CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

This version of the Press Release corrects the consolidated quarterly income statement and associated financial metrics and ratios.

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), is re-issuing in its entirety its press release providing its unaudited financial results for the three and six- month periods ended June 30, 2025 to correct the consolidated quarterly income statement and associated financial metrics and ratios.

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 is $2,926,582 or $0.85 per common share compared to $2,925,651 or $0.85 per common share for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $3,028,833 or $0.88 per share for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPOI) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 is $3,843,052 compared to $3,612,441 for the linked quarter and $3,951,414 for the prior year quarter. PTPPOI excludes taxes, provision for credit losses, net losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), net losses on the sale of investment securities and other non-recurring expense items. The $231,000 increase in the current quarter PTPPOI compared to the linked quarter is due to a $654,000 increase in net interest income and a $135,000 increase in recurring non-interest income, partially offset by a $558,000 increase in recurring non-interest expense. The $108,000 decrease between current and prior year PTPPOI is due to a $569,000 increase in net interest income, offset by a $60,000 decrease in recurring non-interest income and an increase in recurring non-interest expenses of $617,000.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, net income is $5,852,233 or $1.71 per share compared to $6,681,230 or $1.95 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPOI for the current six-month period is $7,455,493 compared to $7,660,660 for the prior year period. The $205,000 decrease is primarily due to a $611,000 increase in net interest income, offset by a $133,000 decrease in recurring noninterest income, and a $683,000 increase in noninterest expenses.

Paul E. Brummett, II CEO, commented, "I am pleased to report the quarterly earnings and continued momentum for the Company. We experienced growth in loans and deposits while our net interest margin continued to improve. Asset quality is very solid as past dues continued to decline for the current period. As we look forward, our strong capital, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have the Company well positioned for the future."

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days are $1.4 million representing 0.18% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2025 compared to $3.1 million or 0.42% at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets were flat at $7.6 million at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Loans currently in non-accrual status increased slightly to $5.5 million from $5.4 million at year-end 2024 and OREO is currently $2.1 million compared to $2.2 million for the same period. Repossessed assets were $39,000 at June 30, 2025 with none reported at December 31, 2024. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

Provision for credit losses is $310,000 for the current quarter compared to $35,000 for the linked quarter and $156,000 for the prior year quarter. The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) is $9.5 million at June 30, 2025 or 1.24% of total loans compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2024 or 1.26% of total loans. The Bank recognized net recoveries in the current quarter of $31,000 compared to net charge-offs of $26,000 for the linked quarter and $2,000 for the prior year quarter. There are net recoveries of $4,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 and net charge-offs of $80,000 for the prior year six-month period. Management believes the current level of ACL is adequate; however, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio or changes in economic conditions will not require future adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income is $11.5 million, reflecting a $654,000 increase over the $10.8 million for the linked quarter and a $569,000 increase compared to the $10.9 million reported for the prior year quarter. When comparing the current quarter's net interest income to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, the favorable impact on interest income was due to higher volume and higher yields on average earning assets which outpaced the increase in total interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income for the current quarter is $15.0 million compared to $14.3 million for the linked quarter and $14.2 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans for the current quarter is $12.5 million, reflecting an $810,000 increase compared to the linked quarter and a $1.2 million increase over the prior year quarter. Average loans outstanding are $749.9 million, $725.4 million and $710.8 million for the current, linked, and prior year quarters, respectively. The average yield on the loan portfolio for the three comparative quarters is 6.71%, 6.56% and 6.40%, respectively. Interest income from other earning assets is $2.4 million for Q2 2025, reflecting decreases from the $2.6 million recorded in Q1 2025 and the $2.9 million in Q2 2024. The decline in interest income from other earning assets was due primarily to decreases in the volume of earning assets. The overall yield on earning assets is 5.31%, 5.13% and 5.07% for the three comparative quarters, respectively.

Total interest expense is $3.5 million for the current and linked quarters and $3.3 million in the prior year quarter. The $184,000 increase in interest expense between the current and prior year quarter is attributed to a $16.7 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities outstanding as well as a 6-basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.63% for the current and linked quarters compared to 1.58% for the prior year quarter. When taking into account the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits, the cost of total funds is 1.28% for the current quarter, 1.29% for the linked quarter and 1.21% for the prior year quarter.

