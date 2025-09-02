Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 07:06 Uhr
Venturi Partners Announces First Close of Fund II at $150 Million, reinforcing its playbook of investing in high-growth consumer brands in India and Southeast Asia

The Fund aims for a final close of $225 million by June 2026

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venturi Partners, a leading consumer growth fund announced the first close of its second fund at $150 million. This milestone, supported by existing and new investors marks strong momentum towards Venturi's overall target of $225 million.


Building on the success of Fund I, Fund II will back disruptive, purpose-driven brands across India and Southeast Asia that are positioned to benefit from structural tailwinds including rising consumer spending and favourable demographics. Fund II will make initial investments of $15-40 million in 10 companies across high growth consumer sectors. Alongside the main fund, investors will also be able to co-invest on a 1-1 ratio.

This investment strategy is reinforced by Venturi's distinct value creation approach that lies in its close collaboration with founders and active board level participation by leveraging the team's deep sector operating expertise.

Nicholas Cator, Founder & Managing Partner of Venturi Partners, commented: "We are grateful for the continued trust and confidence of our existing investors and welcome our new partners. This strong response validates our investment thesis and the strength of our unique team that we have built over the last five years."

Rishika Chandan, Managing Partner of Venturi Partners, commented: "Amidst global volatility, India continues to emerge as a strong growth market, creating a compelling long-term investment opportunity that aligns well with our strategy. With our hands-on operating expertise, we are confident we will deliver strong returns."

Track Record from Fund I

In June 2022, Venturi Partners closed its debut fund at $180 million, backed by prominent families in Europe and Asia including Frédéric de Mévius (AB InBev family) and Ackermans & van Haaren, a listed Belgian investment company. Fund I's portfolio includes Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, Dali, K-12 Techno Services and JQR, with an upcoming eight investment to conclude it.

About Venturi Partners:

Venturi Partners is a consumer-focused growth equity platform investing in Series B-D stage companies across India and Southeast Asia. Founded in 2020, Venturi backs consumer-centric and purpose-driven brands by combining strategic capital with operational excellence to help them scale sustainably and profitably.

For more information, visit www.venturi.partners

(Left to Right Lauren Burns (Partner & Chief Operating Officer), Nicolas Cator (Founder & Managing Partner), Sarvesh Nevatia (Managing Director) and Rishika Chandan (Managing Partner)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762083/image_5010522_5114303_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762086/Venturi_Team_Photos_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/venturi-partners-announces-first-close-of-fund-ii-at-150-million-reinforcing-its-playbook-of-investing-in-high-growth-consumer-brands-in-india-and-southeast-asia-302543439.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
