Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Aug-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
19 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  19 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         230,221 
 
Highest price paid per share:            156.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             150.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    152.8335p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,628,513 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,628,513) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      152.8335p                        230,221

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
534             154.80          08:28:57         00349819186TRLO1     XLON 
 
1892             154.80          08:28:57         00349819188TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             154.40          08:29:54         00349819613TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             154.80          09:19:00         00349842240TRLO1     XLON 
 
724             155.00          09:19:00         00349842241TRLO1     XLON 
 
357             155.20          09:19:24         00349842395TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              156.60          10:38:03         00349877996TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             156.60          10:38:03         00349877997TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             156.40          10:38:04         00349878011TRLO1     XLON 
 
390             156.40          10:38:04         00349878012TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             156.00          10:56:57         00349886395TRLO1     XLON 
 
1069             155.40          10:56:58         00349886396TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             155.40          10:57:11         00349886441TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             155.20          10:57:11         00349886449TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             154.80          11:00:11         00349887191TRLO1     XLON 
 
969             154.80          11:00:57         00349887211TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             154.80          11:14:29         00349887558TRLO1     XLON 
 
254             154.80          11:14:29         00349887559TRLO1     XLON 
 
254             154.80          11:14:29         00349887560TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              155.00          11:14:29         00349887561TRLO1     XLON 
 
1040             155.00          11:14:29         00349887562TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             154.80          11:16:57         00349887631TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              154.80          11:17:38         00349887646TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             154.60          11:18:13         00349887687TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             154.60          11:20:06         00349887753TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             154.40          11:20:57         00349887764TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             154.20          11:20:58         00349887765TRLO1     XLON 
 
969             154.20          11:24:57         00349887845TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             154.20          11:27:01         00349888010TRLO1     XLON 
 
918             154.20          11:27:01         00349888011TRLO1     XLON 
 
703             154.20          11:28:57         00349888038TRLO1     XLON 
 
240             154.20          11:48:19         00349888682TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             154.20          11:48:19         00349888683TRLO1     XLON 
 
950             154.20          11:57:13         00349889013TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             154.20          11:57:13         00349889014TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             154.80          12:17:44         00349889718TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              154.40          12:18:04         00349889724TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             154.40          12:42:18         00349890443TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             154.40          12:42:18         00349890444TRLO1     XLON 
 
734             154.20          12:49:48         00349890647TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             154.20          12:49:48         00349890648TRLO1     XLON 
 
1058             154.00          12:51:21         00349890724TRLO1     XLON 
 
423             154.40          12:51:24         00349890725TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             154.40          12:51:24         00349890726TRLO1     XLON 
 
1071             154.00          12:51:52         00349890739TRLO1     XLON 
 
1022             154.20          12:51:52         00349890740TRLO1     XLON 
 
1042             154.20          12:55:21         00349890894TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              154.00          12:55:49         00349890937TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              154.00          12:59:00         00349891094TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             154.00          12:59:00         00349891095TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              154.00          13:01:00         00349891127TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              154.00          13:01:01         00349891128TRLO1     XLON 
 
323             154.00          13:01:01         00349891129TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              154.00          13:01:01         00349891130TRLO1     XLON 
 
302             154.00          13:01:01         00349891131TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             154.00          13:01:01         00349891132TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             154.00          13:01:01         00349891133TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             153.80          13:23:01         00349891630TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             153.60          13:28:56         00349891826TRLO1     XLON 
 
393             153.60          13:38:01         00349892355TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             153.60          13:38:01         00349892356TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             153.60          13:39:21         00349892382TRLO1     XLON 
 
982             153.80          13:39:21         00349892383TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             153.80          13:39:21         00349892384TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             153.80          13:39:21         00349892385TRLO1     XLON 
 
967             153.80          13:39:21         00349892386TRLO1     XLON 
 
367             153.60          13:39:50         00349892392TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             153.60          13:39:50         00349892393TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             153.80          13:51:21         00349892780TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2025 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

917             154.00          14:00:33         00349893084TRLO1     XLON 
 
969             154.00          14:00:33         00349893085TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             153.80          14:02:25         00349893151TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             153.80          14:02:25         00349893152TRLO1     XLON 
 
734             154.20          14:06:26         00349893365TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             154.20          14:27:21         00349894049TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             154.00          14:27:21         00349894050TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             153.80          14:27:21         00349894051TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              153.80          14:27:21         00349894052TRLO1     XLON 
 
