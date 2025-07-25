Today, July 25, 2025, Terveystalo Healthcare Oy, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Terveystalo Plc, together with MH Sjukvårdsrådgivning Holding AB, acting through Roxellen BidCo, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Medhelp Care Aktiebolag (publ).

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Medhelp Care Aktiebolag (publ) (MEDHLP, ISIN code SE0016799001, order book ID 236981) shall be given observation status.

