Camposol SA: Camposol Holding PLC reports Preliminary Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results.

LIMA, Peru, September 2, 2025 -- Camposol Holding PLC (Camposol or the Company), a multinational company providing fresh and healthy food globally, today announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are subject to change based on the issuance of the Company's audited financial statements.

Camposol Reports Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio of 2.59x, the Fourth Consecutive Quarter Below 3.5x Threshold.

1) First Half 2025 Financial Overview:

Volume Sold: 55,162 MT, up 38% compared to 1H 2024.

Sales: USD 222 million, up 22% compared to 1H 2024.

EBITDA: USD 67.0 million, up 9% compared to 1H 2024.

EBITDA Margin: 30%.

Net Profit: USD 16.0 million, down 17% compared to 1H 2024.

Net Debt/EBITDA ratio1: 2.59x.

2) Second Quarter Highlights:

Camposol obtained an AA+ rating in the BRCGS audit and a Higher Level rating in the IFS Food audit, both for our Chao plant.

The organic certification for Camposol Fresh VB, Netherlands, was successfully reinstated.

BASC Peru recognized Camposol for 20 years of commitment to the traceability of our operations through our BASC Security and Control Management System (SGCS).

The Biotech Laboratory surpassed one million plants delivered, marking a milestone with our proprietary varieties.

3) CEO Message:

Ricardo Naranjo, CEO of Camposol, highlighted the strength of the Company's first quarter performance:

"The first half of 2025 confirmed the strength of our strategy and disciplined execution. We reported an EBITDA margin of 30% and maintained our Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 2.59x, the fourth consecutive quarter below our 3.5x threshold, underscoring the progress in strengthening our financial profile.

Operationally, blueberries continued to reinforce our leadership as a year-round supplier, with production now extending across nearly every month of the year. Mangoes delivered profitability under normalized conditions, grapes achieved better yields and stronger margins, and our avocado campaign is underway with disciplined execution.

These achievements highlight the commitment of our team and our focus on building a more resilient, diversified business that creates long-term value for all stakeholders".

4) First Half 2025 review:

Blueberry volumes grew 50.2% year-over-year in the first half of 2025, reaching 55.2 thousand MT. Sales totaled USD 162.2 million, up 27.6%, while gross profit rose 60.9%. This strong performance was supported by a targeted pruning strategy that concentrated more production in the first half, reinforcing our position as a year-round supplier. It also provided greater commercial flexibility, improved operational efficiency, and lowered our cost per kilo by 26.7%.

The mango segment had a solid start to 2025. Last year's exceptional performance was fueled by unusually high prices amid a global supply shortage, conditions we successfully capitalized on through strong channel execution. This year, under a more typical market environment, we still delivered a healthy gross profit margin of 36.5%, supported by strong field execution and operational efficiency. These results reaffirm mango's role as a consistent and profitable contributor to our portfolio under normalized conditions.

The grape segment had a strong start to the year, with volumes reaching 5.1 thousand MT, about 5.5 times the volume sold in 1H 2024. Sales totaled USD 17.3 million, representing a 603% increase in revenue and a return to profitability, with a gross profit margin of 26.4% compared to a loss in the same period last year. This turnaround reflects the operational improvements implemented in 2024: better crop management and enhanced productivity reduced cost per kilo by 24%, while average prices rose 27% year-over-year. The combination of stronger pricing and lower costs confirms the progress made in strengthening the profitability of this crop.

Our disciplined financial management continued to strengthen our position, with short-term debt representing less than 25% of total debt and a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.59x, the fourth consecutive quarter below our 3.5x threshold, while we also distributed USD 28.5 million in dividends related to 2024 profits, and continued deploying capital expenditures toward key growth and risk mitigation initiatives, including a strategic investment in a new lab and nursery to scale our proprietary genetics.

These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are subject to change based on the issuance of the Company's audited financial statements.

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food to families worldwide. Our operations extend across Peru, Colombia, Uruguay and Chile, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. We have stablished trusted relationships with major supermarkets worldwide and serve customers in over 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as blueberries, avocados, mandarins, grapes and mangoes, among others.

CAMPOSOL is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and holds various international certifications, including Global.G.A.P, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC. Additionally, CAMPOSOL ensures compliance with the legislation of destination countries and is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

1In the discussion of operating results, CAMPOSOL refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA. CAMPOSOL's management makes regular use of these measures to evaluate performance, both in absolute terms and comparatively from period to period. EBITDA, which CAMPOSOL defines as sales minus cost of goods sold, administrative and selling expenses plus depreciation and amortization, approximates cash flow from continuing operating activities before tax and net operating capital changes. Furthermore, for the calculation of the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio, we utilize the EBITDA from the last 12 months (LTM).

