Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 5 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 89,952 Highest price paid per share: 140.00p Lowest price paid per share: 135.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 138.3186p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,815,868 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,815,868) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 138.3186p 89,952

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 55 135.80 08:17:24 00347902395TRLO1 XLON 150 135.80 08:17:24 00347902396TRLO1 XLON 374 135.80 08:17:24 00347902397TRLO1 XLON 579 136.00 08:17:24 00347902398TRLO1 XLON 635 136.00 09:09:13 00347929192TRLO1 XLON 628 136.00 09:09:26 00347929276TRLO1 XLON 607 136.60 09:11:08 00347929910TRLO1 XLON 450 137.00 09:18:24 00347933079TRLO1 XLON 607 138.20 10:13:17 00347963944TRLO1 XLON 62 138.40 10:21:01 00347970047TRLO1 XLON 113 138.40 10:21:01 00347970048TRLO1 XLON 153 138.40 10:21:01 00347970049TRLO1 XLON 269 138.40 10:21:01 00347970050TRLO1 XLON 612 138.60 10:36:12 00347984298TRLO1 XLON 612 138.80 10:36:12 00347984299TRLO1 XLON 357 139.00 10:42:44 00347992188TRLO1 XLON 581 138.60 10:52:16 00348003322TRLO1 XLON 581 138.80 10:52:16 00348003323TRLO1 XLON 542 138.80 10:52:16 00348003324TRLO1 XLON 103 139.20 11:22:27 00348012221TRLO1 XLON 335 139.20 12:02:00 00348013690TRLO1 XLON 186 139.60 12:20:01 00348014364TRLO1 XLON 467 140.00 12:21:06 00348014393TRLO1 XLON 593 140.00 12:21:06 00348014394TRLO1 XLON 300 139.60 12:23:04 00348014534TRLO1 XLON 286 139.60 12:23:04 00348014535TRLO1 XLON 576 139.20 12:30:31 00348014826TRLO1 XLON 34 139.20 12:30:31 00348014827TRLO1 XLON 608 138.80 12:50:41 00348015412TRLO1 XLON 77 139.20 12:55:16 00348015549TRLO1 XLON 6 138.80 12:56:16 00348015587TRLO1 XLON 31 138.80 12:56:16 00348015588TRLO1 XLON 6 139.00 12:56:52 00348015597TRLO1 XLON 73 139.00 12:56:52 00348015598TRLO1 XLON 55 139.00 12:56:52 00348015599TRLO1 XLON 420 139.00 12:57:00 00348015602TRLO1 XLON 35 139.00 12:57:00 00348015603TRLO1 XLON 20 139.00 12:57:00 00348015604TRLO1 XLON 1 139.00 12:57:00 00348015605TRLO1 XLON 1 139.00 12:57:00 00348015606TRLO1 XLON 19 138.80 12:59:10 00348015661TRLO1 XLON 637 139.40 13:12:20 00348016080TRLO1 XLON 3000 139.40 13:12:20 00348016081TRLO1 XLON 21163 139.40 13:12:20 00348016082TRLO1 XLON 629 139.40 13:12:31 00348016088TRLO1 XLON 607 139.20 13:12:37 00348016089TRLO1 XLON 32 139.40 13:14:42 00348016109TRLO1 XLON 264 139.40 13:14:42 00348016110TRLO1 XLON 250 139.40 13:14:42 00348016111TRLO1 XLON 267 139.40 13:14:42 00348016112TRLO1 XLON 637 139.40 13:14:42 00348016113TRLO1 XLON 211 139.40 13:14:42 00348016114TRLO1 XLON 253 139.40 13:14:42 00348016115TRLO1 XLON 237 139.40 13:14:42 00348016116TRLO1 XLON 253 139.40 13:14:42 00348016117TRLO1 XLON 251 139.40 13:14:42 00348016118TRLO1 XLON 232 139.40 13:14:42 00348016119TRLO1 XLON 231 139.40 13:14:42 00348016120TRLO1 XLON 231 139.40 13:14:42 00348016121TRLO1 XLON 258 139.40 13:14:43 00348016122TRLO1 XLON 262 139.40 13:14:43 00348016123TRLO1 XLON 249 139.40 13:14:43 00348016124TRLO1 XLON 227 139.40 13:14:43 00348016125TRLO1 XLON 206 139.40 13:14:43 00348016126TRLO1 XLON 236 139.40 13:14:43 00348016127TRLO1 XLON 260 139.40 13:14:43 00348016128TRLO1 XLON 259 139.40 13:14:43 00348016129TRLO1 XLON 255 139.40 13:14:43 00348016130TRLO1 XLON 243 139.40 13:14:43 00348016131TRLO1 XLON 256 139.40 13:14:43 00348016132TRLO1 XLON

