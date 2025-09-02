Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
02.09.2025 14:30 Uhr
BingX Donates 70 Million VND in Support of Veterans and National Heroes at Long Ð?t Nursing Center in Vietnam

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the conclusion of its meaningful initiative at the Long Ð?t Nursing Center for War Invalids and People with Meritorious Services in Bà R?a-Vung Tàu. As the only facility of its kind in Southern Vietnam dedicated to severely wounded veterans, this Center is of profound importance to the country.

BingX Donates 70 Million VND in Support of Veterans and National Heroes at Long Ð?t Nursing Center in Vietnam

During the visit, the BingX team, alongside representatives from community partners, donated over 70 million VND in support, including 50 care packages, 15 million VND in direct contributions, and essential household appliances such as clothes dryers, refrigerators, and cooking utensils, and an additional 5 million VND was contributed directly to a Vietnamese Heroic Mother. The day included warm exchanges with veterans, cultural performances, health check-ins, and visits to residents, underscoring BingX's dedication to providing both material and emotional support.

Vivien Lin, Spokesperson at BingX, commented: "To BingX, our initiative at Bà R?a-Vung Tàu represents the responsibility and obligation we have to the community as an organization. Through our work here, we aim to build human connections, show respect, and reinforce our commitment to community care. As we continue to innovate in finance and technology, we also strive to ensure our growth creates a positive impact on the world we live in."

This effort builds on BingX's track record of charitable initiatives in Vietnam and worldwide. In 2024, BingX donated 400 million VND to support recovery efforts following Typhoon Yagi, later matching public donations to bring the total contribution to 1 billion VND. The company also co-sponsored the upgrade of vital road and bridge infrastructure in Ben Tre Province, improving transportation and quality of life for local residents. Beyond Vietnam, BingX has partnered with international organizations such as Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) to advance global sustainability and wildlife protection.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762407/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-donates-70-million-vnd-in-support-of-veterans-and-national-heroes-at-long-t-nursing-center-in-vietnam-302543776.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
