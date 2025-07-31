CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

This version of the Press Release corrects the consolidated quarterly income statement and associated financial metrics and ratios.
JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), is re-issuing in its entirety its press release providing its unaudited financial results for the three and six- month periods ended June 30, 2025 to correct the consolidated quarterly income statement and associated financial metrics and ratios.
Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 is $2,926,582 or $0.85 per common share compared to $2,925,651 or $0.85 per common share for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $3,028,833 or $0.88 per share for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPOI) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 is $3,843,052 compared to $3,612,441 for the linked quarter and $3,951,414 for the prior year quarter. PTPPOI excludes taxes, provision for credit losses, net losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), net losses on the sale of investment securities and other non-recurring expense items. The $231,000 increase in the current quarter PTPPOI compared to the linked quarter is due to a $654,000 increase in net interest income and a $135,000 increase in recurring non-interest income, partially offset by a $558,000 increase in recurring non-interest expense. The $108,000 decrease between current and prior year PTPPOI is due to a $569,000 increase in net interest income, offset by a $60,000 decrease in recurring non-interest income and an increase in recurring non-interest expenses of $617,000.
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, net income is $5,852,233 or $1.71 per share compared to $6,681,230 or $1.95 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPOI for the current six-month period is $7,455,493 compared to $7,660,660 for the prior year period. The $205,000 decrease is primarily due to a $611,000 increase in net interest income, offset by a $133,000 decrease in recurring noninterest income, and a $683,000 increase in noninterest expenses.
Paul E. Brummett, II CEO, commented, "I am pleased to report the quarterly earnings and continued momentum for the Company. We experienced growth in loans and deposits while our net interest margin continued to improve. Asset quality is very solid as past dues continued to decline for the current period. As we look forward, our strong capital, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have the Company well positioned for the future."
Asset Quality
Loans past due 30 to 89 days are $1.4 million representing 0.18% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2025 compared to $3.1 million or 0.42% at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets were flat at $7.6 million at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Loans currently in non-accrual status increased slightly to $5.5 million from $5.4 million at year-end 2024 and OREO is currently $2.1 million compared to $2.2 million for the same period. Repossessed assets were $39,000 at June 30, 2025 with none reported at December 31, 2024. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.
Provision for credit losses is $310,000 for the current quarter compared to $35,000 for the linked quarter and $156,000 for the prior year quarter. The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) is $9.5 million at June 30, 2025 or 1.24% of total loans compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2024 or 1.26% of total loans. The Bank recognized net recoveries in the current quarter of $31,000 compared to net charge-offs of $26,000 for the linked quarter and $2,000 for the prior year quarter. There are net recoveries of $4,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 and net charge-offs of $80,000 for the prior year six-month period. Management believes the current level of ACL is adequate; however, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio or changes in economic conditions will not require future adjustments to the ACL.
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income is $11.5 million, reflecting a $654,000 increase over the $10.8 million for the linked quarter and a $569,000 increase compared to the $10.9 million reported for the prior year quarter. When comparing the current quarter's net interest income to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, the favorable impact on interest income was due to higher volume and higher yields on average earning assets which outpaced the increase in total interest-bearing liabilities.
Total interest income for the current quarter is $15.0 million compared to $14.3 million for the linked quarter and $14.2 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans for the current quarter is $12.5 million, reflecting an $810,000 increase compared to the linked quarter and a $1.2 million increase over the prior year quarter. Average loans outstanding are $749.9 million, $725.4 million and $710.8 million for the current, linked, and prior year quarters, respectively. The average yield on the loan portfolio for the three comparative quarters is 6.71%, 6.56% and 6.40%, respectively. Interest income from other earning assets is $2.4 million for Q2 2025, reflecting decreases from the $2.6 million recorded in Q1 2025 and the $2.9 million in Q2 2024. The decline in interest income from other earning assets was due primarily to decreases in the volume of earning assets. The overall yield on earning assets is 5.31%, 5.13% and 5.07% for the three comparative quarters, respectively.
Total interest expense is $3.5 million for the current and linked quarters and $3.3 million in the prior year quarter. The $184,000 increase in interest expense between the current and prior year quarter is attributed to a $16.7 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities outstanding as well as a 6-basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.63% for the current and linked quarters compared to 1.58% for the prior year quarter. When taking into account the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits, the cost of total funds is 1.28% for the current quarter, 1.29% for the linked quarter and 1.21% for the prior year quarter.
