04.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
   
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      360.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      351.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      357.7919p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,159,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,887,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 357.7919

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
615               356.00     08:07:43          00030113742TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,062              354.60     08:11:49          00030113760TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               353.20     08:18:03          00030113821TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               351.80     08:30:36          00030113862TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               351.60     08:30:36          00030113863TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               354.40     08:53:29          00030113909TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               353.40     08:55:03          00030113918TRDU0      XLON 
 
278               353.00     08:59:24          00030113940TRDU0      XLON 
 
256               353.00     08:59:26          00030113941TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               356.60     09:16:00          00030113975TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                356.20     09:17:25          00030113977TRDU0      XLON 
 
502               356.20     09:17:25          00030113978TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               357.20     09:25:43          00030114044TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,106              358.60     09:40:05          00030114103TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               358.00     09:42:17          00030114110TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,019              357.80     09:42:18          00030114116TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               358.20     09:58:56          00030114161TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               358.20     09:58:56          00030114162TRDU0      XLON 
 
549               357.80     10:10:25          00030114199TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                359.00     10:29:43          00030114248TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                359.00     10:29:43          00030114249TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                359.00     10:29:44          00030114250TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,260              359.80     10:38:22          00030114277TRDU0      XLON 
 
619               360.80     10:45:35          00030114285TRDU0      XLON 
 
369               360.40     10:45:38          00030114286TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                360.40     10:45:38          00030114287TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                360.40     10:45:39          00030114288TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                360.40     10:45:39          00030114289TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                360.40     10:45:40          00030114290TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                360.40     10:45:40          00030114291TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                360.40     10:45:41          00030114292TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                360.40     10:45:49          00030114293TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                360.00     10:59:56          00030114338TRDU0      XLON 
 
118               360.00     10:59:56          00030114339TRDU0      XLON 
 
275               360.00     10:59:56          00030114340TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,118              360.80     11:17:31          00030114371TRDU0      XLON 
 
208               360.80     11:17:43          00030114372TRDU0      XLON 
 
363               360.80     11:17:43          00030114373TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,062              360.40     11:17:46          00030114374TRDU0      XLON 
 
615               360.60     11:51:30          00030114549TRDU0      XLON 
 
393               360.60     11:51:30          00030114550TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               360.60     11:51:30          00030114551TRDU0      XLON 
 
242               360.60     11:51:30          00030114552TRDU0      XLON 
 
493               359.60     12:03:50          00030114642TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               359.60     12:03:50          00030114643TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                359.20     12:24:36          00030114717TRDU0      XLON 
 
605               359.20     12:24:36          00030114718TRDU0      XLON 
 
391               359.00     12:24:42          00030114719TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                359.80     12:37:12          00030114786TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                359.80     12:37:17          00030114787TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                359.80     12:37:41          00030114788TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                359.80     12:40:10          00030114796TRDU0      XLON 
 
110               359.80     12:41:29          00030114798TRDU0      XLON 
 
428               359.80     12:41:29          00030114799TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               359.80     12:41:29          00030114800TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               359.60     12:41:29          00030114801TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               359.40     12:41:29          00030114802TRDU0      XLON 
 
166               359.20     12:58:56          00030114860TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                359.20     12:58:56          00030114861TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                359.20     12:58:56          00030114862TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                359.20     12:58:57          00030114863TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                359.20     12:58:58          00030114864TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                359.40     13:12:26          00030114909TRDU0      XLON 
 
317               359.40     13:12:26          00030114910TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                359.40     13:13:42          00030114911TRDU0      XLON 
 
330               359.40     13:13:42          00030114912TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               359.20     13:13:43          00030114913TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               359.20     13:13:43          00030114914TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                359.20     13:13:43          00030114915TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
