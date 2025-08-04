Anzeige
WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 08:01
7,335 Euro
+0,41 % +0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
107 Leser

(0)

OCI Global: OCI Confirms Q3 2025 USD 700 Million Extraordinary Cash Distribution

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), ("OCI," the "Company") announces today that it will pay a USD 700 million distribution (USD 3.31 per share) on 5 September 2025 through a mix of capital repayment and extraordinary cash dividend. This distribution is pursuant to the resolutions adopted at OCI's annual general meeting on 21 May and will follow the lapsing of the mandatory creditor opposition period on 13 August. The ex-dividend date is 18 August, and the record date is 19 August.

Of the USD 700 million distribution, a proportion will be made as a repayment of capital corresponding to the amount of OCI's remaining fiscal reserve, to be determined using the appropriate exchange rate on 3 September. Shareholders that do not wish to receive a capital repayment can elect to receive an extraordinary cash dividend from the profit reserve instead. Shareholders that do not make a choice will participate in a portion of their distribution paid as a repayment of capital. The Company will make distributions in USD unless the relevant shareholder has opted for a distribution in EUR. The EUR equivalent amount for those shareholders that elect for payment in EUR will be determined using the appropriate exchange rate on 3 September. The shareholder election period will run from 20 August through 2 September.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About OCI Global
Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-confirms-q3-2025-usd-700-million-extraordinary-cash-distribution-302520340.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
