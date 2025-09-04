Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences to Hold Free Virtual Webinar Through Outsourced Pharma on USP Guidelines for Extractable and Leachable Manufacturing Risk Assessment

Pace® expert to leverage extensive knowledge to provide guidance on risk assessments for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Pace®?Life Sciences, a U.S.-based contract, research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) and a division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, is hosting a free virtual webinar providing an overview of the USP requirements for extractable and leachable risk assessments for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical processes.

Vicki Ward, Ph.D., Director at Pace® Life Sciences Research Triangle Park with over 25 years of experience in the pharma industry, will lead the webinar, addressing topics relevant to Emerging Bio companies, Large Pharma companies, and consultants involved in risk assessments. The session will cover procedures for evaluating materials and determining the required level of characterization for pharmaceutical or biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. It will also discuss methods for assigning risk scores and characterization levels to manufacturing components, as well as ways in which mitigation factors may be applied to reduce component characterization requirements.

Webinar Details

Title: Extractable and Leachable Risk Assessment for a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Train Utilizing USP <1665> and <665>

Date: September 8, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM EST

Registration information for this free webinar can be found here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4977843/B046DA2DC352D7DB4D2CA709E26DA9C4

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at PACELIFESCIENCES.com .

