Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie SuperBuzz am Freitag parabolisch durchstartete - und warum das erst der Anfang sein könnte
01.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
   
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      362.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      355.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      358.3939p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,009,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,036,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 358.3939

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,008              362.20     08:17:17          00030104748TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,044              362.20     08:17:17          00030104747TRDU0      XLON 
 
240               362.40     08:25:39          00030104775TRDU0      XLON 
 
304               362.40     08:25:39          00030104776TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               362.20     08:25:39          00030104777TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               361.80     08:28:58          00030104781TRDU0      XLON 
 
84                361.80     08:28:58          00030104782TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               361.20     08:41:33          00030104823TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               360.80     08:41:33          00030104824TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               361.00     08:49:44          00030104850TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               360.40     08:56:58          00030104881TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                361.00     09:10:40          00030104958TRDU0      XLON 
 
499               361.00     09:10:40          00030104959TRDU0      XLON 
 
623               360.60     09:10:40          00030104960TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               360.40     09:10:40          00030104961TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               360.20     09:10:40          00030104962TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               359.80     09:27:47          00030105040TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               360.20     09:40:58          00030105115TRDU0      XLON 
 
173               359.80     09:40:58          00030105116TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                359.80     09:40:58          00030105117TRDU0      XLON 
 
358               359.80     09:40:58          00030105118TRDU0      XLON 
 
462               359.00     09:41:46          00030105119TRDU0      XLON 
 
75                359.00     09:41:46          00030105120TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               358.20     09:53:31          00030105165TRDU0      XLON 
 
585               358.20     10:04:02          00030105216TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,069              359.00     10:15:54          00030105277TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               358.40     10:18:17          00030105278TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                357.40     10:43:26          00030105345TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                357.40     10:43:26          00030105346TRDU0      XLON 
 
122               357.40     10:43:26          00030105347TRDU0      XLON 
 
360               357.40     10:43:26          00030105348TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                357.40     10:52:17          00030105368TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               357.40     10:53:13          00030105369TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               357.60     10:58:39          00030105389TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               357.40     10:58:39          00030105390TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                358.40     11:18:08          00030105455TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                358.40     11:18:08          00030105456TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                358.40     11:18:08          00030105457TRDU0      XLON 
 
34                358.80     11:18:50          00030105458TRDU0      XLON 
 
240               358.80     11:18:50          00030105459TRDU0      XLON 
 
349               358.80     11:18:50          00030105460TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               359.60     11:27:14          00030105493TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               359.40     11:27:14          00030105494TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               360.00     11:32:58          00030105523TRDU0      XLON 
 
267               360.40     11:45:52          00030105551TRDU0      XLON 
 
311               360.40     11:45:52          00030105552TRDU0      XLON 
 
118               360.40     11:45:52          00030105553TRDU0      XLON 
 
445               360.40     11:45:52          00030105554TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               359.60     12:16:02          00030105647TRDU0      XLON 
 
249               359.60     12:25:08          00030105691TRDU0      XLON 
 
302               359.60     12:25:08          00030105692TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               360.40     12:35:33          00030105730TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               359.80     12:36:50          00030105738TRDU0      XLON 
 
567               359.80     12:36:50          00030105739TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               358.80     12:46:00          00030105872TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               357.60     12:51:25          00030105914TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               356.80     12:59:35          00030105937TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               357.00     13:19:36          00030106012TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               356.80     13:19:36          00030106013TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               356.40     13:24:28          00030106042TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                357.00     13:40:04          00030106111TRDU0      XLON 
 
329               357.00     13:40:04          00030106112TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               357.00     13:40:04          00030106113TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,113              356.40     13:42:04          00030106126TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               355.80     13:42:04          00030106127TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                357.20     14:03:23          00030106243TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                357.20     14:03:23          00030106244TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                357.20     14:03:23          00030106245TRDU0      XLON 
 
178               357.20     14:03:56          00030106251TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
