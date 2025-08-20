Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) Appoints Andee Harris as New Chief Executive Officer

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI), the world leader in de-escalation and crisis prevention training, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andee Harris as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 20, 2025. Harris succeeds Tony Jace, who is retiring after 16 years of dedicated leadership marked by significant organizational growth and innovation.

"Andee's appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for CPI," said Adam Reinmann and Harper Mates, Managing Directors with Wendel, and members of CPI's Board of Directors. "Her career reflects a dedication to empowering organizations and people, through innovation, digital transformation, and culture building-aligning directly with CPI's mission. We are deeply grateful for Tony Jace's remarkable leadership over the past 16 years. His vision and commitment have positioned CPI as the global standard in crisis prevention. With Andee's leadership, CPI will continue to expand its model, invest in innovation, and create safer, more respectful environments for professionals in education, healthcare, and human services."

Harris is a seasoned executive with extensive leadership experience accelerating the growth of mission-driven organizations at the intersection of education, behavioral health, and workplace development. Most recently, she served as the CEO of Challenger, a pioneer in salesforce training, technology and consulting where she led the company through a period of accelerated innovation, digital modernization and strategic growth. She previously held executive roles at Sparrow, a provider of technology-enabled mental health solutions, and HighGround and RiseSmart, providers of services to organizations to strengthen employee engagement and build inclusive cultures.

"This is a time of tremendous opportunity for CPI," said Andee Harris, incoming CEO of CPI. "The need for empathy, respect, and de-escalation has never been greater in the environments where educators, healthcare workers, and human service professionals serve. CPI's mission resonates deeply with me. I am honored to build on the strong foundation Tony and the team have created, and I look forward to expanding our digital capabilities, strengthening our evidence-based programs, and extending our impact globally."

"Andee is a proven leader with the vision, empathy, and experience to guide CPI into its next chapter," said Tony Jace, outgoing CEO of CPI. "Her commitment to people-centered leadership and her passion for transforming organizations through innovation and strategic growth make her the ideal leader to carry CPI's mission forward-to create safer environments and empower individuals with the tools to prevent and de-escalate crises with dignity, respect, and compassion. I look forward to supporting her and the company."

Tony Jace will remain with CPI through a transition period to ensure a smooth handoff. The entire CPI team thanks Tony for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to the mission during his tenure.

About CPI®

Crisis Prevention Institute, Inc. (CPI) is the world's leading provider of evidence-based de-escalation and crisis prevention training. Since 1980, CPI has empowered over 17 million professionals across education, health care, human services, retail, and other industries with the skills to recognize, prevent, and respond to challenging behaviors. CPI's person-centered, trauma-informed programs are designed to create safer workplaces and communities by equipping staff with practical tools to manage crisis situations with dignity and respect. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (USA), CPI serves organizations globally through its network of Certified Instructors and a train-the-trainer model that ensures scalable, sustainable impact.