The net interest margin is 4.08% in the current quarter compared to 3.89% for the linked quarter and 3.90% for the prior year quarter. The increase in the yield on earning assets more than offset the increase in cost of funds between the first and second quarters of 2025 and between the current and prior year quarters.

Net interest income is $22.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to $21.7 million for the prior year period ended June 30, 2024. Net interest margin for the current six-month period is 3.99% compared to 3.90% for the comparative 2024 period. The total yield on earning assets increased to 5.22% from 5.03% due to increases in both yield and volume of loans outstanding. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.63% from 1.52% and the overall cost of funds increased to 1.29% from 1.17%.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income is $2.8 million for the current quarter, up $139,000 from $2.6 million for the linked quarter and flat compared to the $2.8 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposits accounted for the largest category of noninterest income and are $2.1 million in the current quarter, $2.0 million in the linked quarter and $2.2 million in the prior year quarter. Interchange revenue from debit card usage remains relatively stable at $1.2 million for the current and prior year quarter and $1.1 million for the linked quarter. NSF fees totaled $638,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $661,000 for the linked quarter and $722,000 for the prior year quarter. Service charges on deposit accounts remain relatively constant at $190,000, $198,000 and $213,000 for the three comparative periods, respectively.

Revenue from the sale of mortgage loans is $88,000 for the current quarter compared to $86,000 for the linked quarter and $124,000 for the prior year quarter. Recent inflation data, while not yet indicating a rate cut, suggests the Federal Reserve may remain cautious about easing monetary policy, which could keep mortgage rates elevated.

Other noninterest income is $621,000 for the current quarter, $526,000 for the linked quarter and $534,000 for the prior year quarter. The largest components of other noninterest income are revenues from trust services and wealth management. The total of these two revenue streams is $365,000, $294,000 and $288,000 for the three periods, respectively.

Noninterest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 is $5.4 million reflecting a slight decrease from the $5.5 million for the prior year six-month period. Compared to the prior year, service charges and fees on deposit accounts are $4.1 million, reflecting a $233,000 decrease, gains on the sale of mortgage loans are $173,000, reflecting a $19,000 decrease and other non-interest income is $1.1 million, reflecting a $117,000 increase.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense is $10.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $9.9 million for the linked and prior year quarters. Salary and employee benefit expenses for the current quarter are $5.9 million and $5.5 million for the linked quarter and the prior year quarters. The $354,000 or 6.4% increase between the current and linked quarter is associated with annual merit increases which are effective April 1 of each year and with grant awards pursuant to our 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The $380,000 or 6.9% increase between the current and prior year is attributed to annual merit increases, health insurance premium increases and increases associated with grant awards.

Occupancy expenses are $1.4 million for the current quarter, $1.5 million for the linked quarter, and $1.3 million for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expenses are $375,000, $364,000 and $398,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Data processing expenses are $1.1 million in the current and linked quarters, reflecting an increase of $105,000 compared to the prior year quarter.

Other noninterest expenses are $1.7 million for Q2 2025 and Q2 2024, and $1.5 million for Q1 2025. The largest components of noninterest expenses are comprised of professional fees, accruals for ad valorem taxes, fraud and other losses, FDIC insurance assessments and telecommunication expenses. The increase between the current and linked quarters is primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with professional fees of $169,000 and fraud and other losses of $82,000. Non-recurring expenses associated with OREO losses amounted to $52,000 in the current quarter, $97,000 in the linked quarter and $178,000 in the prior year quarter.

Total noninterest expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 are $20.3 million, up $637,000 or 3.2% from $19.7 million for the prior year period. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $576,000, occupancy expenses of $179,000 and advertising and public relations expenses of $7,000 are partially offset by declines in data processing fees of $83,000 and other non-interest expenses of $43,000. Non-recurring expenses for the two six-month periods include losses on OREO of $150,000 and $196,000 for the current and prior year periods, respectively.

