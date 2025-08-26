Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market today, 26 August 2025 at 08:00:
Name of Issuer: HRC World Plc
Securities: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20
Symbol: HRC
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
