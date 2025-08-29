Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 29 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 149.40p Lowest price paid per share: 143.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 145.7716p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,576,474 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,576,474) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 145.7716p 100,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 5275 149.40 09:41:53 00351353046TRLO1 XLON 954 149.40 09:41:53 00351353047TRLO1 XLON 509 149.40 09:41:53 00351353048TRLO1 XLON 269 149.40 09:41:53 00351353049TRLO1 XLON 444 149.20 09:41:53 00351353050TRLO1 XLON 3078 145.80 09:42:44 00351353746TRLO1 XLON 3824 145.40 09:42:44 00351353747TRLO1 XLON 1022 145.40 09:47:34 00351361205TRLO1 XLON 1000 145.40 09:47:34 00351361206TRLO1 XLON 511 145.40 09:47:34 00351361207TRLO1 XLON 2325 144.80 09:47:35 00351361240TRLO1 XLON 407 144.80 09:47:35 00351361241TRLO1 XLON 578 144.20 09:47:57 00351361830TRLO1 XLON 975 144.20 09:47:57 00351361831TRLO1 XLON 521 143.80 10:02:56 00351378692TRLO1 XLON 520 143.80 10:02:56 00351378693TRLO1 XLON 546 143.60 10:03:40 00351379123TRLO1 XLON 509 144.00 10:15:08 00351387132TRLO1 XLON 510 144.00 10:15:08 00351387133TRLO1 XLON 536 144.00 10:15:08 00351387134TRLO1 XLON 383 144.20 10:20:01 00351392788TRLO1 XLON 126 144.00 10:22:26 00351395621TRLO1 XLON 383 144.00 10:22:26 00351395622TRLO1 XLON 1020 144.40 10:34:53 00351411729TRLO1 XLON 1025 144.20 10:34:53 00351411730TRLO1 XLON 103 144.20 10:35:16 00351412281TRLO1 XLON 410 144.20 10:35:16 00351412282TRLO1 XLON 536 144.20 10:50:29 00351428505TRLO1 XLON 319 144.20 10:50:29 00351428508TRLO1 XLON 543 145.20 10:53:21 00351430688TRLO1 XLON 538 145.20 10:53:31 00351430782TRLO1 XLON 538 145.40 11:05:54 00351435620TRLO1 XLON 538 145.20 11:05:54 00351435621TRLO1 XLON 522 145.40 11:15:26 00351436285TRLO1 XLON 525 145.40 11:22:26 00351436480TRLO1 XLON 120 145.40 11:44:36 00351437131TRLO1 XLON 433 145.40 11:44:36 00351437132TRLO1 XLON 287 145.20 11:44:36 00351437133TRLO1 XLON 519 145.40 11:44:36 00351437134TRLO1 XLON 200 145.40 11:56:02 00351437547TRLO1 XLON 413 145.40 12:02:34 00351437729TRLO1 XLON 51 145.40 12:02:34 00351437730TRLO1 XLON 56 145.40 12:02:34 00351437731TRLO1 XLON 543 145.40 12:09:42 00351437893TRLO1 XLON 524 145.60 12:22:02 00351438172TRLO1 XLON 33 145.60 12:26:32 00351438302TRLO1 XLON 524 145.60 12:26:32 00351438303TRLO1 XLON 415 145.60 12:36:07 00351438511TRLO1 XLON 319 146.00 12:41:21 00351438701TRLO1 XLON 1030 146.00 12:41:21 00351438702TRLO1 XLON 27 146.00 12:41:21 00351438703TRLO1 XLON 510 145.80 12:47:22 00351438920TRLO1 XLON 268 145.80 12:47:22 00351438921TRLO1 XLON 1080 146.00 12:51:19 00351439083TRLO1 XLON 1168 146.00 12:51:19 00351439084TRLO1 XLON 503 145.80 12:51:19 00351439085TRLO1 XLON 45 145.80 12:51:19 00351439086TRLO1 XLON 259 145.60 12:52:20 00351439100TRLO1 XLON 424 145.80 13:06:17 00351439391TRLO1 XLON 109 145.80 13:06:17 00351439392TRLO1 XLON 60 146.00 13:11:33 00351439522TRLO1 XLON 510 146.00 13:11:33 00351439523TRLO1 XLON 1 146.00 13:11:33 00351439524TRLO1 XLON 556 146.00 13:11:33 00351439525TRLO1 XLON 51 145.60 13:17:11 00351439640TRLO1 XLON 64 145.60 13:17:11 00351439641TRLO1 XLON 39 145.60 13:17:11 00351439642TRLO1 XLON 51 145.60 13:19:46 00351439680TRLO1 XLON 62 145.60 13:19:46 00351439681TRLO1 XLON 18 145.60 13:19:46 00351439682TRLO1 XLON