The net interest margin is 4.08% in the current quarter compared to 3.89% for the linked quarter and 3.90% for the prior year quarter. The increase in the yield on earning assets more than offset the increase in cost of funds between the first and second quarters of 2025 and between the current and prior year quarters.
Net interest income is $22.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to $21.7 million for the prior year period ended June 30, 2024. Net interest margin for the current six-month period is 3.99% compared to 3.90% for the comparative 2024 period. The total yield on earning assets increased to 5.22% from 5.03% due to increases in both yield and volume of loans outstanding. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.63% from 1.52% and the overall cost of funds increased to 1.29% from 1.17%.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income is $2.8 million for the current quarter, up $139,000 from $2.6 million for the linked quarter and flat compared to the $2.8 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposits accounted for the largest category of noninterest income and are $2.1 million in the current quarter, $2.0 million in the linked quarter and $2.2 million in the prior year quarter. Interchange revenue from debit card usage remains relatively stable at $1.2 million for the current and prior year quarter and $1.1 million for the linked quarter. NSF fees totaled $638,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $661,000 for the linked quarter and $722,000 for the prior year quarter. Service charges on deposit accounts remain relatively constant at $190,000, $198,000 and $213,000 for the three comparative periods, respectively.
Revenue from the sale of mortgage loans is $88,000 for the current quarter compared to $86,000 for the linked quarter and $124,000 for the prior year quarter. Recent inflation data, while not yet indicating a rate cut, suggests the Federal Reserve may remain cautious about easing monetary policy, which could keep mortgage rates elevated.
Other noninterest income is $621,000 for the current quarter, $526,000 for the linked quarter and $534,000 for the prior year quarter. The largest components of other noninterest income are revenues from trust services and wealth management. The total of these two revenue streams is $365,000, $294,000 and $288,000 for the three periods, respectively.
Noninterest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 is $5.4 million reflecting a slight decrease from the $5.5 million for the prior year six-month period. Compared to the prior year, service charges and fees on deposit accounts are $4.1 million, reflecting a $233,000 decrease, gains on the sale of mortgage loans are $173,000, reflecting a $19,000 decrease and other non-interest income is $1.1 million, reflecting a $117,000 increase.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense is $10.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $9.9 million for the linked and prior year quarters. Salary and employee benefit expenses for the current quarter are $5.9 million and $5.5 million for the linked quarter and the prior year quarters. The $354,000 or 6.4% increase between the current and linked quarter is associated with annual merit increases which are effective April 1 of each year and with grant awards pursuant to our 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The $380,000 or 6.9% increase between the current and prior year is attributed to annual merit increases, health insurance premium increases and increases associated with grant awards.
Occupancy expenses are $1.4 million for the current quarter, $1.5 million for the linked quarter, and $1.3 million for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expenses are $375,000, $364,000 and $398,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Data processing expenses are $1.1 million in the current and linked quarters, reflecting an increase of $105,000 compared to the prior year quarter.
Other noninterest expenses are $1.7 million for Q2 2025 and Q2 2024, and $1.5 million for Q1 2025. The largest components of noninterest expenses are comprised of professional fees, accruals for ad valorem taxes, fraud and other losses, FDIC insurance assessments and telecommunication expenses. The increase between the current and linked quarters is primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with professional fees of $169,000 and fraud and other losses of $82,000. Non-recurring expenses associated with OREO losses amounted to $52,000 in the current quarter, $97,000 in the linked quarter and $178,000 in the prior year quarter.
Total noninterest expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 are $20.3 million, up $637,000 or 3.2% from $19.7 million for the prior year period. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $576,000, occupancy expenses of $179,000 and advertising and public relations expenses of $7,000 are partially offset by declines in data processing fees of $83,000 and other non-interest expenses of $43,000. Non-recurring expenses for the two six-month periods include losses on OREO of $150,000 and $196,000 for the current and prior year periods, respectively.