Income tax expense is $558,000 for the current quarter compared to $554,000 for the linked quarter and $589,000 for the June 2024 quarter. The effective tax rate remains relatively constant over the three comparative periods at 16.0% in the current quarter, 15.9% for the linked quarter and 16.3% in the prior year quarter. Year-to-date, income tax expense is $1.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.0% compared to $1.3 million with an effective tax rate of 16.5% for the prior year six-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 are $1.2 billion, showing a slight increase of $12.4 million or 1% over the current six-month period. Gross loans, net of unearned income, represent the largest asset category at $766.4 million which is an increase of $40.4 million or 5.6% from $726.0 million reported at the prior year-end. The six-month period increase in loans is comprised of $6.9 million in net growth from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 and $33.5 million from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025. Total cash has declined by $28.0 million from $58.9 million at December 31, 2024 to $30.9 million at June 30, 2025. Cash is used to fund loans and growth in other asset categories, as well as to satisfy deposit fluctuations. Investment securities declined by $4.6 million to $342.3 million from $346.9 million and is the result of principal paydowns of $8.9 million and an increase in fair market value of the portfolio of $4.3 million.

Over the six months ended June 30, 2025, total deposits increased by $13.3 million or 1.3% and are $1.0 billion at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Interest bearing demand deposits are down by $29.7 million. Offsetting this decline are increases of $9.4 million in non-interest-bearing deposits, $14.0 million in savings deposits, $1.1 million in money market account balances and $18.4 million in time deposits. The Company has deposit relationships with several municipalities and other public unit entities whose deposit balances tend to be very large at year-end and then run-off throughout the year. Deposit balances categorized as public unit deposits have decreased by $24.9 million over the current six-month period. The overall six month increase in deposits is comprised of a $37.5 million increase between December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 and a $24.2 million decrease between March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

The total of all other liabilities decreased by $8.3 million to $79.0 million from $87.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease is attributable to a decrease in accrued liabilities and other borrowings, partially offset by an increase in FHLB advances.

Stockholders' equity increased $7.4 million to $89.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $82.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase is attributed to $5.9 million in net income and a $3.4 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), partially offset by $2.0 million in dividends paid to shareholders. Total shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 are 3,433,113 compared to 3,421,113 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share is currently $24.94 compared to $22.89 at December 31, 2024.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is 0.98% for the current quarter compared to 1.00% for the linked quarter and 1.03% for the prior year quarter. GAAP ROA for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 is 0.99% compared to 1.15% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROA is 1.29%, 1.23% and 1.35% for the three comparative quarters respectively, and 1.26% and 1.31% for the comparative six-month periods. GAAP return on average equity (ROE) is 13.33% for the current three-month period, 14.17% for the linked period and 16.12% for the prior year period. ROE for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 is 13.74% compared to 17.77% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROE is 17.51%, 17.49% and 21.02% for the three comparative quarters and 17.50% and 20.37% for the two comparative six-month periods.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two Loan Production/Deposit Production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Actual

Jun 2025 Actual

Dec 2024 $ Variance % Variance Assets Cash and due from banks 25,346,576 23,114,444 2,232,132 9.7 Interest bearing deposits with banks 5,523,288 35,765,026 (30,241,738 ) (84.6 ) Investment Securities - Taxable 220,886,559 223,870,862 (2,984,303 ) (1.3 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 121,412,616 122,992,133 (1,579,517 ) (1.3 ) Mortgage loans held for sale 943,236 321,983 621,253 192.9 Loans, net of unearned income 766,412,457 726,030,139 40,382,318 5.6 Less: Allowance for credit losses (9,475,330 ) (9,121,621 ) (353,709 ) 3.9 Premises and equipment, net 24,018,597 21,017,630 3,000,967 14.3 Accrued interest receivable 5,000,962 4,983,070 17,892 0.4 Other real estate 2,116,718 2,204,968 (88,250 ) (4.0 ) Other assets 46,877,632 45,491,024 1,386,608 3.0 Total Assets 1,209,063,311 1,196,669,658 12,393,653 1.0 Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 233,486,043 224,044,996 9,441,047 4.2 Interest bearing demand deposits 282,134,538 311,787,150 (29,652,612 ) (9.5 ) Savings and Money Market Deposits 316,286,327 301,157,091 15,129,236 5.0 Time Deposits - Retail 208,304,688 189,885,577 18,419,111 9.7 Total Deposits 1,040,211,596 1,026,874,814 13,336,782 1.3 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,189,015 7,473,393 (1,284,378 ) (17.2 ) FHLB Advances 43,000,000 - 43,000,000 - Other Borrowings 29,802,542 79,819,027 (50,016,485 ) (62.7 ) Total Liabilities 1,119,203,153 1,114,167,234 5,035,919 0.5 Equity Common stock 21,456,956 21,381,956 75,000 0.4 Capital surplus 10,495,748 10,267,070 228,678 2.2 Retained earnings 92,044,754 88,214,577 3,830,177 4.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (33,406,483 ) (36,798,274 ) 3,391,791 (9.2 ) Less: unearned stock awards (730,817 ) (562,905 ) (167,912 ) 29.8 Total Equity 89,860,158 82,502,424 7,357,734 8.9 Total Liabilities & Equity 1,209,063,311 1,196,669,658 12,393,653 1.0

