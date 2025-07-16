Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 16:25
6,370 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2806,48011:58
6,3606,44010:31
Dow Jones News
16.07.2025 10:27 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Form 8.3 - Dalata Hotel Group PLC -2-

DJ Form 8.3 - Dalata Hotel Group PLC 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Form 8.3 - Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
16-Jul-2025 / 08:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap27 
 
  
 
FORM 8.3 
 
  
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
  
 
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER 
 
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
  
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
  
 
(a) Full name of discloser                                 Penman Securities Trading 
                                              Unlimited 
 
 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a) 
                                              
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), 
settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates 
                                            Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify    
identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) 
 
 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken 
                                             15th July 2025 
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the 
disclosure 
 
                                                
 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in 
respect of any other party to the offer?                            
 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"                   
 
                                              No

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2) 

Class of relevant security                          
(Note 3) 
 
 
                                     Interests         Short positions 
  
 
                                   Number    %      Number   % 
 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled              2,334,963   1.104%            
 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives                       -                       
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to    N/A      N/A              
purchase/ sell 
 
 
Total                                   2,334,963   1.104%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

Class of relevant Purchase/sale    Number of     Price per unit 
security                securities    (Note 5)

Ap29

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Class of       Product   Nature of dealing                        Number of Price 
relevant       description e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/    reference per unit 
security       e.g. CFD  reducing a long/ short position                 securities (Note 5) 
                                                 (Note 6) 
 
 
 EUR0.01 ordinary   CFD     Reducing a long position                     364,484  6.375 
shares

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Number 
       Product                    of      Exercise Type        Option 
Class of   description e.g. Writing, purchasing,     securities  price  e.g.   Expiry  money 
relevant   call       selling, varying       to which   per   American, date   paid/ 
security   option      etc.             option    unit   European      received per unit 
                              relates        etc. 
                        (Note 6) 
 
 
 N/A     N/A       N/A             N/A     N/A   N/A    N/A   N/A

(ii) Exercise 

Class of    Product    Exercising/           Exercise 
relevant    description  exercised   Number of     price per 
security    e.g. call   against    securities    unit 
        option                     (Note 5) 
 
 
N/A       N/A      N/A      N/A        N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3) 

Class of    Nature of dealing             Price per unit (if 
relevant    e.g. subscription,     Details    applicable) 
security    conversion, exercise            (Note 5) 
 
 
N/A       N/A             N/A      N/A

Ap30

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. 
 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
 None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
 
 None

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?     No 
Date of disclosure    16th July 2025 
 
Contact name       Penman Securities Trading Unlimited 
 
Telephone number     353 1 224 8610

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap31

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)

DJ Form 8.3 - Dalata Hotel Group PLC -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: RET - Dalata Hotel Group plc 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  396106 
EQS News ID:  2170566 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170566&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
