WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
05.08.25 | 15:29
1,550 Euro
+1,97 % +0,030
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Dow Jones News
05.08.2025 18:45 Uhr
250 Leser
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
5 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  5 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         89,952 
 
Highest price paid per share:            140.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             135.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    138.3186p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,815,868 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,815,868) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      138.3186p                       89,952

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
55              135.80          08:17:24         00347902395TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             135.80          08:17:24         00347902396TRLO1     XLON 
 
374             135.80          08:17:24         00347902397TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             136.00          08:17:24         00347902398TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             136.00          09:09:13         00347929192TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             136.00          09:09:26         00347929276TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             136.60          09:11:08         00347929910TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             137.00          09:18:24         00347933079TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             138.20          10:13:17         00347963944TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              138.40          10:21:01         00347970047TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             138.40          10:21:01         00347970048TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             138.40          10:21:01         00347970049TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             138.40          10:21:01         00347970050TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             138.60          10:36:12         00347984298TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             138.80          10:36:12         00347984299TRLO1     XLON 
 
357             139.00          10:42:44         00347992188TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             138.60          10:52:16         00348003322TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             138.80          10:52:16         00348003323TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             138.80          10:52:16         00348003324TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             139.20          11:22:27         00348012221TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             139.20          12:02:00         00348013690TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             139.60          12:20:01         00348014364TRLO1     XLON 
 
467             140.00          12:21:06         00348014393TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             140.00          12:21:06         00348014394TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             139.60          12:23:04         00348014534TRLO1     XLON 
 
286             139.60          12:23:04         00348014535TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             139.20          12:30:31         00348014826TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              139.20          12:30:31         00348014827TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             138.80          12:50:41         00348015412TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              139.20          12:55:16         00348015549TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              138.80          12:56:16         00348015587TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              138.80          12:56:16         00348015588TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              139.00          12:56:52         00348015597TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              139.00          12:56:52         00348015598TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              139.00          12:56:52         00348015599TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             139.00          12:57:00         00348015602TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              139.00          12:57:00         00348015603TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              139.00          12:57:00         00348015604TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              139.00          12:57:00         00348015605TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              139.00          12:57:00         00348015606TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              138.80          12:59:10         00348015661TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             139.40          13:12:20         00348016080TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             139.40          13:12:20         00348016081TRLO1     XLON 
 
21163            139.40          13:12:20         00348016082TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             139.40          13:12:31         00348016088TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             139.20          13:12:37         00348016089TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              139.40          13:14:42         00348016109TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             139.40          13:14:42         00348016110TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             139.40          13:14:42         00348016111TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             139.40          13:14:42         00348016112TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             139.40          13:14:42         00348016113TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             139.40          13:14:42         00348016114TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             139.40          13:14:42         00348016115TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             139.40          13:14:42         00348016116TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             139.40          13:14:42         00348016117TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             139.40          13:14:42         00348016118TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             139.40          13:14:42         00348016119TRLO1     XLON 
 
231             139.40          13:14:42         00348016120TRLO1     XLON 
 
231             139.40          13:14:42         00348016121TRLO1     XLON 
 
258             139.40          13:14:43         00348016122TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             139.40          13:14:43         00348016123TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             139.40          13:14:43         00348016124TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             139.40          13:14:43         00348016125TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             139.40          13:14:43         00348016126TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             139.40          13:14:43         00348016127TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             139.40          13:14:43         00348016128TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             139.40          13:14:43         00348016129TRLO1     XLON 
 
255             139.40          13:14:43         00348016130TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             139.40          13:14:43         00348016131TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             139.40          13:14:43         00348016132TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

183             139.40          13:14:43         00348016133TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             139.40          13:14:43         00348016134TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             139.40          13:14:43         00348016135TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             139.40          13:14:44         00348016136TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             139.40          13:14:44         00348016137TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             139.40          13:14:44         00348016138TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             139.40          13:14:44         00348016139TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             139.40          13:14:44         00348016140TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             139.40          13:14:44         00348016141TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             139.40          13:14:44         00348016142TRLO1     XLON 
 
248             139.40          13:14:44         00348016143TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             139.40          13:14:44         00348016144TRLO1     XLON 
 
1455             139.20          13:15:06         00348016150TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             139.20          13:15:06         00348016151TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              139.20          13:15:06         00348016152TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              139.20          13:15:06         00348016153TRLO1     XLON 
 
1268             139.00          13:15:13         00348016160TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             138.40          13:16:37         00348016178TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             138.20          13:17:28         00348016206TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              138.20          13:17:28         00348016207TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              138.20          13:17:28         00348016208TRLO1     XLON 
 
337             137.60          13:19:41         00348016386TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             138.00          13:41:49         00348017222TRLO1     XLON 
 
394             138.00          13:41:49         00348017223TRLO1     XLON 
 
360             138.60          13:44:43         00348017388TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             138.60          13:44:43         00348017389TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             138.20          13:44:52         00348017392TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             139.00          13:54:32         00348017825TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             138.20          14:10:10         00348018292TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             138.40          14:10:23         00348018303TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             138.00          14:10:23         00348018304TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             137.80          14:13:34         00348018363TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             138.00          14:13:55         00348018377TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             137.80          14:15:44         00348018443TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              137.80          14:16:53         00348018479TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              137.80          14:16:53         00348018480TRLO1     XLON 
 
384             137.80          14:18:57         00348018530TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             138.00          14:18:57         00348018531TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             138.00          14:19:44         00348018550TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             138.00          14:19:57         00348018569TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             138.00          14:25:58         00348018747TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             138.00          14:25:58         00348018748TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             137.80          14:57:12         00348022329TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             137.80          14:57:12         00348022330TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              137.80          14:57:12         00348022331TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             137.80          15:00:00         00348022548TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             137.80          15:00:00         00348022549TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             137.80          15:00:00         00348022550TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              137.20          15:24:59         00348024504TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              137.20          15:24:59         00348024505TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              137.00          15:31:12         00348024989TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             137.00          15:31:12         00348024990TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             137.00          15:31:12         00348024991TRLO1     XLON 
 
20310            137.00          15:31:12         00348024992TRLO1     XLON 
 
1212             137.00          15:31:12         00348024993TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             137.20          15:31:12         00348024994TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             137.20          15:31:13         00348024996TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             137.20          15:32:24         00348025110TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             137.00          15:39:07         00348025588TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             137.00          15:39:07         00348025589TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             137.80          15:40:01         00348025642TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             137.00          15:43:39         00348025992TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             137.40          15:56:40         00348026710TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              137.40          15:56:40         00348026711TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             137.00          15:59:14         00348026795TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             137.00          16:00:07         00348026853TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             137.00          16:00:07         00348026854TRLO1     XLON 
 
417             137.40          16:17:42         00348028154TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              137.40          16:17:42         00348028155TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              137.40          16:17:42         00348028156TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             137.40          16:17:42         00348028157TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              137.40          16:17:42         00348028158TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             137.40          16:17:42         00348028159TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398020 
EQS News ID:  2179870 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2179870&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