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

QTD

Actual

Jun 2025 QTD

Actual

Mar 2025 $ Variance % Variance QTD

Actual

Jun 2024 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 12,549,314 11,739,793 809,521 6.9 11,305,380 1,243,934 11.0 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 4,783 2,945 1,838 62.4 4,784 (1 ) (0.0 ) Interest on deposits with banks 102,679 287,448 (184,769 ) (64.3 ) 355,310 (252,631 ) (71.1 ) Investment Securities - Taxable 1,556,410 1,521,139 35,271 2.3 1,773,973 (217,563 ) (12.3 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 755,405 761,313 (5,908 ) (0.8 ) 775,604 (20,199 ) (2.6 ) Total Interest Income 14,968,591 14,312,638 655,953 4.6 14,215,051 753,540 5.3 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 361,809 353,708 8,101 2.3 331,079 30,730 9.3 Savings and Money Market Deposits 777,549 756,848 20,701 2.7 580,933 196,616 33.8 Time Deposits - Retail 1,900,547 1,847,462 53,085 2.9 1,496,576 403,971 27.0 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 3,039,905 2,958,018 81,887 2.8 2,408,588 631,317 26.2 FHLB Advances 142,091 225,558 (83,467 ) (37.0 ) - 142,091 - Interest on other borrowings 327,175 323,928 3,247 1.0 916,318 (589,143 ) (64.3 ) Total Interest Expense 3,509,171 3,507,504 1,667 0.0 3,324,906 184,265 5.5 Net Interest Income 11,459,420 10,805,134 654,286 6.1 10,890,145 569,275 5.2 Provision for credit losses 309,953 35,177 274,776 781.1 156,281 153,672 98.3 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 11,149,467 10,769,957 379,510 3.5 10,733,864 415,603 3.9 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 2,057,981 2,016,291 41,690 2.1 2,164,976 (106,995 ) (4.9 ) Mortgage loan and related fees 87,755 85,696 2,059 2.4 123,900 (36,145 ) (29.2 ) Other noninterest income 620,993 525,720 95,273 18.1 533,519 87,474 16.4 Total Non Interest Income 2,766,729 2,627,707 139,022 5.3 2,822,395 (55,666 ) (2.0 ) Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,865,545 5,511,942 353,603 6.4 5,485,248 380,297 6.9 Occupancy 1,351,946 1,455,096 (103,150 ) (7.1 ) 1,289,716 62,230 4.8 Advertising and public relations 374,763 364,185 10,578 2.9 398,434 (23,671 ) (5.9 ) Data Processing 1,139,931 1,121,743 18,188 1.6 1,035,135 104,796 10.1 Other noninterest expense 1,698,819 1,464,790 234,029 16.0 1,730,143 (31,324 ) (1.8 ) Total Non Interest Expense 10,431,004 9,917,756 513,248 5.2 9,938,676 492,328 5.0 Income Before Taxes 3,485,192 3,479,908 5,284 0.2 3,617,583 (132,391 ) (3.7 ) Income taxes 558,610 554,257 4,353 0.8 588,750 (30,140 ) (5.1 ) Net Income 2,926,582 2,925,651 931 0.0 3,028,833 (102,251 ) (3.4 ) Per common share data: Earnings $ 0.85 $ 0.85 $ 0.88 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,432,629 3,422,507 3,427,853

