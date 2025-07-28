Anzeige
28.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             351.20p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             346.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             348.5185p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,821,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,225,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 348.5185

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
301               348.00      08:18:06          00076381721TRLO0      XLON 
 
300               348.00      08:18:06          00076381720TRLO0      XLON 
 
974               351.00      08:34:57          00076382184TRLO0      XLON 
 
133               351.20      08:44:11          00076382360TRLO0      XLON 
 
485               351.20      08:44:11          00076382361TRLO0      XLON 
 
682               351.20      08:44:11          00076382362TRLO0      XLON 
 
235               350.40      08:59:36          00076382651TRLO0      XLON 
 
446               350.40      08:59:36          00076382652TRLO0      XLON 
 
347               350.40      08:59:48          00076382653TRLO0      XLON 
 
256               350.40      08:59:48          00076382654TRLO0      XLON 
 
637               349.80      09:02:46          00076382761TRLO0      XLON 
 
381               350.20      09:27:10          00076383681TRLO0      XLON 
 
129               350.20      09:27:10          00076383682TRLO0      XLON 
 
175               350.20      09:27:10          00076383683TRLO0      XLON 
 
591               350.20      09:28:30          00076383720TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                350.20      09:28:35          00076383721TRLO0      XLON 
 
18                350.20      09:34:24          00076383832TRLO0      XLON 
 
160               350.20      09:34:56          00076383840TRLO0      XLON 
 
688               351.00      09:48:13          00076384074TRLO0      XLON 
 
296               351.00      09:48:35          00076384077TRLO0      XLON 
 
254               351.00      09:48:39          00076384078TRLO0      XLON 
 
128               351.00      09:48:39          00076384079TRLO0      XLON 
 
570               350.60      09:48:41          00076384081TRLO0      XLON 
 
30                350.20      09:48:41          00076384082TRLO0      XLON 
 
576               350.20      09:48:41          00076384083TRLO0      XLON 
 
676               350.00      09:48:41          00076384084TRLO0      XLON 
 
778               349.60      09:48:45          00076384085TRLO0      XLON 
 
75                349.40      09:49:01          00076384087TRLO0      XLON 
 
139               349.40      09:49:01          00076384088TRLO0      XLON 
 
588               349.20      10:00:19          00076384296TRLO0      XLON 
 
626               349.20      10:00:19          00076384297TRLO0      XLON 
 
567               349.00      10:01:43          00076384317TRLO0      XLON 
 
683               348.00      10:09:10          00076384490TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               348.00      10:32:40          00076385185TRLO0      XLON 
 
674               348.80      10:48:28          00076385558TRLO0      XLON 
 
320               348.60      10:49:55          00076385655TRLO0      XLON 
 
586               348.60      10:59:38          00076385823TRLO0      XLON 
 
85                347.60      11:08:31          00076386011TRLO0      XLON 
 
618               348.40      11:24:31          00076386297TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                348.40      11:24:34          00076386299TRLO0      XLON 
 
4                348.40      11:24:34          00076386300TRLO0      XLON 
 
2                348.40      11:24:35          00076386301TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                348.40      11:24:35          00076386302TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                348.40      11:24:36          00076386303TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                348.40      11:24:36          00076386304TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                348.40      11:24:37          00076386305TRLO0      XLON 
 
49                348.40      11:28:43          00076386395TRLO0      XLON 
 
351               348.40      11:28:43          00076386396TRLO0      XLON 
 
267               348.40      11:28:43          00076386397TRLO0      XLON 
 
66                348.40      11:35:03          00076386623TRLO0      XLON 
 
211               348.40      11:35:03          00076386624TRLO0      XLON 
 
381               348.40      11:35:03          00076386625TRLO0      XLON 
 
244               347.80      11:58:56          00076387095TRLO0      XLON 
 
427               347.80      11:58:56          00076387096TRLO0      XLON 
 
509               347.80      11:58:56          00076387097TRLO0      XLON 
 
145               347.80      12:01:15          00076387155TRLO0      XLON 
 
408               347.80      12:01:15          00076387156TRLO0      XLON 
 
597               348.20      12:17:11          00076387394TRLO0      XLON 
 
526               347.80      12:17:13          00076387395TRLO0      XLON 
 
141               347.80      12:36:22          00076387720TRLO0      XLON 
 
695               348.00      12:36:22          00076387721TRLO0      XLON 
 
29                348.20      12:56:05          00076388065TRLO0      XLON 
 
26                348.20      12:58:24          00076388222TRLO0      XLON 
 
30                348.20      12:59:55          00076388284TRLO0      XLON 
 
694               349.20      13:03:03          00076388399TRLO0      XLON 
 
663               348.80      13:30:09          00076389159TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
