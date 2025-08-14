Freedom IP Capital Launches AI Market Analyst & Trader Bot, Expands B2C and B2B Digital Finance Platforms

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom IP Capital, a global investment firm at the forefront of AI, blockchain, digital assets, and fintech innovation, today announced a series of strategic advancements, including the launch of its AI-powered financial market trading bot and significant upgrades to both its consumer and enterprise digital finance platforms.

The newly launched AI Market Analyst & Trader Bot is not a static product but a living, evolving system engineered for continuous growth. Built on a scalable, future-proof architecture, it can seamlessly integrate the latest AI breakthroughs, new market instruments, and advanced trading methodologies-ensuring Centurion's automated trading operations remain at the forefront of innovation.

This forward-looking design minimizes the time and cost of adopting new capabilities, as the core infrastructure is already primed for expansion. From day one, the bot delivers immediate value through intelligent, automated trading, with its impact set to compound over time as both Centurion's business and the global technology landscape evolve.

At its core, the bot leverages GPT-4 Turbo or Claude 4 for all trading signal logic and contextual correlation tasks, delivering:

Superior pattern interpretation

Dynamic context adaptation

Advanced trading-related language processing

Alternatively, the system can integrate with a local LLM instance (if operated by the client) or employ cost-effective APIs such as DeepSeek via OpenRouter during the construction phase as a flexible, lower-cost alternative to GPT-based models. Model selection will directly influence output latency, quality, and operational cost, allowing the solution to be fully tailored to business needs and budget considerations.

On the B2C side, Centurion Invest, Freedom IP Capital's flagship digital asset platform, has rolled out new trading functionalities, including copy trading, competitive staking programs, and a gamified Task Center designed to reward active users. Enhanced liquidity, reduced trading fees via the native $CIX token, and 24/7 multilingual support position Centurion Invest as a leader in user-centric digital asset services.

In the B2B enterprise payments arena, the Ereus platform-PCI DSS Level 1 certified-has expanded its global payment reach, now supporting a broader range of currencies and integrating directly with major international card networks. With 99.99% uptime, intelligent transaction routing, and real-time fraud monitoring, Ereus is built for high-demand sectors such as iGaming, SaaS, and global marketplaces.

These developments reflect Freedom IP Capital's wider vision to bridge AI research, blockchain innovation, and scalable financial infrastructure, driving adoption and growth across emerging markets and established economies alike.

Freedom IP Capital and its subsidiaries have been recognized with multiple industry awards, including Best Payment Service Provider at the iFX Awards 2024 and honors at the 2024 SBC Awards for fintech and payments innovation.

About Freedom IP Capital

Freedom IP Capital is a global investment and innovation group specializing in fintech, blockchain, digital asset solutions, and AI-driven technologies. Through its portfolio companies-including Centurion Invest and Ereus-Freedom IP Capital delivers cutting-edge financial services, strategic investment, and job creation across multiple continents.

About Ali Kassab

Ali Kassab - Entrepreneur, Investor & Innovator in Fintech, Blockchain, and AI

Ali Kassab is a serial entrepreneur and global business leader with over 20 years of experience building high-growth ventures in cloud software, fintech, blockchain, and digital transformation. As Chairman of Freedom IP Capital, a management and investment firm headquartered in Cyprus, and having operations in UAE, Lithuania and Estonia, he drives the creation and scaling of innovative solutions for corporations and governments across the EMEA region.

From launching his first software company in France at 25 to leading market-defining projects in telecom digitalization, payments, and blockchain integration, Ali Kassab has transformed underperforming ventures into industry leaders earning him the CEO of the Year 2018 award from the Government of Dubai and many other awards such as "Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020", "Global Financial Landscape Pioneer" in 2024

A recognized advocate for entrepreneurship ecosystems, Kassab's mission is to empower businesses through technology, strategy, and sustainable growth models-leveraging AI, blockchain, and fintech to shape the future of digital economies.