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

YTD

Actual

Jun 2025 YTD

Actual

Jun 2024 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 24,289,107 22,173,183 2,115,924 9.5 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 7,728 8,125 (397 ) (4.9 ) Interest on deposits with banks 390,127 757,335 (367,208 ) (48.5 ) Investment Securities - Taxable 3,077,550 3,552,984 (475,434 ) (13.4 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 1,516,718 1,554,909 (38,191 ) (2.5 ) Total Interest Income 29,281,230 28,046,536 1,234,694 4.4 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 715,518 658,979 56,539 8.6 Savings and Money Market Deposits 1,534,397 1,111,200 423,197 38.1 Time Deposits - Retail 3,748,009 2,792,892 955,117 34.2 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 5,997,924 4,563,071 1,434,853 31.4 FHLB Advances 367,650 - 367,650 - Interest on other borrowings 651,102 1,829,937 (1,178,835 ) (64.4 ) Total Interest Expense 7,016,676 6,393,008 623,668 9.8 Net Interest Income 22,264,554 21,653,528 611,026 2.8 Provision for credit losses 345,130 (529,307 ) 874,437 (165.2 ) Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 21,919,424 22,182,835 (263,411 ) (1.2 ) Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 4,074,272 4,307,225 (232,953 ) (5.4 ) Mortgage loan and related fees 173,450 192,062 (18,612 ) (9.7 ) Other noninterest income 1,146,714 1,029,974 116,740 11.3 Total Non Interest Income 5,394,436 5,529,261 (134,825 ) (2.4 ) Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,377,486 10,801,060 576,426 5.3 Occupancy 2,807,042 2,628,027 179,015 6.8 Advertising and public relations 738,948 731,937 7,011 1.0 Data Processing 2,261,675 2,344,494 (82,819 ) (3.5 ) Other noninterest expense 3,163,609 3,206,325 (42,716 ) (1.3 ) Total Non Interest Expense 20,348,760 19,711,843 636,917 3.2 Income Before Taxes 6,965,100 8,000,253 (1,035,153 ) (12.9 ) Income taxes 1,112,867 1,319,023 (206,156 ) (15.6 ) Net Income 5,852,233 6,681,230 (828,997 ) (12.4 ) Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.71 $ 1.95 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,427,596 3,427,853

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense QTD

Actual

Jun 2025 QTD

Actual

Jun 2024 Change QTD

Actual

Jun 2025 QTD

Actual

Jun 2024 Change QTD

Actual

Jun 2025 QTD

Actual

Jun 2024 Change Earning Assets Loans 6.71 6.40 0.31 749,870,799 710,781,316 39,089,483 12,549,314 11,305,380 1,243,934 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 6.71 6.40 0.31 749,870,799 710,781,316 39,089,483 12,549,314 11,305,380 1,243,934 Mortgage loans held for sale 6.41 7.31 (0.90 ) 298,627 261,596 37,031 4,783 4,784 (1 ) Deposits with banks 4.59 5.65 (1.06 ) 8,969,656 25,303,487 (16,333,831 ) 102,679 355,310 (252,630 ) Investment securities - taxable 2.35 2.52 (0.17 ) 265,039,655 281,837,041 (16,797,386 ) 1,556,410 1,773,973 (217,563 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.15 3.13 0.02 121,577,056 125,361,238 (3,784,181 ) 755,405 775,604 (20,199 ) Total Earning Assets 5.31 5.07 0.24 1,145,755,793 1,143,544,678 2,211,115 14,968,592 14,215,050 753,541 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.50 0.45 0.05 293,168,951 294,373,716 (1,204,765 ) 361,809 331,079 30,730 Savings and Money Market 0.98 0.76 0.22 317,144,579 308,635,228 8,509,351 777,549 580,933 196,616 Time deposits - Retail 3.69 3.74 (0.05 ) 206,675,268 160,930,741 45,744,527 1,900,547 1,496,576 403,972 Total interest bearing deposits 1.49 1.27 0.22 816,988,798 763,939,685 53,049,113 3,039,906 2,408,588 631,318 Federal home Loan Bank advances 4.43 5.76 (1.33 ) 12,681,319 11 12,681,308 142,091 - 142,091 Other borrowings 4.22 4.55 (0.33 ) 30,713,413 79,730,356 (49,016,944 ) 327,175 916,318 (589,144 ) Total borrowed funds 4.28 4.55 (0.27 ) 43,394,731 79,730,367 (36,335,636 ) 469,266 916,319 (447,053 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.63 1.58 0.05 860,383,530 843,670,052 16,713,478 3,509,172 3,324,907 184,265 Net interest rate spread 3.67 3.49 0.18 11,459,420 10,890,144 569,276 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.35 ) (0.37 ) 0.02 238,111,965 253,026,327 (14,914,361 ) Cost of funds 1.28 1.21 0.07 Net interest margin 4.08 3.90 0.18

