DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 351.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 346.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 348.5185p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,821,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,225,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 348.5185

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 301 348.00 08:18:06 00076381721TRLO0 XLON 300 348.00 08:18:06 00076381720TRLO0 XLON 974 351.00 08:34:57 00076382184TRLO0 XLON 133 351.20 08:44:11 00076382360TRLO0 XLON 485 351.20 08:44:11 00076382361TRLO0 XLON 682 351.20 08:44:11 00076382362TRLO0 XLON 235 350.40 08:59:36 00076382651TRLO0 XLON 446 350.40 08:59:36 00076382652TRLO0 XLON 347 350.40 08:59:48 00076382653TRLO0 XLON 256 350.40 08:59:48 00076382654TRLO0 XLON 637 349.80 09:02:46 00076382761TRLO0 XLON 381 350.20 09:27:10 00076383681TRLO0 XLON 129 350.20 09:27:10 00076383682TRLO0 XLON 175 350.20 09:27:10 00076383683TRLO0 XLON 591 350.20 09:28:30 00076383720TRLO0 XLON 33 350.20 09:28:35 00076383721TRLO0 XLON 18 350.20 09:34:24 00076383832TRLO0 XLON 160 350.20 09:34:56 00076383840TRLO0 XLON 688 351.00 09:48:13 00076384074TRLO0 XLON 296 351.00 09:48:35 00076384077TRLO0 XLON 254 351.00 09:48:39 00076384078TRLO0 XLON 128 351.00 09:48:39 00076384079TRLO0 XLON 570 350.60 09:48:41 00076384081TRLO0 XLON 30 350.20 09:48:41 00076384082TRLO0 XLON 576 350.20 09:48:41 00076384083TRLO0 XLON 676 350.00 09:48:41 00076384084TRLO0 XLON 778 349.60 09:48:45 00076384085TRLO0 XLON 75 349.40 09:49:01 00076384087TRLO0 XLON 139 349.40 09:49:01 00076384088TRLO0 XLON 588 349.20 10:00:19 00076384296TRLO0 XLON 626 349.20 10:00:19 00076384297TRLO0 XLON 567 349.00 10:01:43 00076384317TRLO0 XLON 683 348.00 10:09:10 00076384490TRLO0 XLON 500 348.00 10:32:40 00076385185TRLO0 XLON 674 348.80 10:48:28 00076385558TRLO0 XLON 320 348.60 10:49:55 00076385655TRLO0 XLON 586 348.60 10:59:38 00076385823TRLO0 XLON 85 347.60 11:08:31 00076386011TRLO0 XLON 618 348.40 11:24:31 00076386297TRLO0 XLON 3 348.40 11:24:34 00076386299TRLO0 XLON 4 348.40 11:24:34 00076386300TRLO0 XLON 2 348.40 11:24:35 00076386301TRLO0 XLON 1 348.40 11:24:35 00076386302TRLO0 XLON 1 348.40 11:24:36 00076386303TRLO0 XLON 1 348.40 11:24:36 00076386304TRLO0 XLON 1 348.40 11:24:37 00076386305TRLO0 XLON 49 348.40 11:28:43 00076386395TRLO0 XLON 351 348.40 11:28:43 00076386396TRLO0 XLON 267 348.40 11:28:43 00076386397TRLO0 XLON 66 348.40 11:35:03 00076386623TRLO0 XLON 211 348.40 11:35:03 00076386624TRLO0 XLON 381 348.40 11:35:03 00076386625TRLO0 XLON 244 347.80 11:58:56 00076387095TRLO0 XLON 427 347.80 11:58:56 00076387096TRLO0 XLON 509 347.80 11:58:56 00076387097TRLO0 XLON 145 347.80 12:01:15 00076387155TRLO0 XLON 408 347.80 12:01:15 00076387156TRLO0 XLON 597 348.20 12:17:11 00076387394TRLO0 XLON 526 347.80 12:17:13 00076387395TRLO0 XLON 141 347.80 12:36:22 00076387720TRLO0 XLON 695 348.00 12:36:22 00076387721TRLO0 XLON 29 348.20 12:56:05 00076388065TRLO0 XLON 26 348.20 12:58:24 00076388222TRLO0 XLON 30 348.20 12:59:55 00076388284TRLO0 XLON 694 349.20 13:03:03 00076388399TRLO0 XLON 663 348.80 13:30:09 00076389159TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)