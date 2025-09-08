Medhelp Care Aktiebolag (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Medhelp Care Aktiebolag (publ).

Short name: MEDHLP ISIN code: SE0016799001 Order book ID: 236981

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be September 22, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.