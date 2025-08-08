Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. (CSE: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE) (the "Company" or "York Harbour") is pleased to announce that it has sold 25 million ordinary shares of Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) ("Firetail"), generating net proceeds of approximately CAD $1.71 million.

Following this sale, York Harbour holds approximately CAD $1.8 million in cash and retains ownership of 54 million ordinary shares of Firetail, which are currently trading at AUD $0.094 per share.

York Harbour continues to hold a 51% interest in the York Harbour Project along with a 2% net smelter return royalty. Under the terms of the option agreement with Firetail, York Harbour may receive an additional 75 million Firetail shares and AUD $300,000 in cash if Firetail completes the earn-in to acquire an 80% interest in the project. Upon completion of the earn-in, York Harbour will retain a 20% free-carried interest.

Firetail has been actively advancing the York Harbour Project, having completed extensive geophysical work during the spring and summer of 2025. Firetail has advised York Harbour of its intention to commence drilling in 2026.

"Firetail has been an outstanding partner for York Harbour," said Blair Naughty, CEO of York Harbour Metals. "Their geological team has done excellent work identifying new targets to expand the resource at York Harbour. In addition, Firetail has acquired a highly prospective gold project in Nevada and successfully raised an additional AUD $5 million this week at AUD $0.08 per share. We're a proud and supportive shareholder, and we couldn't be more pleased with how they're managing both the project and their broader company strategy."

York Harbour is also engaged in active discussions with several parties to advance its high-grade Bottom Brook rare earth property.

Looking ahead, the Company is positioning itself as a strategic gatherer and monetizer of undervalued assets. "This is the model I've built my career on - spotting emerging trends early, acquiring quality assets ahead of the crowd, and then capitalizing once the market catches up," added Blair Naughty, CEO. "Whether it's optioning out properties or rolling private assets into public companies, the focus is on generating value for shareholders. I plan to apply the same playbook that I've refined over 36 years in the public markets - now for the benefit of York Harbour shareholders, where I'm also a 25% owner."