Income tax expense is $558,000 for the current quarter compared to $554,000 for the linked quarter and $589,000 for the June 2024 quarter. The effective tax rate remains relatively constant over the three comparative periods at 16.0% in the current quarter, 15.9% for the linked quarter and 16.3% in the prior year quarter. Year-to-date, income tax expense is $1.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.0% compared to $1.3 million with an effective tax rate of 16.5% for the prior year six-month period.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 are $1.2 billion, showing a slight increase of $12.4 million or 1% over the current six-month period. Gross loans, net of unearned income, represent the largest asset category at $766.4 million which is an increase of $40.4 million or 5.6% from $726.0 million reported at the prior year-end. The six-month period increase in loans is comprised of $6.9 million in net growth from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 and $33.5 million from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025. Total cash has declined by $28.0 million from $58.9 million at December 31, 2024 to $30.9 million at June 30, 2025. Cash is used to fund loans and growth in other asset categories, as well as to satisfy deposit fluctuations. Investment securities declined by $4.6 million to $342.3 million from $346.9 million and is the result of principal paydowns of $8.9 million and an increase in fair market value of the portfolio of $4.3 million.
Over the six months ended June 30, 2025, total deposits increased by $13.3 million or 1.3% and are $1.0 billion at both June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Interest bearing demand deposits are down by $29.7 million. Offsetting this decline are increases of $9.4 million in non-interest-bearing deposits, $14.0 million in savings deposits, $1.1 million in money market account balances and $18.4 million in time deposits. The Company has deposit relationships with several municipalities and other public unit entities whose deposit balances tend to be very large at year-end and then run-off throughout the year. Deposit balances categorized as public unit deposits have decreased by $24.9 million over the current six-month period. The overall six month increase in deposits is comprised of a $37.5 million increase between December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 and a $24.2 million decrease between March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025.
The total of all other liabilities decreased by $8.3 million to $79.0 million from $87.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease is attributable to a decrease in accrued liabilities and other borrowings, partially offset by an increase in FHLB advances.
Stockholders' equity increased $7.4 million to $89.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $82.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase is attributed to $5.9 million in net income and a $3.4 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), partially offset by $2.0 million in dividends paid to shareholders. Total shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 are 3,433,113 compared to 3,421,113 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share is currently $24.94 compared to $22.89 at December 31, 2024.
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (ROA) under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is 0.98% for the current quarter compared to 1.00% for the linked quarter and 1.03% for the prior year quarter. GAAP ROA for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 is 0.99% compared to 1.15% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROA is 1.29%, 1.23% and 1.35% for the three comparative quarters respectively, and 1.26% and 1.31% for the comparative six-month periods. GAAP return on average equity (ROE) is 13.33% for the current three-month period, 14.17% for the linked period and 16.12% for the prior year period. ROE for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 is 13.74% compared to 17.77% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROE is 17.51%, 17.49% and 21.02% for the three comparative quarters and 17.50% and 20.37% for the two comparative six-month periods.
About JD Bancshares, Inc.
JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two Loan Production/Deposit Production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.
JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
(OTCQX:JDVB)
For more information contact:
JD Bancshares, Inc.
Paul Brummett (CEO) (337-246-5395)
Jared Doucet (CFO) (337-246-5409)
Website: www.jdbank.com
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
Actual
Actual
$ Variance
% Variance
Assets
Cash and due from banks
25,346,576
23,114,444
2,232,132
9.7
Interest bearing deposits with banks
5,523,288
35,765,026
(30,241,738
)
(84.6
)
Investment Securities - Taxable
220,886,559
223,870,862
(2,984,303
)
(1.3
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
121,412,616
122,992,133
(1,579,517
)
(1.3
)
Mortgage loans held for sale
943,236
321,983
621,253
192.9
Loans, net of unearned income
766,412,457
726,030,139
40,382,318
5.6
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(9,475,330
)
(9,121,621
)
(353,709
)
3.9
Premises and equipment, net
24,018,597
21,017,630
3,000,967
14.3
Accrued interest receivable
5,000,962
4,983,070
17,892
0.4
Other real estate
2,116,718
2,204,968
(88,250
)
(4.0
)
Other assets
46,877,632
45,491,024
1,386,608
3.0
Total Assets
1,209,063,311
1,196,669,658
12,393,653
1.0
Liabilities
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
233,486,043
224,044,996
9,441,047
4.2
Interest bearing demand deposits
282,134,538
311,787,150
(29,652,612
)
(9.5
)
Savings and Money Market Deposits
316,286,327
301,157,091
15,129,236
5.0
Time Deposits - Retail
208,304,688
189,885,577
18,419,111
9.7
Total Deposits
1,040,211,596
1,026,874,814
13,336,782
1.3
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
6,189,015
7,473,393
(1,284,378
)
(17.2
)
FHLB Advances
43,000,000
-
43,000,000
-
Other Borrowings
29,802,542
79,819,027
(50,016,485
)
(62.7
)
Total Liabilities
1,119,203,153
1,114,167,234
5,035,919
0.5
Equity
Common stock
21,456,956
21,381,956
75,000
0.4
Capital surplus
10,495,748
10,267,070
228,678
2.2
Retained earnings
92,044,754
88,214,577
3,830,177
4.3
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(33,406,483
)
(36,798,274
)
3,391,791
(9.2
)
Less: unearned stock awards
(730,817
)
(562,905
)
(167,912
)
29.8
Total Equity
89,860,158
82,502,424
7,357,734
8.9
Total Liabilities & Equity
1,209,063,311
1,196,669,658
12,393,653
1.0
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
QTD
QTD
$ Variance
% Variance
QTD
$ Variance
% Variance
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
12,549,314
11,739,793
809,521
6.9
11,305,380
1,243,934
11.0
Mortgage Loans Held For Sale
4,783
2,945
1,838
62.4
4,784
(1
)
(0.0
)
Interest on deposits with banks
102,679
287,448
(184,769
)
(64.3
)
355,310
(252,631
)
(71.1
)
Investment Securities - Taxable
1,556,410
1,521,139
35,271
2.3
1,773,973
(217,563
)
(12.3
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
755,405
761,313
(5,908
)
(0.8
)
775,604
(20,199
)
(2.6
)
Total Interest Income
14,968,591
14,312,638
655,953
4.6
14,215,051
753,540
5.3
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
361,809
353,708
8,101
2.3
331,079
30,730
9.3
Savings and Money Market Deposits
777,549
756,848
20,701
2.7
580,933
196,616
33.8
Time Deposits - Retail
1,900,547
1,847,462
53,085
2.9
1,496,576
403,971
27.0
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
3,039,905
2,958,018
81,887
2.8
2,408,588
631,317
26.2
FHLB Advances
142,091
225,558
(83,467
)
(37.0
)
-
142,091
-
Interest on other borrowings
327,175
323,928
3,247
1.0
916,318
(589,143
)
(64.3
)
Total Interest Expense
3,509,171
3,507,504
1,667
0.0
3,324,906
184,265
5.5
Net Interest Income
11,459,420
10,805,134
654,286
6.1
10,890,145
569,275
5.2
Provision for credit losses
309,953
35,177
274,776
781.1
156,281
153,672
98.3
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
11,149,467
10,769,957
379,510
3.5
10,733,864
415,603
3.9
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
2,057,981
2,016,291
41,690
2.1
2,164,976
(106,995
)
(4.9
)
Mortgage loan and related fees
87,755
85,696
2,059
2.4
123,900
(36,145
)
(29.2
)
Other noninterest income
620,993
525,720
95,273
18.1
533,519
87,474
16.4
Total Non Interest Income
2,766,729
2,627,707
139,022
5.3
2,822,395
(55,666
)
(2.0
)
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,865,545
5,511,942
353,603
6.4
5,485,248
380,297
6.9
Occupancy
1,351,946
1,455,096
(103,150
)
(7.1
)
1,289,716
62,230
4.8
Advertising and public relations
374,763
364,185
10,578
2.9
398,434
(23,671
)
(5.9
)
Data Processing
1,139,931
1,121,743
18,188
1.6
1,035,135
