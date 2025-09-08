Anzeige
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
08-Sep-2025 / 17:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
  
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group plc 
 
LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 04/09/2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 08/09/2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
The 8% threshold in votes was crossed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. through its subsidiary 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   1.88%           6.68%        8.57%      211,483,988 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 1.30%           6.70%        7.99%        
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect    Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
 
                                                
 
IE00BJMZDW83               3,982,710                    1.88% 
 
SUBTOTAL A                3,982,710                    1.88% 
 
  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument     datex     Conversion Periodxi  if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
Securities Lending Open                 1,775                    0.001% 
 
Swap        01/10/2025              3,622,519                  1.71% 
 
                   SUBTOTAL B.1      3,624,294                  1.71% 
 
  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/   Physical or cash                      % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii      Number of voting rights      rights 
                 Period xi 
 
 
Swap         22/09/2025         Cash           2,652,572             1.25% 
 
Swap         22/09/2025         Cash           2,652,572             1.25% 
 
Swap         22/09/2025         Cash           2,652,572             1.25% 
 
Swap         15/09/2025         Cash           2,539,029             1.201% 
 
Swap         13/08/2035         Cash           6,854               0.003% 
 
Swap         28/08/2028         Cash           1,968               0.001% 
 
Swap         20/03/2035         Cash           710                0.0003% 
 
Swap         20/06/2035         Cash           707                0.0003% 
 
                           SUBTOTAL B.2        10,506,985            4.97% 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
  
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
  
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
 
 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                                          
(UK) L.L.C. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                                          
Group UK Limited 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                  4.17%                   5.99% 
International 
 
 
                                                 
 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs &                                         
Co. LLC 
 
 
                                                 
 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
GSAM Holdings                                          
LLC 
 
 
Goldman Sachs 
Asset                                              
Management, L.P. 
 
 
                                                 
 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                                          
Bank USA 
 
 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                                          
Bank Europe SE 
 
 
                                                 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
  
                                                 
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
General email contact: 
 
gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Done at London on 08/09/2025 

Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland and not with the relevant 
issuer) 
 
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Full name (including legal form for legal entities) 
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 
Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 
 
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 
 
E-Mail 
 
Tobi.amusan@gs.com 
 
Phone number / Fax number 
 
+44 20 7774 0838 
 
Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons) 
 
Alexandra J Wessel 
 
Email: gs-reg-ops-legal-queries@gs.com 
 
Tel: +44 207 774 5006 
 
                                        
 
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable 
 
Full name 
 
Goldman Sachs International 
 
Contact address 
 
25 Shoe Lane, Plumtree Court, EC4A 4AU, UK 
 
E-Mail 
 
Phone number / Fax number 
 
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification 
obligation): 
 
Goldman Sachs International is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 
  
 
C: Additional information: N/A

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2025 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
