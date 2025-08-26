Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company -2

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 26-Aug-2025 / 16:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata Hotel Group plc LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 22/08/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 26/08/2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Above 7% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 2.23% 5.51% 7.74% 211,483,988 reached Position of previous notification 1.34% 2.26% 3.60% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BJMZDW83 4,713,414 2.23% SUBTOTAL A 4,713,414 2.23% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. Securities Lending Open 1,000 0.0005% Swap 03/09/2025 3,621,813 1.71% SUBTOTAL B.1 3,622,813 1.71% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi Swap 22/09/2025 Cash 2,652,573 1.254% Swap 22/09/2025 Cash 2,652,573 1.254% Swap 22/09/2025 Cash 2,652,573 1.254% Swap 17/08/2026 Cash 22,979 0.011% Swap 17/08/2026 Cash 12,870 0.006% Swap 17/08/2026 Cash 11,456 0.005% Swap 13/08/2035 Cash 6,854 0.003% Swap 17/08/2026 Cash 6,677 0.003% Swap 20/06/2035 Cash 2,324 0.001% Swap 12/10/2026 Cash 1,968 0.0009% Swap 20/03/2035 Cash 1,923 0.0009% SUBTOTAL B.2 8,024,769 3.79% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited Goldman Sachs 3.00% 5.16% International The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: General email contact: gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Done at London on 26/08/2025

Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland and not with the relevant issuer) A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for legal entities) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Contact address (registered office for legal entities) Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA E-Mail Tobi.amusan@gs.com Phone number / Fax number +44 20 7774 0838 Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons) Alexandra J Wessel Email: gs-reg-ops-legal-queries@gs.com Tel: +44 207 774 5006 B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Goldman Sachs International Contact address 25 Shoe Lane, Plumtree Court, EC4A 4AU, UK E-Mail Phone number / Fax number Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation): Goldman Sachs International is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. C: Additional information: N/A

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2025 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* -2-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: HOL TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 399939 EQS News ID: 2188966 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2188966&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2025 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)