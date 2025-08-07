Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
07.08.25 | 15:29
1,600 Euro
+3,90 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5701,98019:40
Dow Jones News
07.08.2025 18:33 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Aug-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
7 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  7 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         76,723 
 
Highest price paid per share:            142.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             138.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    140.6900p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,687,010 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,687,010) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      140.6900p                       76,723

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
556             138.80          10:11:18         00348484199TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             138.60          10:17:41         00348489152TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             138.80          10:18:03         00348489425TRLO1     XLON 
 
285             138.80          10:18:03         00348489426TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             138.80          10:18:46         00348489845TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             140.00          11:22:00         00348521127TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             140.00          11:30:32         00348521662TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             139.60          11:30:46         00348521692TRLO1     XLON 
 
22000            139.60          11:30:46         00348521693TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             140.20          11:30:50         00348521708TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             139.80          11:30:54         00348521710TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             139.60          11:31:02         00348521716TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             139.60          11:31:02         00348521717TRLO1     XLON 
 
1434             139.80          11:31:02         00348521718TRLO1     XLON 
 
416             139.80          11:31:02         00348521719TRLO1     XLON 
 
5129             139.80          11:31:02         00348521720TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             139.40          11:31:03         00348521722TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             139.20          11:31:06         00348521734TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             139.40          11:37:05         00348522126TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             141.20          11:51:32         00348522964TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             141.20          11:52:01         00348523012TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             141.00          11:52:56         00348523089TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             141.20          11:53:09         00348523106TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             140.80          12:01:00         00348523687TRLO1     XLON 
 
429             140.80          12:01:00         00348523688TRLO1     XLON 
 
1032             142.00          12:26:45         00348524926TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             141.80          12:27:46         00348524940TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             142.00          12:39:50         00348525530TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             142.00          12:39:50         00348525531TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             142.00          12:39:50         00348525532TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             142.00          12:39:50         00348525533TRLO1     XLON 
 
1133             142.20          12:44:09         00348525716TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             141.80          12:44:14         00348525718TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             141.80          12:44:14         00348525719TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             141.80          12:44:21         00348525720TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             141.80          12:53:57         00348526034TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             141.60          12:55:01         00348526062TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             141.40          12:58:58         00348526205TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             141.40          12:58:58         00348526206TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             141.20          13:03:00         00348526464TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             141.40          13:16:20         00348527050TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             141.40          13:29:56         00348527733TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             141.20          13:29:59         00348527738TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             141.20          13:30:23         00348527816TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             141.40          13:51:13         00348528495TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             141.40          13:51:13         00348528496TRLO1     XLON 
 
1676             141.40          13:51:13         00348528497TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             141.40          13:51:28         00348528504TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             141.40          13:51:39         00348528507TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             141.40          13:51:50         00348528514TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             141.40          13:51:50         00348528515TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             141.40          13:51:50         00348528516TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             141.40          13:52:01         00348528535TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             141.40          13:52:12         00348528543TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             141.40          13:52:25         00348528551TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             141.40          13:53:25         00348528569TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             141.40          13:54:00         00348528579TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             141.40          13:54:24         00348528606TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             141.40          13:54:51         00348528630TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             141.40          13:55:14         00348528637TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              141.40          13:55:14         00348528638TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             141.40          13:55:38         00348528654TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             141.40          13:57:42         00348528724TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             141.40          13:59:13         00348528801TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             141.40          14:00:10         00348528857TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             141.40          14:00:29         00348528869TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             141.40          14:00:44         00348528884TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             141.40          14:00:59         00348528890TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             141.40          14:01:19         00348528911TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             141.40          14:02:32         00348528947TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.