WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Düsseldorf
08.09.25 | 16:32
1,410 Euro
-1,40 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.09.2025 18:33 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Sep-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
8 September 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  8 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         47,449 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             124.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.6090p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,088,180 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,088,180) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.6090p                       47,449

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
619             126.40          08:13:16         00352398726TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             126.00          08:15:38         00352399501TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              125.60          08:46:30         00352408672TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              125.60          08:46:30         00352408673TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              125.60          08:46:30         00352408674TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             125.60          08:46:30         00352408675TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             125.60          08:46:30         00352408676TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              125.60          08:46:30         00352408677TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              125.00          08:53:25         00352410665TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             125.00          08:53:25         00352410666TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             125.00          08:53:40         00352410747TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             125.20          08:55:29         00352411303TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             124.80          08:55:30         00352411309TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              125.00          09:18:18         00352421318TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             125.00          09:18:18         00352421319TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             125.00          09:18:18         00352421320TRLO1     XLON 
 
268             125.00          09:21:52         00352423122TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             125.00          09:21:52         00352423123TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              124.40          09:22:48         00352423534TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              124.40          09:22:48         00352423535TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             124.40          09:22:48         00352423536TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              124.80          09:22:48         00352423537TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             125.00          09:22:48         00352423538TRLO1     XLON 
 
1079             125.00          09:22:48         00352423539TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             125.00          09:22:48         00352423540TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.00          09:23:19         00352423781TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             125.00          09:23:48         00352424045TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             124.80          09:24:19         00352424250TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             124.80          09:24:26         00352424345TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             124.80          09:24:26         00352424346TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             124.80          09:24:26         00352424348TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             124.80          09:26:26         00352425222TRLO1     XLON 
 
352             124.80          09:26:26         00352425223TRLO1     XLON 
 
265             124.80          09:26:26         00352425224TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             124.80          09:30:09         00352427215TRLO1     XLON 
 
351             124.60          09:30:10         00352427218TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             124.40          09:40:00         00352432274TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.60          09:40:00         00352432275TRLO1     XLON 
 
408             124.60          09:40:00         00352432276TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             124.60          09:40:00         00352432277TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              124.60          09:40:34         00352432607TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             124.60          09:40:34         00352432608TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.60          09:40:34         00352432609TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              124.20          09:40:34         00352432610TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             124.60          09:40:57         00352432751TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             124.60          09:40:59         00352432770TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             124.60          09:41:20         00352432925TRLO1     XLON 
 
342             124.60          09:42:27         00352433514TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             124.80          09:43:13         00352433874TRLO1     XLON 
 
327             124.80          09:45:09         00352434786TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             124.40          09:53:57         00352439599TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              124.80          09:53:57         00352439600TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              124.80          09:53:57         00352439601TRLO1     XLON 
 
1179             124.80          09:53:57         00352439602TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             124.20          09:56:35         00352440672TRLO1     XLON 
 
209             124.40          09:57:32         00352441071TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             124.40          09:57:32         00352441072TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.60          10:11:50         00352448245TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              124.40          10:11:51         00352448253TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             124.40          10:11:51         00352448254TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              124.40          10:11:51         00352448255TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              124.40          10:11:51         00352448256TRLO1     XLON 
 
389             124.40          10:11:51         00352448257TRLO1     XLON 
 
2959             124.60          10:18:20         00352451242TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             124.60          10:20:06         00352452579TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             124.60          10:58:56         00352476040TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              124.60          11:10:53         00352476537TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             124.60          11:10:53         00352476538TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             124.60          11:10:53         00352476539TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             124.60          11:10:53         00352476540TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

618             124.40          11:18:54         00352476790TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             124.60          11:18:54         00352476791TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             124.60          11:18:54         00352476792TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             124.40          11:19:02         00352476794TRLO1     XLON 
 
402             124.40          11:22:55         00352477100TRLO1     XLON 
 
219             124.40          11:30:57         00352477466TRLO1     XLON 
 
402             124.40          11:30:57         00352477467TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             124.20          11:34:59         00352477692TRLO1     XLON 
 
1543             124.60          11:36:45         00352477723TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              124.60          11:36:45         00352477724TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              124.20          11:42:35         00352477904TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             124.20          11:55:45         00352478218TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              124.40          11:55:45         00352478219TRLO1     XLON 
 
233             124.60          12:05:16         00352478407TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             124.60          12:05:16         00352478408TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             124.40          12:05:16         00352478409TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             124.40          12:05:16         00352478410TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             124.40          12:05:16         00352478411TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             124.20          12:24:22         00352478910TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             124.00          12:24:23         00352478911TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             124.00          12:24:23         00352478912TRLO1     XLON 
 
1296             124.40          12:32:25         00352479018TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             124.60          12:36:15         00352479112TRLO1     XLON 
 
338             124.60          12:36:15         00352479113TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             124.60          12:36:15         00352479114TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              124.40          12:36:41         00352479119TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              124.60          12:40:14         00352479192TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             124.60          12:40:14         00352479193TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              124.60          12:40:14         00352479194TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.60          12:40:14         00352479195TRLO1     XLON 
 
1121             124.40          12:40:15         00352479198TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              124.40          12:42:49         00352479273TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             124.40          12:42:49         00352479274TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             124.60          12:55:37         00352479575TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              124.60          12:55:37         00352479576TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             124.60          13:00:57         00352479699TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             124.40          13:08:28         00352479891TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             124.60          13:42:50         00352480646TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             124.40          13:43:05         00352480654TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             124.20          14:01:00         00352481043TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             124.20          14:01:00         00352481044TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             124.20          14:01:00         00352481045TRLO1     XLON 
 
1945             124.20          14:01:02         00352481046TRLO1     XLON 
 
800             124.60          14:50:06         00352483456TRLO1     XLON 
 
418             124.40          14:50:10         00352483459TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             124.20          14:51:29         00352483510TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             124.60          14:51:33         00352483533TRLO1     XLON 
 
1247             125.00          16:16:23         00352488034TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401120 
EQS News ID:  2194494 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2194494&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
