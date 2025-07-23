Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025
23.07.2025 15:30 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + NIQ to debut, NYSE joins AI Summit

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. The NYSE is participating at the All In and Hill and Valley's "Winning the AI Race" Summit, capturing insights from key voices shaping the future of business, technology, and innovation.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 23rd

  • Stocks are fractionally higher Wednesday morning after President Trump announced a "massive deal" with Japan. This move includes a reciprocal tariff of 15% on exports to the U.S. and Japan investing $550 Billion to the U.S.
  • Investors are also paying attention to a slew of earnings throughout the day including NYSE-listed telecommunications giant AT&T. Tesla and Alphabet headline earnings after market close.
  • Consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ celebrates its IPO at the NYSE this morning. The company, which raised over $1 billion, will ring the opening bell and begin trading under the ticker symbol NIQ.
  • The NYSE is participating in the All In and Hill & Valley "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington D.C., engaging with influential leaders and innovators to gather strategic insights on the evolving intersection of AI, business, and technology.

Opening Bell
NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Gotham FC celebrates becoming the first American women's pro soccer club to win a continental competition

NYSE Logo