104,796
10.1
Other noninterest expense
1,698,819
1,464,790
234,029
16.0
1,730,143
(31,324
)
(1.8
)
Total Non Interest Expense
10,431,004
9,917,756
513,248
5.2
9,938,676
492,328
5.0
Income Before Taxes
3,485,192
3,479,908
5,284
0.2
3,617,583
(132,391
)
(3.7
)
Income taxes
558,610
554,257
4,353
0.8
588,750
(30,140
)
(5.1
)
Net Income
2,926,582
2,925,651
931
0.0
3,028,833
(102,251
)
(3.4
)
Per common share data:
Earnings
$
0.85
$
0.85
$
0.88
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
3,432,629
3,422,507
3,427,853
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
YTD
YTD
$ Variance
% Variance
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
24,289,107
22,173,183
2,115,924
9.5
Mortgage Loans Held For Sale
7,728
8,125
(397
)
(4.9
)
Interest on deposits with banks
390,127
757,335
(367,208
)
(48.5
)
Investment Securities - Taxable
3,077,550
3,552,984
(475,434
)
(13.4
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
1,516,718
1,554,909
(38,191
)
(2.5
)
Total Interest Income
29,281,230
28,046,536
1,234,694
4.4
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
715,518
658,979
56,539
8.6
Savings and Money Market Deposits
1,534,397
1,111,200
423,197
38.1
Time Deposits - Retail
3,748,009
2,792,892
955,117
34.2
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
5,997,924
4,563,071
1,434,853
31.4
FHLB Advances
367,650
-
367,650
-
Interest on other borrowings
651,102
1,829,937
(1,178,835
)
(64.4
)
Total Interest Expense
7,016,676
6,393,008
623,668
9.8
Net Interest Income
22,264,554
21,653,528
611,026
2.8
Provision for credit losses
345,130
(529,307
)
874,437
(165.2
)
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
21,919,424
22,182,835
(263,411
)
(1.2
)
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
4,074,272
4,307,225
(232,953
)
(5.4
)
Mortgage loan and related fees
173,450
192,062
(18,612
)
(9.7
)
Other noninterest income
1,146,714
1,029,974
116,740
11.3
Total Non Interest Income
5,394,436
5,529,261
(134,825
)
(2.4
)
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
11,377,486
10,801,060
576,426
5.3
Occupancy
2,807,042
2,628,027
179,015
6.8
Advertising and public relations
738,948
731,937
7,011
1.0
Data Processing
2,261,675
2,344,494
(82,819
)
(3.5
)
Other noninterest expense
3,163,609
3,206,325
(42,716
)
(1.3
)
Total Non Interest Expense
20,348,760
19,711,843
636,917
3.2
Income Before Taxes
6,965,100
8,000,253
(1,035,153
)
(12.9
)
Income taxes
1,112,867
1,319,023
(206,156
)
(15.6
)
Net Income
5,852,233
6,681,230
(828,997
)
(12.4
)
Per common share data:
Earnings
$
1.71
$
1.95
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
3,427,596
3,427,853
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare
Average Yield and Rate
Average Funds
Interest Income/Expense
QTD
QTD
Change
QTD
QTD
Change
QTD
QTD
Change
Earning Assets
Loans
6.71
6.40
0.31
749,870,799
710,781,316
39,089,483
12,549,314
11,305,380
1,243,934
Loan fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans with fees
6.71
6.40
0.31
749,870,799
710,781,316
39,089,483
12,549,314
11,305,380
1,243,934
Mortgage loans held for sale
6.41
7.31
(0.90
)
298,627
261,596
37,031
4,783
4,784
(1
)
Deposits with banks
4.59
5.65
(1.06
)
8,969,656
25,303,487
(16,333,831
)
102,679
355,310
(252,630
)
Investment securities - taxable
2.35
2.52
(0.17
)
265,039,655
281,837,041
(16,797,386
)
1,556,410
1,773,973
(217,563
)
Investment securities - tax-exempt
3.15
3.13
0.02
121,577,056
125,361,238
(3,784,181
)
755,405
775,604
(20,199
)
Total Earning Assets
5.31
5.07
0.24
1,145,755,793
1,143,544,678
2,211,115
14,968,592
14,215,050
753,541
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
0.50
0.45
0.05
293,168,951
294,373,716
(1,204,765
)
361,809
331,079
30,730
Savings and Money Market
0.98
0.76
0.22
317,144,579
308,635,228
8,509,351
777,549
580,933
196,616
Time deposits - Retail
3.69
3.74
(0.05
)
206,675,268
160,930,741
45,744,527
1,900,547
1,496,576
403,972
Total interest bearing deposits
1.49
1.27
0.22
816,988,798
763,939,685
53,049,113
3,039,906
2,408,588
631,318
Federal home Loan Bank advances
4.43
5.76
(1.33
)
12,681,319
11
12,681,308
142,091
-
142,091
Other borrowings
4.22
4.55
(0.33
)
30,713,413
79,730,356
(49,016,944
)
327,175
916,318
(589,144
)
Total borrowed funds
4.28
4.55
(0.27
)
43,394,731
79,730,367
(36,335,636
)
469,266
916,319
(447,053
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.63
1.58
0.05
860,383,530
843,670,052
16,713,478
3,509,172
3,324,907
