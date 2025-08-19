Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Aug-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 19 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 230,221 Highest price paid per share: 156.60p Lowest price paid per share: 150.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 152.8335p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,628,513 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,628,513) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 152.8335p 230,221

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 534 154.80 08:28:57 00349819186TRLO1 XLON 1892 154.80 08:28:57 00349819188TRLO1 XLON 500 154.40 08:29:54 00349819613TRLO1 XLON 100 154.80 09:19:00 00349842240TRLO1 XLON 724 155.00 09:19:00 00349842241TRLO1 XLON 357 155.20 09:19:24 00349842395TRLO1 XLON 14 156.60 10:38:03 00349877996TRLO1 XLON 483 156.60 10:38:03 00349877997TRLO1 XLON 107 156.40 10:38:04 00349878011TRLO1 XLON 390 156.40 10:38:04 00349878012TRLO1 XLON 538 156.00 10:56:57 00349886395TRLO1 XLON 1069 155.40 10:56:58 00349886396TRLO1 XLON 515 155.40 10:57:11 00349886441TRLO1 XLON 505 155.20 10:57:11 00349886449TRLO1 XLON 520 154.80 11:00:11 00349887191TRLO1 XLON 969 154.80 11:00:57 00349887211TRLO1 XLON 519 154.80 11:14:29 00349887558TRLO1 XLON 254 154.80 11:14:29 00349887559TRLO1 XLON 254 154.80 11:14:29 00349887560TRLO1 XLON 11 155.00 11:14:29 00349887561TRLO1 XLON 1040 155.00 11:14:29 00349887562TRLO1 XLON 513 154.80 11:16:57 00349887631TRLO1 XLON 86 154.80 11:17:38 00349887646TRLO1 XLON 535 154.60 11:18:13 00349887687TRLO1 XLON 335 154.60 11:20:06 00349887753TRLO1 XLON 515 154.40 11:20:57 00349887764TRLO1 XLON 535 154.20 11:20:58 00349887765TRLO1 XLON 969 154.20 11:24:57 00349887845TRLO1 XLON 122 154.20 11:27:01 00349888010TRLO1 XLON 918 154.20 11:27:01 00349888011TRLO1 XLON 703 154.20 11:28:57 00349888038TRLO1 XLON 240 154.20 11:48:19 00349888682TRLO1 XLON 295 154.20 11:48:19 00349888683TRLO1 XLON 950 154.20 11:57:13 00349889013TRLO1 XLON 160 154.20 11:57:13 00349889014TRLO1 XLON 518 154.80 12:17:44 00349889718TRLO1 XLON 30 154.40 12:18:04 00349889724TRLO1 XLON 498 154.40 12:42:18 00349890443TRLO1 XLON 497 154.40 12:42:18 00349890444TRLO1 XLON 734 154.20 12:49:48 00349890647TRLO1 XLON 314 154.20 12:49:48 00349890648TRLO1 XLON 1058 154.00 12:51:21 00349890724TRLO1 XLON 423 154.40 12:51:24 00349890725TRLO1 XLON 287 154.40 12:51:24 00349890726TRLO1 XLON 1071 154.00 12:51:52 00349890739TRLO1 XLON 1022 154.20 12:51:52 00349890740TRLO1 XLON 1042 154.20 12:55:21 00349890894TRLO1 XLON 8 154.00 12:55:49 00349890937TRLO1 XLON 13 154.00 12:59:00 00349891094TRLO1 XLON 400 154.00 12:59:00 00349891095TRLO1 XLON 13 154.00 13:01:00 00349891127TRLO1 XLON 77 154.00 13:01:01 00349891128TRLO1 XLON 323 154.00 13:01:01 00349891129TRLO1 XLON 98 154.00 13:01:01 00349891130TRLO1 XLON 302 154.00 13:01:01 00349891131TRLO1 XLON 111 154.00 13:01:01 00349891132TRLO1 XLON 400 154.00 13:01:01 00349891133TRLO1 XLON 534 153.80 13:23:01 00349891630TRLO1 XLON 130 153.60 13:28:56 00349891826TRLO1 XLON 393 153.60 13:38:01 00349892355TRLO1 XLON 130 153.60 13:38:01 00349892356TRLO1 XLON 501 153.60 13:39:21 00349892382TRLO1 XLON 982 153.80 13:39:21 00349892383TRLO1 XLON 294 153.80 13:39:21 00349892384TRLO1 XLON 158 153.80 13:39:21 00349892385TRLO1 XLON 967 153.80 13:39:21 00349892386TRLO1 XLON 367 153.60 13:39:50 00349892392TRLO1 XLON 137 153.60 13:39:50 00349892393TRLO1 XLON 517 153.80 13:51:21 00349892780TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2025 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

