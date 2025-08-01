Pheton Holdings Ltd.: Pheton Holdings Ltd Issues Statements Addressing Recent Market Activity and Misleading Rumors

BEIJING, China, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pheton Holdings Ltd (the "Company," "we," "our" or "Pheton"), a healthcare solution provider specializing in treatment planning systems for brachytherapy and other related products and services, today issued the following statements in response to recent market volatility and a third-party publication that has raised questions and concerns among shareholders.

Over the past few days, shares of Pheton have experienced an extraordinary and unexpected decline in its share price, which the Company believes may have been triggered by a speculative article published by The Bear Cave on July 29, 2025. The article asserts that Pheton's share price may have been influenced by false rumors of a potential acquisition by Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead").

Management's Position and Clarification

Pheton's management team unequivocally and categorically denies any involvement in, or knowledge of, any form of stock price manipulation. At no point has the Company participated in, initiated, or sanctioned any rumor, communication, or activity regarding an acquisition by Gilead, or any other party. Pheton has had no contact with Gilead, and any statements or reports suggesting otherwise were and are entirely false and fabricated.

Additionally, Pheton plans to engage with its market makers, Nasdaq, and relevant regulatory bodies for the purpose of holding responsible parties to the scheme accountable.

Protecting Shareholder Interests

We recognize the concern this incident has caused among our investors, and we are monitoring internal controls and communications to ensure that any further misinformation can be swiftly and effectively countered.

Commitment to Transparency and Growth

Pheton is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency, and accountability. As always, we remain focused on creating long-term shareholder value through carefully considered growth opportunities that align with our mission and strengthen our market position.

Pheton has built its foundation on trust, innovation, and value creation and remains confident in the strength of its underlying business, long-term strategy, and the dedication of its team.

A Word to Our Shareholders

We deeply value the trust our shareholders place in us. We will continue to keep the investor community informed with accurate and timely disclosures. Our leadership remains focused on operational execution and strengthening the integrity of our public market presence.

Founded in 1998, Pheton Holdings Ltd, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Beijing Feitian Zhaoye Technology Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Feitian"), focuses on healthcare solutions for brachytherapy, a targeted radiation therapy used in cancer treatment. Its lead product, Beijing Feitian's Treatment Planning System, helps ensure safe and effective brachytherapy using radioactive sources inside the patient to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. Pheton is committed to leveraging its products and services to establish a potential new standard of care across multiple malignant tumor applications. For more information, please visit: http://www.ftzy.com.cn/ir/

