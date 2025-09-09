Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.09.25 | 15:29
1,390 Euro
-0,71 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,70018:52
09.09.2025 18:27 Uhr
09.09.2025 18:27 Uhr
155 Leser
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Sep-2025 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
9 September 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  9 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         98,101 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.0853p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,990,079 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,990,079) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.0853p                       98,101

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
646             124.40          09:16:36         00352540184TRLO1     XLON 
 
1642             124.40          09:16:36         00352540186TRLO1     XLON 
 
1642             124.40          09:16:36         00352540187TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             124.40          09:16:36         00352540188TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             124.20          09:16:37         00352540189TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             124.60          09:18:48         00352540810TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             124.60          09:34:45         00352546173TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.00          09:48:04         00352552054TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              124.00          09:58:56         00352558482TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             124.20          09:59:24         00352558755TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             124.00          10:00:45         00352559713TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             124.20          10:17:58         00352571986TRLO1     XLON 
 
337             124.20          10:28:57         00352580465TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             124.20          10:28:57         00352580466TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             124.60          10:43:53         00352587024TRLO1     XLON 
 
13793            124.60          10:43:53         00352587025TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             124.40          10:43:53         00352587026TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             124.20          10:43:54         00352587046TRLO1     XLON 
 
1086             124.00          10:45:52         00352588197TRLO1     XLON 
 
2788             124.00          10:45:52         00352588198TRLO1     XLON 
 
2239             124.00          10:45:52         00352588199TRLO1     XLON 
 
729             124.00          10:45:56         00352588228TRLO1     XLON 
 
1615             124.00          10:46:50         00352588881TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              124.00          10:46:50         00352588882TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             124.00          10:46:50         00352588880TRLO1     XLON 
 
1484             124.00          10:46:50         00352588883TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              124.00          10:56:22         00352602905TRLO1     XLON 
 
837             124.20          11:21:44         00352607976TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              124.20          11:26:15         00352608087TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             124.20          12:07:04         00352609627TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              124.20          12:07:04         00352609628TRLO1     XLON 
 
2700             124.00          12:20:35         00352609904TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              124.00          12:20:35         00352609927TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             124.00          12:20:35         00352609928TRLO1     XLON 
 
258             124.00          12:20:35         00352609929TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             124.00          12:20:35         00352609930TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             124.00          12:20:35         00352609931TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             124.00          12:20:35         00352609932TRLO1     XLON 
 
921             124.00          12:20:35         00352609905TRLO1     XLON 
 
921             124.00          12:20:35         00352609906TRLO1     XLON 
 
921             124.00          12:20:35         00352609907TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.00          12:20:35         00352609908TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             124.00          12:20:35         00352609909TRLO1     XLON 
 
921             124.00          12:20:35         00352609910TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             124.00          12:20:35         00352609911TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.00          12:20:35         00352609912TRLO1     XLON 
 
321             124.00          12:20:35         00352609913TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.00          12:20:35         00352609914TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.00          12:20:35         00352609915TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             124.00          12:20:35         00352609916TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              124.00          12:20:35         00352609917TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.00          12:20:35         00352609918TRLO1     XLON 
 
3250             124.00          12:20:35         00352609919TRLO1     XLON 
 
2389             124.00          12:20:35         00352609920TRLO1     XLON 
 
2068             124.00          12:20:35         00352609921TRLO1     XLON 
 
1020             124.00          12:20:35         00352609922TRLO1     XLON 
 
388             124.00          12:20:35         00352609923TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             124.00          12:20:35         00352609933TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              124.00          12:20:35         00352609934TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             124.00          12:20:35         00352609924TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             124.00          12:20:35         00352609925TRLO1     XLON 
 
1734             124.00          12:20:35         00352609926TRLO1     XLON 
 
4207             124.00          12:21:29         00352609947TRLO1     XLON 
 
2494             124.00          12:21:29         00352609948TRLO1     XLON 
 
1352             124.00          12:21:29         00352609949TRLO1     XLON 
 
2494             124.00          12:21:29         00352609950TRLO1     XLON 
 
2519             124.00          12:21:29         00352609951TRLO1     XLON 
 
4987             124.00          12:21:29         00352609952TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             123.20          12:41:33         00352610717TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             123.40          14:04:14         00352614545TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2025 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

615             123.40          14:04:14         00352614546TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             123.40          14:14:15         00352615001TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              123.40          14:14:15         00352615002TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             123.20          14:18:53         00352615348TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             123.20          14:23:03         00352615678TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             123.40          14:42:06         00352617205TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             123.60          14:42:25         00352617225TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             123.60          14:42:25         00352617226TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              123.60          14:42:25         00352617227TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             124.00          14:52:48         00352617979TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             124.00          15:16:46         00352619343TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             123.80          15:17:16         00352619384TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             123.60          15:28:43         00352619976TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             123.60          15:28:43         00352619977TRLO1     XLON 
 
932             123.60          15:28:43         00352619978TRLO1     XLON 
 
410             123.80          15:29:27         00352620010TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             123.80          15:29:27         00352620011TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             123.60          15:30:16         00352620082TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             123.60          15:32:15         00352620259TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             123.60          15:50:22         00352621675TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             123.60          15:50:22         00352621676TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             123.80          15:52:35         00352621814TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              123.60          15:52:44         00352621816TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             123.60          15:53:41         00352621865TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             123.60          15:53:50         00352621872TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             123.60          15:53:56         00352621880TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              123.60          15:54:00         00352621882TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             124.20          16:05:28         00352622651TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              124.20          16:05:28         00352622652TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             124.20          16:15:28         00352623359TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             124.20          16:15:28         00352623360TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             124.20          16:15:28         00352623361TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              124.20          16:15:28         00352623362TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             124.20          16:15:28         00352623363TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             124.20          16:15:28         00352623364TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             124.20          16:15:28         00352623365TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              124.20          16:15:28         00352623366TRLO1     XLON 
 
338             124.20          16:15:28         00352623367TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             124.20          16:15:28         00352623368TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              124.20          16:15:28         00352623369TRLO1     XLON 
 
1190             124.20          16:15:43         00352623394TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401264 
EQS News ID:  2195160 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2195160&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2025 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
