ZERO CANDIDA LTD: Zero Candida Technologies Reports Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and Provides Business Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) (OTCQB: ZCTFF) (FSE: 9L2) (the "Company" or "ZCT"), a Femtech company developing a SMART, AI-driven medical device to transform women's gynecological health, today announced its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All results are reported in Canadian dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The full financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

"Q2 has been an important quarter for advancing our device toward human use and laying the foundation for our regulatory and clinical strategy," said Eli Ben-Haroosh, Chairman & CEO of Zero Candida Technologies. "Our discussions with leading hospitals and U.S. pharmaceutical companies this past quarter reinforce both the clinical need and commercial potential of our technology. With regulators and policymakers calling for safer, less drug-reliant healthcare therapies that are cost-effective for patients, we are confident in our ability to deliver a solution for the hundreds of millions of women affected by VVC worldwide."

Business Update

Device Progress: Advanced device validation and design refinements during the quarter.

Regulatory Pathway: Continued documentation and planning to support the Company's anticipated De Novo FDA pathway, as well as B2B and B2C strategies.

Partner Validation: Ongoing discussions with major U.S. hospitals and pharmaceutical companies reinforce clinical and commercial demand.

Macro Environment: Global regulators are tightening oversight on chemical-based health products, while health authorities continue to warn about antifungal resistance and diagnostic gaps highlighting importance for safer, non-drug alternatives.

Updated Timeline: ZCT milestones are aligned with industry growth trends:

Q2 2026 Final preclinical results

Final preclinical results Q3 2026 Laboratory validation studies

Laboratory validation studies Q4 2026 Pilot clinical trial (Israel)

Q3 2027 U.S. targeted clinical trials

Financial Results

As previously reported, Zero Candida's primary focus is on developing the ZC-01 device and advancing pre-clinical validation, and the Company has not yet generated revenues.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $0.31 million, primarily related to R&D activities, including prototype refinement and pre-clinical studies, as well as corporate development costs. This compares to $0.35 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, operating expenses were $0.67 million, down from $0.91 million in 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $0.11 million, compared to $0.14 million in the same period of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, G&A expenses were $0.30 million, compared to $0.32 million in the prior year.

The operating loss for Q2 FY2025 was $0.31 million, compared to $0.35 million in Q2 FY2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, operating loss was $0.67 million, compared to $0.91 million in the same period of 2024. The net loss for Q2 FY2025 was $0.28 million, compared to $0.21 million in Q2 FY2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net loss was $0.59 million, compared to $0.77 million in 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $0.46 million, up from $0.24 million as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $2.77 million, with working capital of $1.53 million. Management believes these resources are sufficient to support ongoing development programs, regulatory activities, and corporate operations for at least the next 12 months.

For detailed financial results, please refer to Zero Candida Technologies' filings on SEDAR+.

About Zero Candida Technologies



Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded FemTech company pioneering innovative solutions to address unmet needs in women's health. The Company is developing a SMART, tampon-like device that combines artificial intelligence and therapeutic blue light at a precise wavelength and intensity to effectively treat Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis (VVC) through personalized, at-home care. This condition affects approximately 75% of women worldwide, and recurrent cases (four or more episodes per year) are increasingly resistant to existing drug treatments, as the root cause remains poorly understood and inadequately addressed. With the VVC treatment market projected to exceed US $2B by 2030, Zero Candida is combining hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics to improve access for underserved populations and bring gynecology into the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.zero-candida.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Zero Candida. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420533/4723164/ZERO_CANDIDA_Logo.jpg

Company Contacts:

Eli Ben Haroosh

CEO & Founder

info@zero-candida.com

Victoria Gamble

investors@zero-candida.com

(647) 874 3767

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zero-candida-technologies-reports-financial-results-for-three-and-six-months-ended-june-30-2025-and-provides-business-update-302545004.html