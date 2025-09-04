Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 360.80p Highest price paid per share: 351.60p Lowest price paid per share: 357.7919p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,159,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,887,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 357.7919

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 615 356.00 08:07:43 00030113742TRDU0 XLON 1,062 354.60 08:11:49 00030113760TRDU0 XLON 578 353.20 08:18:03 00030113821TRDU0 XLON 573 351.80 08:30:36 00030113862TRDU0 XLON 558 351.60 08:30:36 00030113863TRDU0 XLON 532 354.40 08:53:29 00030113909TRDU0 XLON 546 353.40 08:55:03 00030113918TRDU0 XLON 278 353.00 08:59:24 00030113940TRDU0 XLON 256 353.00 08:59:26 00030113941TRDU0 XLON 526 356.60 09:16:00 00030113975TRDU0 XLON 21 356.20 09:17:25 00030113977TRDU0 XLON 502 356.20 09:17:25 00030113978TRDU0 XLON 534 357.20 09:25:43 00030114044TRDU0 XLON 1,106 358.60 09:40:05 00030114103TRDU0 XLON 587 358.00 09:42:17 00030114110TRDU0 XLON 1,019 357.80 09:42:18 00030114116TRDU0 XLON 553 358.20 09:58:56 00030114161TRDU0 XLON 548 358.20 09:58:56 00030114162TRDU0 XLON 549 357.80 10:10:25 00030114199TRDU0 XLON 1 359.00 10:29:43 00030114248TRDU0 XLON 1 359.00 10:29:43 00030114249TRDU0 XLON 1 359.00 10:29:44 00030114250TRDU0 XLON 1,260 359.80 10:38:22 00030114277TRDU0 XLON 619 360.80 10:45:35 00030114285TRDU0 XLON 369 360.40 10:45:38 00030114286TRDU0 XLON 4 360.40 10:45:38 00030114287TRDU0 XLON 5 360.40 10:45:39 00030114288TRDU0 XLON 3 360.40 10:45:39 00030114289TRDU0 XLON 3 360.40 10:45:40 00030114290TRDU0 XLON 1 360.40 10:45:40 00030114291TRDU0 XLON 1 360.40 10:45:41 00030114292TRDU0 XLON 1 360.40 10:45:49 00030114293TRDU0 XLON 63 360.00 10:59:56 00030114338TRDU0 XLON 118 360.00 10:59:56 00030114339TRDU0 XLON 275 360.00 10:59:56 00030114340TRDU0 XLON 1,118 360.80 11:17:31 00030114371TRDU0 XLON 208 360.80 11:17:43 00030114372TRDU0 XLON 363 360.80 11:17:43 00030114373TRDU0 XLON 1,062 360.40 11:17:46 00030114374TRDU0 XLON 615 360.60 11:51:30 00030114549TRDU0 XLON 393 360.60 11:51:30 00030114550TRDU0 XLON 209 360.60 11:51:30 00030114551TRDU0 XLON 242 360.60 11:51:30 00030114552TRDU0 XLON 493 359.60 12:03:50 00030114642TRDU0 XLON 516 359.60 12:03:50 00030114643TRDU0 XLON 7 359.20 12:24:36 00030114717TRDU0 XLON 605 359.20 12:24:36 00030114718TRDU0 XLON 391 359.00 12:24:42 00030114719TRDU0 XLON 64 359.80 12:37:12 00030114786TRDU0 XLON 1 359.80 12:37:17 00030114787TRDU0 XLON 1 359.80 12:37:41 00030114788TRDU0 XLON 7 359.80 12:40:10 00030114796TRDU0 XLON 110 359.80 12:41:29 00030114798TRDU0 XLON 428 359.80 12:41:29 00030114799TRDU0 XLON 517 359.80 12:41:29 00030114800TRDU0 XLON 520 359.60 12:41:29 00030114801TRDU0 XLON 522 359.40 12:41:29 00030114802TRDU0 XLON 166 359.20 12:58:56 00030114860TRDU0 XLON 2 359.20 12:58:56 00030114861TRDU0 XLON 3 359.20 12:58:56 00030114862TRDU0 XLON 1 359.20 12:58:57 00030114863TRDU0 XLON 1 359.20 12:58:58 00030114864TRDU0 XLON 47 359.40 13:12:26 00030114909TRDU0 XLON 317 359.40 13:12:26 00030114910TRDU0 XLON 30 359.40 13:13:42 00030114911TRDU0 XLON 330 359.40 13:13:42 00030114912TRDU0 XLON 570 359.20 13:13:43 00030114913TRDU0 XLON 521 359.20 13:13:43 00030114914TRDU0 XLON 2 359.20 13:13:43 00030114915TRDU0 XLON

