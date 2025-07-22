DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 22-Jul-2025 / 14:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18 July 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 22 July 2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 1.29 4.35 5.64 211,483,988 reached Position of previous notification 1.89 3.16 5.06 (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BJMZDW83 2,728,709 1.29 % SUBTOTAL A 2,728,709 1.29 % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be instrument datex Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi Cash-settled Equity 23/09/2025 23/09/2025 Cash 4,877 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 2,989 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 13/11/2025 13/11/2025 Cash 476 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 291 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 17/12/2025 17/12/2025 Cash 3,654,573 1.73 Swap Cash-settled Equity 30/01/2026 30/01/2026 Cash 4,776 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 29/04/2026 29/04/2026 Cash 254 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 05/05/2026 05/05/2026 Cash 534 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 07/05/2026 07/05/2026 Cash 13,962 0.01 Swap Cash-settled Equity 02/06/2026 02/06/2026 Cash 8,557 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 09/06/2026 09/06/2026 Cash 1,649,119 0.78 Swap Cash-settled Equity 08/07/2026 08/07/2026 Cash 26,964 0.01 Swap Cash-settled Equity 04/08/2026 04/08/2026 Cash 16,527 0.01 Swap Cash-settled Equity 20/07/2026 20/07/2026 Cash 4,986 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 16/12/2025 16/12/2025 Cash 1,884,432 0.89 Swap Cash-settled Equity 22/07/2026 22/07/2026 Cash 4,748 0.00 Swap Cash-settled Equity 23/12/2025 23/12/2025 Cash 1,906,839 0.90 Swap Cash-settled Equity 31/08/2026 31/08/2026 Cash 13,718 0.01 Swap Cash-settled Equity 14/01/2027 14/01/2027 Cash 5,711 0.00 Swap SUBTOTAL B.2 9,204,333 4.35 % 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited J.P. Morgan 4.35% 5.60% Securities plc JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 22 July 2025

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

