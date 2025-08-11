Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Dow Jones News
11.08.2025 16:33 Uhr
Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company* 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company* 
11-Aug-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
  
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 
 
South Dock House, Hanover Quay, Dublin, IE-D, D02 XW94, IE 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
  
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
AVI Global Trust plc              London, United Kingdom 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
JP Morgan - Chase Nominees Limited CREST: BO01 - Account 11429 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
 
08/08/2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
 
11/08/2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
4% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.2676%                     3.2676%     524,442,218 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 4.79984%                    4.79984%      
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 
 
 
                                                
 
IE00BJ34P519     17,136,719              3.2676%             
 
                                                
 
                                                
 
SUBTOTAL A      17,136,719              3.2676%             
 
  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 
 
 
                                                      
 
                                                      
 
                                                      
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              
 
  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 
 
 
                                                         
 
                                                         
 
                                                         
 
                          SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
  
 
[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
  
 
[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
  
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
 
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
                                                  
 
  
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 11/08/2025. 

Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland and not with the relevant 
issuer) 
 
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Full name (including legal form for legal entities) 
 
AVI Global Trust plc 
 
Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 
 
C/O LINK COMPANY MATTERS LIMITED, CENTRAL SQUARE, 29 WELLINGTON STREET, LEEDS, LS1 4DL, United Kingdom 
  
 
E-Mail 
 
info@assetvalueinvestors.com 
 
Phone number / Fax number 
 
+44 20 7659 4800 
 
Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons) 
 
  
 
                                        
 
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable 
 
Full name 
 
Jake Crowhurst 
 
Contact address 
 
2 Cavendish Square 
London W1G 0PU 
United Kingdom 
 
E-Mail 
 
Jake.crowhurst@assetvalueinvestors.com 
 
Phone number / Fax number 
 
+44 20 7659 4800 
 
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification 
obligation) 
 
Operations Analyst 
 
  
 
C: Additional information:

The Central Bank of Ireland ("Central Bank") may process personal data provided by you in order to fulfil its statutory functions or to facilitate its business operations. Any personal data will be processed in accordance with the requirements of data protection legislation. Any queries concerning the processing of personal data by the Central Bank may be directed to dataprotection@centralbank.ie. A copy of the Central Bank's Data Protection Notice is available at www.centralbank.ie/fns/privacy-statement.

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2025 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
