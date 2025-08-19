govrecover: ClaimNotify.org Launches to Help Californians Reclaim Millions in Unclaimed Assets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / ClaimNotify.org , a new online tool and educational hub for all things unclaimed assets, launched today to help Californians easily navigate the complex world of abandoned assets. With a mission to become the trusted national resource, the platform empowers residents to recover funds and assets that rightfully belong to them.

Unclaimed assets- ranging from forgotten bank accounts and uncashed checks to insurance benefits and safe deposit box contents- are currently valued at over $2.5 billion in Los Angeles County and $600 million in San Diego County , according to recent public notices. Until now, finding and reclaiming these funds has been a confusing and time-consuming process.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment: on September 4, 2025, new California code changes- driven by the passage of SB 822 , which expands the state's Unclaimed Property Law to include digital financial assets- will make it easier for residents to submit claims online. ClaimNotify.org will offer up-to-the-minute guidance on these changes, ensuring no eligible Californian misses their opportunity to reclaim what's theirs.

ClaimNotify.org streamlines the journey, offering:

A Centralized Resource for Californians: One place to access news, updates, and verified links for unclaimed asset searches, starting with California and expanding to other states.

Educational Tools: Easy-to-follow guides explaining what unclaimed assets are, how they get lost, and how residents can submit claims.

Breaking Updates: Timely alerts on new policies, large asset disclosures, and deadlines for filing claims.

Step-by-Step Support: Clear instructions to help users submit claims directly, without costly third-party services.

"Unclaimed assets can be life-changing, but most people don't even realize they exist- let alone how to recover them," said a ClaimNotify.org spokesperson. "Our goal is to be the go-to source for accurate, accessible, and timely information, so Californians can claim what's theirs without unnecessary stress or confusion."

Claim Notify plans to expand its coverage to include news and resources from multiple states, helping Americans nationwide access the billions in unclaimed property sitting in government coffers.

To view the resources and learn more, visit: Claimnotify.org

About ClaimNotify.org

ClaimNotify.org is a public information portal dedicated to helping individuals navigate the often-confusing process of recovering unclaimed property. By consolidating updates, official resources, and step-by-step guides, ClaimNotify.org empowers people to reclaim their money and property with confidence. For more information, visit: ClaimNotify.org