1070             153.60          14:37:23         00349895204TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             154.00          14:37:23         00349895205TRLO1     XLON 
 
944             154.00          14:37:23         00349895206TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             154.00          14:37:23         00349895207TRLO1     XLON 
 
404             154.00          14:37:23         00349895208TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              154.00          14:37:47         00349895222TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             153.60          14:39:21         00349895322TRLO1     XLON 
 
969             153.80          14:39:21         00349895323TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             153.80          14:39:21         00349895324TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             153.80          14:39:21         00349895325TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             153.60          14:40:21         00349895548TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             153.60          14:40:21         00349895549TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             153.40          14:44:43         00349896133TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             153.40          14:44:43         00349896134TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             153.00          14:47:24         00349896448TRLO1     XLON 
 
100000            153.00          14:58:10         00349897203TRLO1     XLON 
 
414             153.00          14:58:11         00349897204TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             153.00          14:58:11         00349897205TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             153.00          14:58:11         00349897206TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             153.00          14:58:11         00349897207TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              152.80          15:01:18         00349897611TRLO1     XLON 
 
1087             152.60          15:02:36         00349897730TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             152.80          15:02:36         00349897731TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              152.80          15:04:47         00349897897TRLO1     XLON 
 
1977             152.80          15:04:47         00349897898TRLO1     XLON 
 
995             152.80          15:04:47         00349897899TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             152.60          15:04:47         00349897900TRLO1     XLON 
 
1099             152.60          15:04:47         00349897901TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             152.60          15:04:47         00349897902TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              152.40          15:05:27         00349897926TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             152.40          15:06:16         00349897985TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              152.40          15:06:16         00349897986TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             152.40          15:06:16         00349897987TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             152.40          15:09:30         00349898228TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             152.40          15:09:30         00349898229TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             152.40          15:26:10         00349900135TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             152.40          15:26:10         00349900136TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             152.40          15:26:10         00349900137TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              152.40          15:28:14         00349900483TRLO1     XLON 
 
1067             152.20          15:28:27         00349900502TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             152.00          15:28:28         00349900503TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              152.00          15:42:27         00349901828TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             152.00          15:42:27         00349901829TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             152.00          15:42:27         00349901830TRLO1     XLON 
 
478             152.00          15:42:27         00349901831TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              152.00          15:42:27         00349901832TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             152.00          15:42:27         00349901833TRLO1     XLON 
 
2085             151.80          15:42:35         00349901839TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             152.00          15:50:13         00349902395TRLO1     XLON 
 
456             152.00          15:51:21         00349902504TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             152.00          15:51:21         00349902505TRLO1     XLON 
 
170             152.00          15:52:23         00349902609TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              152.00          15:53:44         00349902665TRLO1     XLON 
 
391             152.00          15:53:44         00349902666TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             152.00          15:53:44         00349902667TRLO1     XLON 
 
170             152.00          15:53:44         00349902668TRLO1     XLON 
 
50000            152.00          16:06:10         00349903337TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              152.00          16:12:16         00349903781TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             151.60          16:12:41         00349903806TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             151.60          16:12:41         00349903807TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             151.80          16:12:41         00349903808TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              151.80          16:12:41         00349903809TRLO1     XLON 
 
170             151.80          16:12:41         00349903810TRLO1     XLON 
 
2811             151.60          16:12:41         00349903811TRLO1     XLON 
 
1049             151.40          16:12:41         00349903812TRLO1     XLON 
 
1052             151.20          16:12:46         00349903833TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              151.20          16:15:12         00349903971TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              151.20          16:16:00         00349904035TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             151.00          16:17:09         00349904117TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              151.00          16:17:09         00349904118TRLO1     XLON 
 
4837             151.00          16:17:09         00349904119TRLO1     XLON 
 
1568             151.00          16:17:09         00349904120TRLO1     XLON 
 
258             151.00          16:17:09         00349904121TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             150.80          16:17:22         00349904140TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             151.00          16:18:26         00349904226TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             150.80          16:18:26         00349904228TRLO1     XLON 
 
2755             150.80          16:18:26         00349904229TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             150.80          16:18:26         00349904230TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2025 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -3-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  399309 
EQS News ID:  2186040 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2186040&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2025 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