528 359.40 13:31:08 00030114960TRDU0 XLON 5 359.20 13:31:10 00030114961TRDU0 XLON 1,196 359.20 13:31:10 00030114962TRDU0 XLON 180 359.00 13:31:11 00030114963TRDU0 XLON 20 359.00 13:31:11 00030114964TRDU0 XLON 17 359.00 13:31:12 00030114965TRDU0 XLON 12 359.00 13:31:12 00030114966TRDU0 XLON 7 359.00 13:31:13 00030114967TRDU0 XLON 7 359.00 13:31:13 00030114968TRDU0 XLON 3 359.00 13:31:14 00030114969TRDU0 XLON 1 359.00 13:31:14 00030114970TRDU0 XLON 2 359.00 13:31:15 00030114971TRDU0 XLON 1 359.00 13:31:16 00030114972TRDU0 XLON 673 358.20 13:47:03 00030115055TRDU0 XLON 524 358.20 13:47:03 00030115056TRDU0 XLON 570 358.00 14:01:59 00030115085TRDU0 XLON 540 358.00 14:01:59 00030115086TRDU0 XLON 548 357.80 14:01:59 00030115087TRDU0 XLON 267 357.80 14:01:59 00030115088TRDU0 XLON 259 357.80 14:01:59 00030115089TRDU0 XLON 56 357.20 14:18:39 00030115148TRDU0 XLON 3 357.20 14:18:40 00030115149TRDU0 XLON 4 357.20 14:18:41 00030115150TRDU0 XLON 2 357.20 14:18:41 00030115151TRDU0 XLON 2 357.20 14:18:42 00030115152TRDU0 XLON 1 357.20 14:18:42 00030115153TRDU0 XLON 1 357.20 14:18:43 00030115154TRDU0 XLON 1 357.20 14:18:49 00030115155TRDU0 XLON 553 357.20 14:24:20 00030115171TRDU0 XLON 535 357.20 14:24:20 00030115172TRDU0 XLON 524 357.20 14:24:20 00030115173TRDU0 XLON 519 357.00 14:24:20 00030115174TRDU0 XLON 585 355.80 14:30:00 00030115209TRDU0 XLON 547 355.40 14:38:16 00030115423TRDU0 XLON 1 355.40 14:42:16 00030115453TRDU0 XLON 576 355.40 14:42:16 00030115454TRDU0 XLON 25 355.80 14:45:22 00030115550TRDU0 XLON 1,071 355.80 14:45:22 00030115551TRDU0 XLON 534 355.40 14:54:13 00030115809TRDU0 XLON 518 355.40 14:54:13 00030115810TRDU0 XLON 593 354.60 14:58:00 00030115881TRDU0 XLON 227 354.40 15:02:47 00030116049TRDU0 XLON 27 355.00 15:04:14 00030116063TRDU0 XLON 384 355.00 15:04:14 00030116064TRDU0 XLON 136 355.00 15:04:16 00030116067TRDU0 XLON 535 353.60 15:04:44 00030116074TRDU0 XLON 561 356.20 15:14:17 00030116198TRDU0 XLON 27 357.20 15:22:48 00030116343TRDU0 XLON 144 357.60 15:24:56 00030116345TRDU0 XLON 567 357.40 15:24:56 00030116346TRDU0 XLON 521 357.20 15:24:56 00030116347TRDU0 XLON 526 358.20 15:32:37 00030116566TRDU0 XLON 377 358.20 15:36:01 00030116616TRDU0 XLON 212 358.20 15:36:01 00030116617TRDU0 XLON 535 357.40 15:39:07 00030116634TRDU0 XLON 80 357.40 15:39:07 00030116635TRDU0 XLON 436 357.40 15:39:07 00030116636TRDU0 XLON 7 357.20 15:48:32 00030116651TRDU0 XLON 535 357.20 15:48:32 00030116652TRDU0 XLON 307 357.80 15:52:04 00030116682TRDU0 XLON 233 357.80 15:52:04 00030116683TRDU0 XLON 237 358.00 15:55:48 00030116703TRDU0 XLON 149 358.00 15:55:48 00030116704TRDU0 XLON 69 358.00 15:58:33 00030116734TRDU0 XLON 47 358.00 15:58:50 00030116736TRDU0 XLON 24 358.00 15:58:50 00030116737TRDU0 XLON 552 358.00 15:58:50 00030116738TRDU0 XLON 871 357.80 15:58:51 00030116739TRDU0 XLON 666 357.80 15:58:51 00030116740TRDU0 XLON 570 358.20 16:09:00 00030116767TRDU0 XLON 573 358.20 16:09:00 00030116768TRDU0 XLON 558 358.40 16:11:54 00030116782TRDU0 XLON 533 358.40 16:11:54 00030116783TRDU0 XLON 623 360.00 16:18:26 00030116872TRDU0 XLON 534 359.60 16:18:50 00030116875TRDU0 XLON 540 360.00 16:24:54 00030116971TRDU0 XLON 480 360.00 16:24:54 00030116972TRDU0 XLON 536 360.00 16:24:54 00030116973TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

