Fyntechnical Innovations Inc.: SMC Announces FINRA's Approval to Change Corporate Name and Stock Trading Symbol

Corporate Rebranding Lays Foundation for Next Phase

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 25, 2025 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTCID:SMCE), a Fintech incubator company focused on acquisition and support of commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies, is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has approved SMC's corporate action for company name change and stock trading symbol change.

The Company name will change from "SMC Entertainment, Inc." to "Fyntechnical Innovations Inc." and the stock trading symbol will change from "SMCE" to "FYNN".

For the next twenty (20) business days, the stock trading symbol will temporarily be "SMCED". After the twenty (20) business day period, the stock will trade under the new symbol "FYNN".

The Company is in the process of updating its marketing collateral (corporate websites, social media accounts, etc.) to reflect the new name. The domain www.fyntechnical.com will be the Company's new website. The previous website, www.smceinc.com will remain active until the 20-day grace period. There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

"The Company's rebranding will play a significant role in help clarify our identity moving forward. We believe it will help attract revenue growth through acquisitions and place our stock in a greater position to attract future senior investments. This rebranding will strengthen our image, and our marketing brand, FYNN AITM, and deliver on our strategic goals," stated Erik Blum, CEO of the Company. "As we look forward to executing and expanding our Fintech-based business plan, improving shareholder value remains one of our top priorities. We thank our shareholders for their patience during the name change process which took longer than expected."

About Fyntechnical Innovations Inc. (formerly SMC Entertainment, Inc.)

Fyntechnical is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. Fyntechnical's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on Fyntechnical, visit www.fyntechnical.com.

Fyntechnical operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, Bateau Asset Management Pty Ltd. and Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc.

Bateau Asset Management is a boutique investment manager founded in 2016 based in Australia with offices in Singapore. The company follows an absolute-return investment philosophy and a multi-manager approach to investing. To learn more, go to www.bateauam.com.au.

Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc. is a Fintech platform developer founded by veteran Wall Street technologists and investment bankers who worked for Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America (Merrill Lynch) and Citigroup. Fyniti has a clear focus on developing disruptive technologies in the Wealth Management and capital markets domains. Fyniti owns the IQ Engine and EBT Technology which combine to provide AI driven Quantitative investing and AI based Basket Trading platforms. For more information, visit https://fyntechnical.com/