183 139.40 13:14:43 00348016133TRLO1 XLON 267 139.40 13:14:43 00348016134TRLO1 XLON 264 139.40 13:14:43 00348016135TRLO1 XLON 242 139.40 13:14:44 00348016136TRLO1 XLON 264 139.40 13:14:44 00348016137TRLO1 XLON 260 139.40 13:14:44 00348016138TRLO1 XLON 253 139.40 13:14:44 00348016139TRLO1 XLON 236 139.40 13:14:44 00348016140TRLO1 XLON 272 139.40 13:14:44 00348016141TRLO1 XLON 270 139.40 13:14:44 00348016142TRLO1 XLON 248 139.40 13:14:44 00348016143TRLO1 XLON 232 139.40 13:14:44 00348016144TRLO1 XLON 1455 139.20 13:15:06 00348016150TRLO1 XLON 136 139.20 13:15:06 00348016151TRLO1 XLON 12 139.20 13:15:06 00348016152TRLO1 XLON 43 139.20 13:15:06 00348016153TRLO1 XLON 1268 139.00 13:15:13 00348016160TRLO1 XLON 446 138.40 13:16:37 00348016178TRLO1 XLON 446 138.20 13:17:28 00348016206TRLO1 XLON 94 138.20 13:17:28 00348016207TRLO1 XLON 97 138.20 13:17:28 00348016208TRLO1 XLON 337 137.60 13:19:41 00348016386TRLO1 XLON 225 138.00 13:41:49 00348017222TRLO1 XLON 394 138.00 13:41:49 00348017223TRLO1 XLON 360 138.60 13:44:43 00348017388TRLO1 XLON 235 138.60 13:44:43 00348017389TRLO1 XLON 622 138.20 13:44:52 00348017392TRLO1 XLON 627 139.00 13:54:32 00348017825TRLO1 XLON 630 138.20 14:10:10 00348018292TRLO1 XLON 200 138.40 14:10:23 00348018303TRLO1 XLON 606 138.00 14:10:23 00348018304TRLO1 XLON 236 137.80 14:13:34 00348018363TRLO1 XLON 584 138.00 14:13:55 00348018377TRLO1 XLON 523 137.80 14:15:44 00348018443TRLO1 XLON 57 137.80 14:16:53 00348018479TRLO1 XLON 22 137.80 14:16:53 00348018480TRLO1 XLON 384 137.80 14:18:57 00348018530TRLO1 XLON 609 138.00 14:18:57 00348018531TRLO1 XLON 612 138.00 14:19:44 00348018550TRLO1 XLON 598 138.00 14:19:57 00348018569TRLO1 XLON 632 138.00 14:25:58 00348018747TRLO1 XLON 591 138.00 14:25:58 00348018748TRLO1 XLON 235 137.80 14:57:12 00348022329TRLO1 XLON 226 137.80 14:57:12 00348022330TRLO1 XLON 55 137.80 14:57:12 00348022331TRLO1 XLON 100 137.80 15:00:00 00348022548TRLO1 XLON 235 137.80 15:00:00 00348022549TRLO1 XLON 281 137.80 15:00:00 00348022550TRLO1 XLON 48 137.20 15:24:59 00348024504TRLO1 XLON 33 137.20 15:24:59 00348024505TRLO1 XLON 81 137.00 15:31:12 00348024989TRLO1 XLON 535 137.00 15:31:12 00348024990TRLO1 XLON 615 137.00 15:31:12 00348024991TRLO1 XLON 20310 137.00 15:31:12 00348024992TRLO1 XLON 1212 137.00 15:31:12 00348024993TRLO1 XLON 607 137.20 15:31:12 00348024994TRLO1 XLON 607 137.20 15:31:13 00348024996TRLO1 XLON 235 137.20 15:32:24 00348025110TRLO1 XLON 141 137.00 15:39:07 00348025588TRLO1 XLON 468 137.00 15:39:07 00348025589TRLO1 XLON 648 137.80 15:40:01 00348025642TRLO1 XLON 632 137.00 15:43:39 00348025992TRLO1 XLON 166 137.40 15:56:40 00348026710TRLO1 XLON 51 137.40 15:56:40 00348026711TRLO1 XLON 112 137.00 15:59:14 00348026795TRLO1 XLON 112 137.00 16:00:07 00348026853TRLO1 XLON 513 137.00 16:00:07 00348026854TRLO1 XLON 417 137.40 16:17:42 00348028154TRLO1 XLON 77 137.40 16:17:42 00348028155TRLO1 XLON 22 137.40 16:17:42 00348028156TRLO1 XLON 150 137.40 16:17:42 00348028157TRLO1 XLON 34 137.40 16:17:42 00348028158TRLO1 XLON 627 137.40 16:17:42 00348028159TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

