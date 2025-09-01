DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 01-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 362.40p Highest price paid per share: 355.40p Lowest price paid per share: 358.3939p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,009,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,036,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.3939

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,008 362.20 08:17:17 00030104748TRDU0 XLON 1,044 362.20 08:17:17 00030104747TRDU0 XLON 240 362.40 08:25:39 00030104775TRDU0 XLON 304 362.40 08:25:39 00030104776TRDU0 XLON 535 362.20 08:25:39 00030104777TRDU0 XLON 508 361.80 08:28:58 00030104781TRDU0 XLON 84 361.80 08:28:58 00030104782TRDU0 XLON 556 361.20 08:41:33 00030104823TRDU0 XLON 548 360.80 08:41:33 00030104824TRDU0 XLON 539 361.00 08:49:44 00030104850TRDU0 XLON 543 360.40 08:56:58 00030104881TRDU0 XLON 22 361.00 09:10:40 00030104958TRDU0 XLON 499 361.00 09:10:40 00030104959TRDU0 XLON 623 360.60 09:10:40 00030104960TRDU0 XLON 541 360.40 09:10:40 00030104961TRDU0 XLON 560 360.20 09:10:40 00030104962TRDU0 XLON 607 359.80 09:27:47 00030105040TRDU0 XLON 546 360.20 09:40:58 00030105115TRDU0 XLON 173 359.80 09:40:58 00030105116TRDU0 XLON 17 359.80 09:40:58 00030105117TRDU0 XLON 358 359.80 09:40:58 00030105118TRDU0 XLON 462 359.00 09:41:46 00030105119TRDU0 XLON 75 359.00 09:41:46 00030105120TRDU0 XLON 569 358.20 09:53:31 00030105165TRDU0 XLON 585 358.20 10:04:02 00030105216TRDU0 XLON 1,069 359.00 10:15:54 00030105277TRDU0 XLON 535 358.40 10:18:17 00030105278TRDU0 XLON 64 357.40 10:43:26 00030105345TRDU0 XLON 36 357.40 10:43:26 00030105346TRDU0 XLON 122 357.40 10:43:26 00030105347TRDU0 XLON 360 357.40 10:43:26 00030105348TRDU0 XLON 87 357.40 10:52:17 00030105368TRDU0 XLON 541 357.40 10:53:13 00030105369TRDU0 XLON 553 357.60 10:58:39 00030105389TRDU0 XLON 550 357.40 10:58:39 00030105390TRDU0 XLON 21 358.40 11:18:08 00030105455TRDU0 XLON 13 358.40 11:18:08 00030105456TRDU0 XLON 2 358.40 11:18:08 00030105457TRDU0 XLON 34 358.80 11:18:50 00030105458TRDU0 XLON 240 358.80 11:18:50 00030105459TRDU0 XLON 349 358.80 11:18:50 00030105460TRDU0 XLON 551 359.60 11:27:14 00030105493TRDU0 XLON 601 359.40 11:27:14 00030105494TRDU0 XLON 603 360.00 11:32:58 00030105523TRDU0 XLON 267 360.40 11:45:52 00030105551TRDU0 XLON 311 360.40 11:45:52 00030105552TRDU0 XLON 118 360.40 11:45:52 00030105553TRDU0 XLON 445 360.40 11:45:52 00030105554TRDU0 XLON 572 359.60 12:16:02 00030105647TRDU0 XLON 249 359.60 12:25:08 00030105691TRDU0 XLON 302 359.60 12:25:08 00030105692TRDU0 XLON 516 360.40 12:35:33 00030105730TRDU0 XLON 539 359.80 12:36:50 00030105738TRDU0 XLON 567 359.80 12:36:50 00030105739TRDU0 XLON 578 358.80 12:46:00 00030105872TRDU0 XLON 542 357.60 12:51:25 00030105914TRDU0 XLON 575 356.80 12:59:35 00030105937TRDU0 XLON 545 357.00 13:19:36 00030106012TRDU0 XLON 564 356.80 13:19:36 00030106013TRDU0 XLON 577 356.40 13:24:28 00030106042TRDU0 XLON 23 357.00 13:40:04 00030106111TRDU0 XLON 329 357.00 13:40:04 00030106112TRDU0 XLON 100 357.00 13:40:04 00030106113TRDU0 XLON 1,113 356.40 13:42:04 00030106126TRDU0 XLON 554 355.80 13:42:04 00030106127TRDU0 XLON 15 357.20 14:03:23 00030106243TRDU0 XLON 26 357.20 14:03:23 00030106244TRDU0 XLON 20 357.20 14:03:23 00030106245TRDU0 XLON 178 357.20 14:03:56 00030106251TRDU0 XLON

