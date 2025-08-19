Compass Mining Deepens Vertical Integration with New 10?MW Site in Partnership with ONMINE

New partnership combines enterprise hosting, shared revenue, power-pricing risk sharing, and Compass Mining-led operations under one model

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining, a leading provider of Bitcoin mining infrastructure and services, today announces the full energization of a 10 megawatt (MW) facility in Texas, developed in partnership with Onmine . The project demonstrates Compass Mining's progress toward full vertical integration by placing the company in control of day-to-day operations, sharing revenue with the site owner, and assuming part of the power-pricing risk.

The facility was energized in stages, reaching its full capacity by the end of July. Compass Mining has deployed its own machines to validate performance and streamline the onboarding process for its customers. The company expects to transition the entire 10 MW to hosting for its enterprise clients no later than October 2025.

"This partnership reflects Compass Mining's evolution from a hosting marketplace into a full-stack mining infrastructure operator," said Karoon Mackenchery, Director of Hosting Services at Compass Mining. "It's the first site where we're not only taking on the day-to-day operations, but also the power pricing risk and revenue responsibility from first self-mining and then customer hosting. Our ability to step into this role is a direct result of the trust we've built with enterprise clients and our success in delivering performance at scale."

"This project demonstrates how Compass Mining's operational expertise aligns with Onmine's proven track record in developing scalable, grid-connected infrastructure to serve datacenters," said Ziyad Elgamal, Co-CEO of Onmine. "By securing the site, fast-tracking interconnection, and integrating Giga's advanced air-cooled container product line, we brought 10 MW of sustainable capacity online in record time - the first of several Onmine projects energizing this year."

Compass Mining oversees both onsite and remote operations, while Giga Energy , a leading manufacturer of electrical infrastructure, provides air-cooled modular data centers, which shorten deployment timelines and enhance scalability. Onmine provided the site, secured interconnection with ERCOT, and assisted throughout construction to ensure seamless integration with Compass Mining's operational requirements. The arrangement allows Compass Mining to offer institutional clients a turnkey hosting solution that includes power contract management, advanced monitoring, and uptime service level agreements, all at competitive rates within ERCOT.

This announcement follows recent expansions in Iowa and West Texas and illustrates Compass Mining's strategy to build a nationwide network of enterprise-grade facilities serving both individual miners and large institutional clients.

For more information about Compass Mining, visit www.compassmining.io .

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for Bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io .

About ONMINE

Onmine is a developer and operator of high-performance energy and data-center infrastructure, delivering scalable solutions for Bitcoin mining, AI/HPC workloads, and other grid-optimization projects. Guided by a vision to eliminate wasted kilowatts through smarter energy usage and storage, Onmine builds infrastructure that accelerates timelines, reduces costs, and drives a more sustainable digital future. With a growing portfolio across Texas and North America, Onmine builds reliable, future-ready energy solutions at scale. Learn more at www.onmine.io .

About Giga Energy

Giga Energy designs and manufactures modular, containerised data-centre and power-distribution systems for high-density computing and industrial applications. Its turnkey infrastructure integrates switchgear, cooling and remote monitoring to enable rapid deployment, reliable performance and flexible scaling. Learn more at www.gigaenergy.com .

