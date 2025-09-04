DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 360.80p Highest price paid per share: 351.60p Lowest price paid per share: 357.7919p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,159,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,887,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 357.7919

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 615 356.00 08:07:43 00030113742TRDU0 XLON 1,062 354.60 08:11:49 00030113760TRDU0 XLON 578 353.20 08:18:03 00030113821TRDU0 XLON 573 351.80 08:30:36 00030113862TRDU0 XLON 558 351.60 08:30:36 00030113863TRDU0 XLON 532 354.40 08:53:29 00030113909TRDU0 XLON 546 353.40 08:55:03 00030113918TRDU0 XLON 278 353.00 08:59:24 00030113940TRDU0 XLON 256 353.00 08:59:26 00030113941TRDU0 XLON 526 356.60 09:16:00 00030113975TRDU0 XLON 21 356.20 09:17:25 00030113977TRDU0 XLON 502 356.20 09:17:25 00030113978TRDU0 XLON 534 357.20 09:25:43 00030114044TRDU0 XLON 1,106 358.60 09:40:05 00030114103TRDU0 XLON 587 358.00 09:42:17 00030114110TRDU0 XLON 1,019 357.80 09:42:18 00030114116TRDU0 XLON 553 358.20 09:58:56 00030114161TRDU0 XLON 548 358.20 09:58:56 00030114162TRDU0 XLON 549 357.80 10:10:25 00030114199TRDU0 XLON 1 359.00 10:29:43 00030114248TRDU0 XLON 1 359.00 10:29:43 00030114249TRDU0 XLON 1 359.00 10:29:44 00030114250TRDU0 XLON 1,260 359.80 10:38:22 00030114277TRDU0 XLON 619 360.80 10:45:35 00030114285TRDU0 XLON 369 360.40 10:45:38 00030114286TRDU0 XLON 4 360.40 10:45:38 00030114287TRDU0 XLON 5 360.40 10:45:39 00030114288TRDU0 XLON 3 360.40 10:45:39 00030114289TRDU0 XLON 3 360.40 10:45:40 00030114290TRDU0 XLON 1 360.40 10:45:40 00030114291TRDU0 XLON 1 360.40 10:45:41 00030114292TRDU0 XLON 1 360.40 10:45:49 00030114293TRDU0 XLON 63 360.00 10:59:56 00030114338TRDU0 XLON 118 360.00 10:59:56 00030114339TRDU0 XLON 275 360.00 10:59:56 00030114340TRDU0 XLON 1,118 360.80 11:17:31 00030114371TRDU0 XLON 208 360.80 11:17:43 00030114372TRDU0 XLON 363 360.80 11:17:43 00030114373TRDU0 XLON 1,062 360.40 11:17:46 00030114374TRDU0 XLON 615 360.60 11:51:30 00030114549TRDU0 XLON 393 360.60 11:51:30 00030114550TRDU0 XLON 209 360.60 11:51:30 00030114551TRDU0 XLON 242 360.60 11:51:30 00030114552TRDU0 XLON 493 359.60 12:03:50 00030114642TRDU0 XLON 516 359.60 12:03:50 00030114643TRDU0 XLON 7 359.20 12:24:36 00030114717TRDU0 XLON 605 359.20 12:24:36 00030114718TRDU0 XLON 391 359.00 12:24:42 00030114719TRDU0 XLON 64 359.80 12:37:12 00030114786TRDU0 XLON 1 359.80 12:37:17 00030114787TRDU0 XLON 1 359.80 12:37:41 00030114788TRDU0 XLON 7 359.80 12:40:10 00030114796TRDU0 XLON 110 359.80 12:41:29 00030114798TRDU0 XLON 428 359.80 12:41:29 00030114799TRDU0 XLON 517 359.80 12:41:29 00030114800TRDU0 XLON 520 359.60 12:41:29 00030114801TRDU0 XLON 522 359.40 12:41:29 00030114802TRDU0 XLON 166 359.20 12:58:56 00030114860TRDU0 XLON 2 359.20 12:58:56 00030114861TRDU0 XLON 3 359.20 12:58:56 00030114862TRDU0 XLON 1 359.20 12:58:57 00030114863TRDU0 XLON 1 359.20 12:58:58 00030114864TRDU0 XLON 47 359.40 13:12:26 00030114909TRDU0 XLON 317 359.40 13:12:26 00030114910TRDU0 XLON 30 359.40 13:13:42 00030114911TRDU0 XLON 330 359.40 13:13:42 00030114912TRDU0 XLON 570 359.20 13:13:43 00030114913TRDU0 XLON 521 359.20 13:13:43 00030114914TRDU0 XLON 2 359.20 13:13:43 00030114915TRDU0 XLON