184,265
Net interest rate spread
3.67
3.49
0.18
11,459,420
10,890,144
569,276
Effect of non-interest bearing deposits
(0.35
)
(0.37
)
0.02
238,111,965
253,026,327
(14,914,361
)
Cost of funds
1.28
1.21
0.07
Net interest margin
4.08
3.90
0.18
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare
Average Yield and Rate
Average Funds
Interest Income/Expense
YTD
YTD
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
Earning Assets
Loans
6.64
6.38
0.26
737,704,807
699,323,893
38,380,914
24,289,107
22,173,183
2,115,924
Loan fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans with fees
6.64
6.38
0.26
737,704,807
699,323,893
38,380,914
24,289,107
22,173,183
2,115,924
Mortgage loans held for sale
6.61
7.27
(0.66
)
233,717
223,575
10,142
7,728
8,125
(397
)
Deposits with banks
4.38
5.49
(1.11
)
17,945,199
27,756,612
(9,811,413
)
390,127
757,335
(367,208
)
Investment securities - taxable
2.31
2.50
(0.19
)
266,890,224
283,762,005
(16,871,782
)
3,077,550
3,552,984
(475,434
)
Investment securities - tax-exempt
3.15
3.13
0.02
122,053,302
125,786,657
(3,733,354
)
1,516,718
1,554,909
(38,191
)
Total Earning Assets
5.22
5.03
0.19
1,144,827,248
1,136,852,742
7,974,506
29,281,230
28,046,535
1,234,695
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
0.48
0.45
0.03
302,270,116
295,320,013
6,950,104
715,518
658,979
56,539
Savings and Money Market
0.99
0.72
0.27
314,055,629
311,160,624
2,895,005
1,534,397
1,111,200
423,197
Time deposits - Retail
3.75
3.61
0.14
201,685,786
155,433,787
46,251,999
3,748,009
2,792,892
955,117
Total interest bearing deposits
1.48
1.20
0.28
818,011,531
761,914,423
56,097,108
5,997,924
4,563,071
1,434,853
Federal home Loan Bank advances
4.42
5.76
(1.34
)
16,541,436
5
16,541,431
367,650
-
367,650
Other borrowings
4.24
4.54
(0.30
)
30,579,576
79,813,050
(49,233,474
)
651,102
1,829,937
(1,178,834
)
Total borrowed funds
4.30
4.54
(0.24
)
47,121,013
79,813,056
(32,692,043
)
1,018,752
1,829,937
(811,185
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.63
1.52
0.11
865,132,544
841,727,479
23,405,065
7,016,676
6,393,007
623,668
Net interest rate spread
3.59
3.51
0.08
22,264,555
21,653,528
611,027
Effect of non-interest bearing deposits
(0.34
)
(0.35
)
0.01
233,085,865
250,220,645
(17,134,780
)
Cost of funds
1.29
1.17
0.12
Net interest margin
3.99
3.90
0.09
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Financial Ratios
For the Six
For the Six
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets (ROA)
0.98
%
1.00
%
1.03
%
0.99
%
1.15
%
ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income
1.29
%
1.23
%
1.35
%
1.26
%
1.31
%
Return on Average Equity (ROE)
13.33
%
14.17
%
16.12
%
13.74
%
17.77
%
ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income
17.51
%
17.49
%
21.02
%
17.50
%
20.37
%
Earnings per Share
$
0.85
$
0.85
$
0.88
$
1.71
$
1.95
Net Interest Margin
4.08
%
3.89
%
3.90
%
3.99
%
3.90
%
Efficiency Ratio **
71.97
%
72.02
%
70.13
%
72.00
%
70.74
%
Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**
0.93
%
0.90
%
0.96
%
0.91
%
0.95
%
Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**
3.49
%
3.35
%
3.33
%
3.42
%
3.35
%
As of
As of
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Bank Level Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.63% (Est.)
11.34
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
16.66% (Est.)
16.25
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.66% (Est.)
16.25
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.81% (Est.)
17.35
%
Company:
Tangible Equity / Total Assets
7.09
%
6.55
%
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
24.96
$
22.89
Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:
For the Six
For the Six
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Net Income (GAAP)
$
2,926,582
$
2,925,651
$
3,028,833
$
5,852,233
$
6,681,230
Provision for Loan Lossess
309,953
35,177
156,281
345,130
(529,307
)
Net (Gain) Loss on OREO
47,907
97,356
177,550
145,263
189,714
Net (Gain) Loss on Securities
-
-
-
-
-
Non-recurring Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Income Tax Expense
558,610
554,257
588,750
1,112,867
1,319,023
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income
$
3,843,052
$
3,612,441
$
3,951,414
$
7,455,493
$
7,660,660
** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio
SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/correction-from-source-jd-bancshares-inc.-announces-q2-2025-financia-1055254