Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Form 8.3 - Dalata Hotel Group PLC 16-Jul-2025 / 08:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ap27 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser Penman Securities Trading Unlimited (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a) The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates Dalata Hotel Group plc Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken 15th July 2025 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" No

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security (Note 3) Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled 2,334,963 1.104% (2) Cash-settled derivatives - (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to N/A N/A purchase/ sell Total 2,334,963 1.104%

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities (Note 5)

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price relevant description e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reference per unit security e.g. CFD reducing a long/ short position securities (Note 5) (Note 6) EUR0.01 ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 364,484 6.375 shares

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

(ii) Exercise

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? No Date of disclosure 16th July 2025 Contact name Penman Securities Trading Unlimited Telephone number 353 1 224 8610

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

