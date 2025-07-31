Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Air France-KLM appoints Adriaan Den Heijer as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, effective September 1, 2025

Paris, July 31, 2025

Air France-KLM appoints Adriaan Den Heijer as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, effective September 1, 2025

Air France-KLM today announces the appointment of Adriaan Den Heijer, currently Executive Vice President, Air France-KLM Cargo, as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Air France-KLM. He will take over from Angus Clarke, while simultaneously retaining his responsibility within the Group Cargo organization until further notice.

This nomination will be effective as of September 1st, 2025.

Adriian Den Heijer will report to Benjamin Smith, CEO of the Air France-KLM Group.

"I wish to warmly congratulate Adriaan Den Heijer for his new position within our Group", said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM. "With 30 years of experience at KLM and Air France-KLM, Adriaan knows the ins and outs of our business. He has accomplished a fantastic job as head of our cargo division, and I am fully confident in his ability to lead our commercial teams while ensuring that our airlines continue to be industry-references with innovative, customer-centered products and services."

About Adriaan Den Heijer:
Adriaan den Heijer holds a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Eindhoven and a Postgraduate Degree Certified Financial Management at Amsterdam University. He joined KLM in 1995 and gained commercial and operational experience working at various positions at KLM, Air France-KLM and its Cargo division.? Adriaan was Director KLM Cargo North and West Europe from 2000-2004. He was appointed General Manager KLM for Greater China based in Hong Kong, in 2004. He subsequently assumed the position of Vice President Pricing & Revenue Management KLM Europe in 2007 before he became Vice President KLM Marketing & Brand in 2009. In 2011 he was appointed as Senior Vice President KLM Ground Services leading the ground handling of passengers, luggage and aircraft at Schiphol Airport. Most recently,?Adriaan den Heijer has been Senior Vice President Pricing & Revenue Management for Air France-KLM, responsible for the development and implementation of the pricing and revenue management strategies for the Air France-KLM Group. Since January 2020, he has had the position of EVP Air France-KLM Cargo.

Investor Relations
Michiel KlinkersMarouane Mami
michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com marouane.mami@airfranceklm.com
Website: www.airfranceklm.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