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense YTD

Actual

Jun 2025 YTD

Actual

Jun 2024 Change YTD

Actual

Jun 2025 YTD

Actual

Jun 2024 Change YTD

Actual

Jun 2025 YTD

Actual

Jun 2024 Change Earning Assets Loans 6.64 6.38 0.26 737,704,807 699,323,893 38,380,914 24,289,107 22,173,183 2,115,924 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 6.64 6.38 0.26 737,704,807 699,323,893 38,380,914 24,289,107 22,173,183 2,115,924 Mortgage loans held for sale 6.61 7.27 (0.66 ) 233,717 223,575 10,142 7,728 8,125 (397 ) Deposits with banks 4.38 5.49 (1.11 ) 17,945,199 27,756,612 (9,811,413 ) 390,127 757,335 (367,208 ) Investment securities - taxable 2.31 2.50 (0.19 ) 266,890,224 283,762,005 (16,871,782 ) 3,077,550 3,552,984 (475,434 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.15 3.13 0.02 122,053,302 125,786,657 (3,733,354 ) 1,516,718 1,554,909 (38,191 ) Total Earning Assets 5.22 5.03 0.19 1,144,827,248 1,136,852,742 7,974,506 29,281,230 28,046,535 1,234,695 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.48 0.45 0.03 302,270,116 295,320,013 6,950,104 715,518 658,979 56,539 Savings and Money Market 0.99 0.72 0.27 314,055,629 311,160,624 2,895,005 1,534,397 1,111,200 423,197 Time deposits - Retail 3.75 3.61 0.14 201,685,786 155,433,787 46,251,999 3,748,009 2,792,892 955,117 Total interest bearing deposits 1.48 1.20 0.28 818,011,531 761,914,423 56,097,108 5,997,924 4,563,071 1,434,853 Federal home Loan Bank advances 4.42 5.76 (1.34 ) 16,541,436 5 16,541,431 367,650 - 367,650 Other borrowings 4.24 4.54 (0.30 ) 30,579,576 79,813,050 (49,233,474 ) 651,102 1,829,937 (1,178,834 ) Total borrowed funds 4.30 4.54 (0.24 ) 47,121,013 79,813,056 (32,692,043 ) 1,018,752 1,829,937 (811,185 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.63 1.52 0.11 865,132,544 841,727,479 23,405,065 7,016,676 6,393,007 623,668 Net interest rate spread 3.59 3.51 0.08 22,264,555 21,653,528 611,027 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.34 ) (0.35 ) 0.01 233,085,865 250,220,645 (17,134,780 ) Cost of funds 1.29 1.17 0.12 Net interest margin 3.99 3.90 0.09

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios For the Six For the Six For the Qtr For the Qtr For the Qtr Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets (ROA) 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.03 % 0.99 % 1.15 % ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income 1.29 % 1.23 % 1.35 % 1.26 % 1.31 % Return on Average Equity (ROE) 13.33 % 14.17 % 16.12 % 13.74 % 17.77 % ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income 17.51 % 17.49 % 21.02 % 17.50 % 20.37 % Earnings per Share $ 0.85 $ 0.85 $ 0.88 $ 1.71 $ 1.95 Net Interest Margin 4.08 % 3.89 % 3.90 % 3.99 % 3.90 % Efficiency Ratio ** 71.97 % 72.02 % 70.13 % 72.00 % 70.74 % Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets** 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.96 % 0.91 % 0.95 % Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets** 3.49 % 3.35 % 3.33 % 3.42 % 3.35 % As of As of June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Bank Level Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.63% (Est.) 11.34 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 16.66% (Est.) 16.25 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.66% (Est.) 16.25 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.81% (Est.) 17.35 % Company: Tangible Equity / Total Assets 7.09 % 6.55 % Tangible Book Value per Share $ 24.96 $ 22.89

Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:

For the Six For the Six For the Qtr For the Qtr For the Qtr Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 2,926,582 $ 2,925,651 $ 3,028,833 $ 5,852,233 $ 6,681,230 Provision for Loan Lossess 309,953 35,177 156,281 345,130 (529,307 ) Net (Gain) Loss on OREO 47,907 97,356 177,550 145,263 189,714 Net (Gain) Loss on Securities - - - - - Non-recurring Expenses - - - - - Income Tax Expense 558,610 554,257 588,750 1,112,867 1,319,023 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income $ 3,843,052 $ 3,612,441 $ 3,951,414 $ 7,455,493 $ 7,660,660 ** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