917 154.00 14:00:33 00349893084TRLO1 XLON 969 154.00 14:00:33 00349893085TRLO1 XLON 200 153.80 14:02:25 00349893151TRLO1 XLON 298 153.80 14:02:25 00349893152TRLO1 XLON 734 154.20 14:06:26 00349893365TRLO1 XLON 519 154.20 14:27:21 00349894049TRLO1 XLON 500 154.00 14:27:21 00349894050TRLO1 XLON 500 153.80 14:27:21 00349894051TRLO1 XLON 4 153.80 14:27:21 00349894052TRLO1 XLON 1070 153.60 14:37:23 00349895204TRLO1 XLON 186 154.00 14:37:23 00349895205TRLO1 XLON 944 154.00 14:37:23 00349895206TRLO1 XLON 166 154.00 14:37:23 00349895207TRLO1 XLON 404 154.00 14:37:23 00349895208TRLO1 XLON 76 154.00 14:37:47 00349895222TRLO1 XLON 528 153.60 14:39:21 00349895322TRLO1 XLON 969 153.80 14:39:21 00349895323TRLO1 XLON 168 153.80 14:39:21 00349895324TRLO1 XLON 279 153.80 14:39:21 00349895325TRLO1 XLON 121 153.60 14:40:21 00349895548TRLO1 XLON 407 153.60 14:40:21 00349895549TRLO1 XLON 536 153.40 14:44:43 00349896133TRLO1 XLON 537 153.40 14:44:43 00349896134TRLO1 XLON 107 153.00 14:47:24 00349896448TRLO1 XLON 100000 153.00 14:58:10 00349897203TRLO1 XLON 414 153.00 14:58:11 00349897204TRLO1 XLON 107 153.00 14:58:11 00349897205TRLO1 XLON 520 153.00 14:58:11 00349897206TRLO1 XLON 521 153.00 14:58:11 00349897207TRLO1 XLON 52 152.80 15:01:18 00349897611TRLO1 XLON 1087 152.60 15:02:36 00349897730TRLO1 XLON 129 152.80 15:02:36 00349897731TRLO1 XLON 93 152.80 15:04:47 00349897897TRLO1 XLON 1977 152.80 15:04:47 00349897898TRLO1 XLON 995 152.80 15:04:47 00349897899TRLO1 XLON 534 152.60 15:04:47 00349897900TRLO1 XLON 1099 152.60 15:04:47 00349897901TRLO1 XLON 383 152.60 15:04:47 00349897902TRLO1 XLON 15 152.40 15:05:27 00349897926TRLO1 XLON 519 152.40 15:06:16 00349897985TRLO1 XLON 10 152.40 15:06:16 00349897986TRLO1 XLON 229 152.40 15:06:16 00349897987TRLO1 XLON 314 152.40 15:09:30 00349898228TRLO1 XLON 230 152.40 15:09:30 00349898229TRLO1 XLON 100 152.40 15:26:10 00349900135TRLO1 XLON 129 152.40 15:26:10 00349900136TRLO1 XLON 483 152.40 15:26:10 00349900137TRLO1 XLON 23 152.40 15:28:14 00349900483TRLO1 XLON 1067 152.20 15:28:27 00349900502TRLO1 XLON 487 152.00 15:28:28 00349900503TRLO1 XLON 48 152.00 15:42:27 00349901828TRLO1 XLON 554 152.00 15:42:27 00349901829TRLO1 XLON 487 152.00 15:42:27 00349901830TRLO1 XLON 478 152.00 15:42:27 00349901831TRLO1 XLON 66 152.00 15:42:27 00349901832TRLO1 XLON 544 152.00 15:42:27 00349901833TRLO1 XLON 2085 151.80 15:42:35 00349901839TRLO1 XLON 577 152.00 15:50:13 00349902395TRLO1 XLON 456 152.00 15:51:21 00349902504TRLO1 XLON 407 152.00 15:51:21 00349902505TRLO1 XLON 170 152.00 15:52:23 00349902609TRLO1 XLON 12 152.00 15:53:44 00349902665TRLO1 XLON 391 152.00 15:53:44 00349902666TRLO1 XLON 460 152.00 15:53:44 00349902667TRLO1 XLON 170 152.00 15:53:44 00349902668TRLO1 XLON 50000 152.00 16:06:10 00349903337TRLO1 XLON 18 152.00 16:12:16 00349903781TRLO1 XLON 534 151.60 16:12:41 00349903806TRLO1 XLON 534 151.60 16:12:41 00349903807TRLO1 XLON 200 151.80 16:12:41 00349903808TRLO1 XLON 95 151.80 16:12:41 00349903809TRLO1 XLON 170 151.80 16:12:41 00349903810TRLO1 XLON 2811 151.60 16:12:41 00349903811TRLO1 XLON 1049 151.40 16:12:41 00349903812TRLO1 XLON 1052 151.20 16:12:46 00349903833TRLO1 XLON 48 151.20 16:15:12 00349903971TRLO1 XLON 54 151.20 16:16:00 00349904035TRLO1 XLON 459 151.00 16:17:09 00349904117TRLO1 XLON 54 151.00 16:17:09 00349904118TRLO1 XLON 4837 151.00 16:17:09 00349904119TRLO1 XLON 1568 151.00 16:17:09 00349904120TRLO1 XLON 258 151.00 16:17:09 00349904121TRLO1 XLON 537 150.80 16:17:22 00349904140TRLO1 XLON 174 151.00 16:18:26 00349904226TRLO1 XLON 497 150.80 16:18:26 00349904228TRLO1 XLON 2755 150.80 16:18:26 00349904229TRLO1 XLON 436 150.80 16:18:26 00349904230TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2025 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 399309 EQS News ID: 2186040 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2186040&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2025 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)