157 146.00 13:26:34 00351439776TRLO1 XLON 510 146.00 13:26:34 00351439777TRLO1 XLON 433 145.80 13:26:34 00351439778TRLO1 XLON 92 145.80 13:26:34 00351439779TRLO1 XLON 473 146.00 13:36:16 00351440064TRLO1 XLON 541 146.00 13:36:17 00351440065TRLO1 XLON 522 145.80 13:36:18 00351440067TRLO1 XLON 326 146.20 13:46:25 00351440277TRLO1 XLON 501 146.20 13:46:25 00351440278TRLO1 XLON 436 146.60 13:46:31 00351440281TRLO1 XLON 525 146.60 13:46:34 00351440284TRLO1 XLON 532 146.40 13:47:43 00351440325TRLO1 XLON 396 146.40 13:55:24 00351440584TRLO1 XLON 553 146.40 13:58:25 00351440658TRLO1 XLON 1079 146.40 14:02:42 00351440817TRLO1 XLON 507 146.40 14:02:42 00351440818TRLO1 XLON 507 146.40 14:02:42 00351440819TRLO1 XLON 553 146.20 14:06:47 00351440898TRLO1 XLON 542 146.20 14:11:57 00351441108TRLO1 XLON 384 146.00 14:14:04 00351441170TRLO1 XLON 158 146.00 14:29:47 00351441968TRLO1 XLON 384 146.00 14:29:47 00351441969TRLO1 XLON 550 146.00 14:29:47 00351441970TRLO1 XLON 156 146.00 14:36:09 00351442310TRLO1 XLON 551 145.80 14:49:33 00351443060TRLO1 XLON 974 145.80 14:49:33 00351443061TRLO1 XLON 541 145.60 14:51:09 00351443133TRLO1 XLON 224 146.00 14:51:09 00351443134TRLO1 XLON 1102 145.80 15:00:19 00351443614TRLO1 XLON 3101 145.80 15:00:19 00351443615TRLO1 XLON 531 145.40 15:05:32 00351444157TRLO1 XLON 191 145.40 15:18:10 00351445050TRLO1 XLON 1676 145.20 15:18:10 00351445051TRLO1 XLON 282 145.20 15:22:23 00351445579TRLO1 XLON 928 145.20 15:22:24 00351445580TRLO1 XLON 3156 145.20 15:22:24 00351445581TRLO1 XLON 688 145.40 15:26:25 00351445794TRLO1 XLON 602 145.40 15:26:25 00351445797TRLO1 XLON 97 145.40 15:26:30 00351445805TRLO1 XLON 155 145.40 15:27:06 00351445834TRLO1 XLON 294 145.60 15:31:19 00351445969TRLO1 XLON 2500 145.60 15:31:19 00351445970TRLO1 XLON 599 145.40 15:31:19 00351445971TRLO1 XLON 948 145.40 15:31:19 00351445972TRLO1 XLON 1608 145.20 15:31:20 00351445974TRLO1 XLON 975 145.40 15:33:24 00351446057TRLO1 XLON 3564 145.60 15:34:54 00351446093TRLO1 XLON 86 145.60 15:34:54 00351446094TRLO1 XLON 324 145.60 15:34:54 00351446095TRLO1 XLON 22 145.40 15:36:02 00351446139TRLO1 XLON 2661 145.40 15:36:50 00351446168TRLO1 XLON 1079 145.20 15:51:00 00351446739TRLO1 XLON 14 145.40 15:52:08 00351446810TRLO1 XLON 602 145.40 15:52:08 00351446811TRLO1 XLON 1550 145.20 15:56:39 00351447200TRLO1 XLON 615 145.80 16:08:49 00351447874TRLO1 XLON 792 145.80 16:08:49 00351447875TRLO1 XLON 1 145.80 16:08:49 00351447876TRLO1 XLON 1 145.80 16:08:49 00351447877TRLO1 XLON 6592 145.80 16:09:10 00351447885TRLO1 XLON 1645 146.00 16:09:10 00351447886TRLO1 XLON 559 145.80 16:10:45 00351447987TRLO1 XLON 555 145.80 16:12:05 00351448026TRLO1 XLON 363 145.80 16:13:20 00351448061TRLO1 XLON 197 145.80 16:13:20 00351448062TRLO1 XLON 537 145.80 16:14:35 00351448138TRLO1 XLON 561 145.60 16:15:47 00351448228TRLO1 XLON 561 145.60 16:17:03 00351448314TRLO1 XLON 13 145.60 16:18:12 00351448384TRLO1 XLON 527 145.60 16:18:12 00351448385TRLO1 XLON 20 145.60 16:18:12 00351448386TRLO1 XLON 370 145.60 16:19:21 00351448489TRLO1 XLON 365 145.40 16:19:40 00351448614TRLO1 XLON 190 145.40 16:19:40 00351448615TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse



