Medhelp Care AB: MedHelp has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On 25 July 2025, Terveystalo Healthcare Oy together with MH Sjukvårdsrådgivning Holding AB, acting through Roxellen BidCo AB ("Roxellen BidCo"), announced a public offer to the shareholders of MedHelp Care Aktiebolag (publ) ("MedHelp" or the "Company") to transfer all their shares in MedHelp to Roxellen BidCo (the "Offer"). On 3 September 2025, Roxellen BidCo declared the Offer unconditional. Roxellen BidCo today controls approximately 98.7 per cent of the shares in MedHelp and has initiated compulsory redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining shares in MedHelp. Roxellen BidCo has also requested that the board of directors of MedHelp applies for delisting of the shares in MedHelp from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Against this background, the board of directors of MedHelp has today, in accordance with Roxellen BidCo's request, resolved to apply for delisting of the shares in MedHelp from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. MedHelp will announce the last day of trading as soon as Nasdaq has confirmed the date to MedHelp.

Roxellen BidCo has also requested that the board of directors of MedHelp convenes an extraordinary general meeting to, among other things, elect new board members of the Company. A notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published separately.

More information about the Offer is available at https://www.medtech-offer.com/

About Medhelp Care

MedHelp Care offers a Health Platform that is used by more than 500 companies and organizations in the systematic health work and management of sick leave and rehabilitation. Using AI and health data, MedHelp Care identifies early signs of ill health and helps managers and HR to work proactively with preventive measures. MedHelp Care is listed on Nasdaq First North.

