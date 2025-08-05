DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 05-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 360.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 353.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 358.3787p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,095,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,950,672.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.3787

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 285 360.00 09:17:24 00076502960TRLO0 XLON 342 360.00 09:22:49 00076503189TRLO0 XLON 92 360.00 09:22:49 00076503190TRLO0 XLON 289 360.00 09:22:49 00076503191TRLO0 XLON 540 360.00 09:22:49 00076503192TRLO0 XLON 679 360.00 09:47:10 00076503605TRLO0 XLON 533 360.00 09:57:37 00076503897TRLO0 XLON 45 360.00 09:57:37 00076503898TRLO0 XLON 37 360.00 10:08:41 00076504045TRLO0 XLON 680 360.00 10:08:41 00076504046TRLO0 XLON 748 359.80 10:42:20 00076504759TRLO0 XLON 620 358.00 10:58:40 00076505089TRLO0 XLON 2888 359.80 11:22:59 00076505470TRLO0 XLON 73 359.80 11:22:59 00076505471TRLO0 XLON 399 359.80 11:22:59 00076505472TRLO0 XLON 139 359.80 11:22:59 00076505473TRLO0 XLON 1040 360.00 12:11:22 00076506578TRLO0 XLON 630 360.00 12:11:22 00076506579TRLO0 XLON 642 360.00 12:11:22 00076506580TRLO0 XLON 688 360.00 12:11:22 00076506581TRLO0 XLON 60 360.00 12:11:22 00076506582TRLO0 XLON 721 360.00 12:11:22 00076506583TRLO0 XLON 178 359.60 12:11:23 00076506584TRLO0 XLON 458 359.60 12:11:23 00076506585TRLO0 XLON 43 359.00 12:11:26 00076506586TRLO0 XLON 167 359.80 12:12:56 00076506625TRLO0 XLON 271 359.80 12:12:56 00076506626TRLO0 XLON 229 359.80 12:12:56 00076506627TRLO0 XLON 161 359.80 12:13:56 00076506654TRLO0 XLON 751 359.60 12:15:26 00076506666TRLO0 XLON 61 360.00 12:24:06 00076506838TRLO0 XLON 3 360.00 12:24:06 00076506839TRLO0 XLON 18 360.00 12:24:06 00076506840TRLO0 XLON 21 360.00 12:25:16 00076506861TRLO0 XLON 635 360.00 12:25:16 00076506862TRLO0 XLON 581 360.00 12:25:16 00076506863TRLO0 XLON 109 360.00 12:31:24 00076506941TRLO0 XLON 250 360.00 12:31:44 00076506949TRLO0 XLON 109 360.00 12:31:44 00076506950TRLO0 XLON 510 360.00 12:48:53 00076507302TRLO0 XLON 152 360.00 13:02:21 00076507564TRLO0 XLON 5 360.00 13:06:00 00076507630TRLO0 XLON 131 360.00 13:06:00 00076507631TRLO0 XLON 80 360.00 13:06:00 00076507632TRLO0 XLON 102 360.00 13:29:42 00076508219TRLO0 XLON 97 360.00 13:30:02 00076508227TRLO0 XLON 45 360.00 13:30:02 00076508228TRLO0 XLON 286 360.00 13:30:03 00076508242TRLO0 XLON 372 360.00 13:30:03 00076508243TRLO0 XLON 663 360.00 13:30:03 00076508244TRLO0 XLON 548 360.00 13:30:03 00076508245TRLO0 XLON 289 360.00 13:30:03 00076508246TRLO0 XLON 129 360.00 13:30:03 00076508247TRLO0 XLON 21 360.00 14:00:25 00076509078TRLO0 XLON 22 360.00 14:00:25 00076509079TRLO0 XLON 335 360.00 14:00:25 00076509080TRLO0 XLON 665 360.00 14:00:25 00076509081TRLO0 XLON 396 360.00 14:00:25 00076509082TRLO0 XLON 604 360.00 14:00:25 00076509083TRLO0 XLON 21 360.00 14:00:25 00076509084TRLO0 XLON 14 360.00 14:00:25 00076509085TRLO0 XLON 625 360.00 14:00:25 00076509086TRLO0 XLON 336 360.00 14:00:26 00076509087TRLO0 XLON 136 360.00 14:00:26 00076509088TRLO0 XLON 259 360.00 14:00:26 00076509089TRLO0 XLON 560 359.60 14:00:29 00076509093TRLO0 XLON

