PSDS

In a multi-part agreement, EPAM will help the States of Guernsey shape the future of digital government services utilizing ServiceNow® PSDS

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced a multi-year partnership with the States of Guernsey. This collaboration is a key component of Guernsey's new digital strategy, which aims to enhance the security, accessibility and user experience of government services while optimizing decision-making processes and more efficient public service delivery.

"This is a significant milestone for EPAM, as it highlights our continued growth in the region," said Balazs Fejes, President of Global Business & Chief Revenue Officer at EPAM. "We are excited to partner with the States of Guernsey to help define the future of digital government services. As a trusted ServiceNow partner and a preferred systems integration (SI) provider for PSDS, we are well-equipped to deliver innovative solutions that support their ambitious digital transformation goals."

With a strategic partnership in place, EPAM is positioned to help Guernsey achieve its ambitious digital strategy goals of having 80% of relevant digital services under one online 'roof' within four years from public launch of the digital foundation first release, and significantly increase the amount of transactions being completed via online services. Leveraging ServiceNow1 Public Sector Digital Services (PSDS), EPAM is set to enhance the government's digital services, ensuring they are secure, accessible and user-friendly. As a preferred systems integration (SI) provider for PSDS, EPAM will accelerate digital transformation by seamlessly integrating employees, processes and systems into a unified, AI-powered platform.

"Digitization is crucial for us as a government to drive progress and improve ease and access to public services for our community, which is why we're pleased to partner with EPAM," said Gé Drossaert, the States' Chief Digital and Information Officer. "Digital is no longer just about IT systems-it's about transforming how islanders live, connect and work."

"We are excited to collaborate with EPAM in supporting the States of Guernsey's ambitious digital transformation goals," said Casey Coleman, VP, Global Public Sector at ServiceNow. "Their vision of 'making all our lives easier and more straightforward' aligns perfectly with the innovations and capabilities of our Public Sector Digital Services (PSDS) on the ServiceNow Platform. Together, we will enhance user experiences, build public trust and drive greater workforce engagement and productivity."

To learn more about how EPAM is shaping the future of business with modern engineering, visit https://www.epam.com/industries/government-solutions.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at?www.epam.com?and follow us on?LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in?Ukraine?and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

1 ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.?

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727157/Job_GuernseyServiceNow.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223594/EPAM_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epam-secures-multi-year-deal-with-states-of-guernsey-to-transform-the-islands-digital-services-with-servicenow-psds-302503520.html