Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Sep-2025 / 17:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 3 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 51,272 Highest price paid per share: 139.80p Lowest price paid per share: 136.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 138.2601p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,334,066 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,334,066) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 138.2601p 51,272

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 508 139.00 08:11:28 00351896257TRLO1 XLON 531 139.80 08:12:55 00351897129TRLO1 XLON 552 139.60 08:15:56 00351898957TRLO1 XLON 292 139.60 08:20:52 00351902711TRLO1 XLON 925 139.60 08:20:52 00351902712TRLO1 XLON 510 138.00 08:23:55 00351904944TRLO1 XLON 517 137.20 08:23:57 00351904971TRLO1 XLON 511 137.40 08:24:12 00351905144TRLO1 XLON 533 136.80 08:26:24 00351906761TRLO1 XLON 533 137.00 08:26:38 00351907100TRLO1 XLON 552 137.80 08:55:18 00351930999TRLO1 XLON 552 137.80 08:55:18 00351931000TRLO1 XLON 553 137.40 08:55:23 00351931013TRLO1 XLON 3588 138.40 09:06:57 00351940160TRLO1 XLON 541 138.20 09:10:00 00351942326TRLO1 XLON 515 138.40 09:22:19 00351950489TRLO1 XLON 515 138.40 09:22:19 00351950490TRLO1 XLON 528 138.00 09:54:09 00351975979TRLO1 XLON 1049 138.20 09:54:43 00351976589TRLO1 XLON 329 137.80 09:54:45 00351976666TRLO1 XLON 74 137.80 09:54:45 00351976667TRLO1 XLON 135 137.80 09:54:45 00351976668TRLO1 XLON 70 138.00 09:54:45 00351976670TRLO1 XLON 554 137.80 09:55:05 00351976965TRLO1 XLON 2185 137.60 09:55:49 00351977741TRLO1 XLON 522 138.20 10:09:08 00351991323TRLO1 XLON 12 138.40 10:13:14 00351995454TRLO1 XLON 540 138.40 10:13:14 00351995455TRLO1 XLON 515 138.00 10:14:25 00351996508TRLO1 XLON 532 138.00 10:37:53 00352021768TRLO1 XLON 613 138.40 10:37:54 00352021794TRLO1 XLON 89 138.40 10:37:54 00352021795TRLO1 XLON 206 138.40 10:37:57 00352021826TRLO1 XLON 535 138.20 10:37:57 00352021827TRLO1 XLON 515 138.20 10:37:57 00352021836TRLO1 XLON 259 138.60 11:34:01 00352046247TRLO1 XLON 58 138.60 11:34:40 00352046331TRLO1 XLON 230 138.60 11:34:40 00352046332TRLO1 XLON 144 138.60 11:34:40 00352046333TRLO1 XLON 530 138.20 11:34:40 00352046334TRLO1 XLON 99 138.40 11:34:41 00352046335TRLO1 XLON 144 138.40 11:34:41 00352046336TRLO1 XLON 539 138.40 11:34:41 00352046337TRLO1 XLON 584 138.40 11:34:43 00352046339TRLO1 XLON 554 138.00 11:34:45 00352046340TRLO1 XLON 42 138.40 11:34:45 00352046341TRLO1 XLON 264 138.40 11:34:45 00352046342TRLO1 XLON 1002 138.40 11:34:45 00352046343TRLO1 XLON 539 138.60 11:34:56 00352046415TRLO1 XLON 723 138.60 11:34:56 00352046416TRLO1 XLON 513 138.00 11:35:10 00352046443TRLO1 XLON 68 138.40 11:35:10 00352046444TRLO1 XLON 325 138.60 11:35:11 00352046445TRLO1 XLON 115 138.60 11:35:25 00352046459TRLO1 XLON 5 138.60 11:36:59 00352046492TRLO1 XLON 541 138.40 11:36:59 00352046493TRLO1 XLON 102 138.60 11:37:40 00352046513TRLO1 XLON 533 138.20 11:38:11 00352046519TRLO1 XLON 177 138.40 11:38:11 00352046520TRLO1 XLON 579 138.60 11:38:11 00352046521TRLO1 XLON 147 138.60 11:38:11 00352046522TRLO1 XLON 533 138.20 11:39:32 00352046548TRLO1 XLON 352 138.40 11:39:32 00352046549TRLO1 XLON 131 138.20 11:40:24 00352046598TRLO1 XLON 536 138.60 11:41:00 00352046616TRLO1 XLON 47 138.60 11:41:41 00352046633TRLO1 XLON 179 138.60 11:41:46 00352046635TRLO1 XLON 559 138.40 11:51:09 00352047014TRLO1 XLON 559 138.40 11:51:09 00352047015TRLO1 XLON

