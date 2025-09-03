CME Group Reports Second-Highest August ADV of 28.1 Million Contracts

Record monthly ADV in cryptocurrency products

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest August average daily volume (ADV) of 28.1 million contracts. The company set an August ADV record in 2024 with 31.7 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

August 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 16.2 million contracts

ADV of 16.2 million contracts Equity Index ADV of 6.3 million contracts

ADV of 6.3 million contracts Energy ADV of 2.2 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.9 million contracts

ADV of 1.9 million contracts Metals ADV of 688,000 contracts

ADV of 688,000 contracts Foreign Exchange ADV of 670,000 contracts

ADV of 670,000 contracts Record Cryptocurrency ADV of 411,000 contracts ($14.9 billion notional)

Additional August 2025 product highlights compared to August 2024:

Interest Rate ADV Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury futures ADV increased 10% to 1 million contracts 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 6% to 517,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV Soybean futures ADV increased 33% to 274,000 contracts Corn options ADV increased 62% to 134,000 contracts

Metals ADV Micro Gold futures ADV increased 54% to 190,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV Record monthly Micro Ether futures ADV of 271,000 contracts Record monthly Ether futures ADV of 27,000 contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.5 million contracts represented 38.9% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.4% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 29% to a record $380 billion and European Repo ADNV increased 3% to €281.3 billion

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending July 2025 were $132.5 billion for cash collateral and $148.8 billion for non-cash collateral

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group