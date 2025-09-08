Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5HD | ISIN: SE0016799001 | Ticker-Symbol: 8L7
Frankfurt
08.09.25 | 08:06
0,595 Euro
-1,65 % -0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDHELP CARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDHELP CARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2025 10:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medhelp Care AB: MedHelp has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On 25 July 2025, Terveystalo Healthcare Oy together with MH Sjukvårdsrådgivning Holding AB, acting through Roxellen BidCo AB ("Roxellen BidCo"), announced a public offer to the shareholders of MedHelp Care Aktiebolag (publ) ("MedHelp" or the "Company") to transfer all their shares in MedHelp to Roxellen BidCo (the "Offer"). On 3 September 2025, Roxellen BidCo declared the Offer unconditional. Roxellen BidCo today controls approximately 98.7 per cent of the shares in MedHelp and has initiated compulsory redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining shares in MedHelp. Roxellen BidCo has also requested that the board of directors of MedHelp applies for delisting of the shares in MedHelp from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Against this background, the board of directors of MedHelp has today, in accordance with Roxellen BidCo's request, resolved to apply for delisting of the shares in MedHelp from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. MedHelp will announce the last day of trading as soon as Nasdaq has confirmed the date to MedHelp.
Roxellen BidCo has also requested that the board of directors of MedHelp convenes an extraordinary general meeting to, among other things, elect new board members of the Company. A notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published separately.

More information about the Offer is available at https://www.medtech-offer.com/

For further information, please contact:
Tobias Ekros, CEO
tobias.ekros@medhelpcare.com
Phone: +46 8 528 528 00

About Medhelp Care
MedHelp Care offers a Health Platform that is used by more than 500 companies and organizations in the systematic health work and management of sick leave and rehabilitation. Using AI and health data, MedHelp Care identifies early signs of ill health and helps managers and HR to work proactively with preventive measures. MedHelp Care is listed on Nasdaq First North.

For more information, see MedHelp Care's website www.medhelp.se

The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.