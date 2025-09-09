Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-Sep-2025 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 9 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 98,101 Highest price paid per share: 124.60p Lowest price paid per share: 123.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.0853p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,990,079 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,990,079) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.0853p 98,101

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 646 124.40 09:16:36 00352540184TRLO1 XLON 1642 124.40 09:16:36 00352540186TRLO1 XLON 1642 124.40 09:16:36 00352540187TRLO1 XLON 160 124.40 09:16:36 00352540188TRLO1 XLON 606 124.20 09:16:37 00352540189TRLO1 XLON 635 124.60 09:18:48 00352540810TRLO1 XLON 589 124.60 09:34:45 00352546173TRLO1 XLON 400 124.00 09:48:04 00352552054TRLO1 XLON 88 124.00 09:58:56 00352558482TRLO1 XLON 100 124.20 09:59:24 00352558755TRLO1 XLON 593 124.00 10:00:45 00352559713TRLO1 XLON 290 124.20 10:17:58 00352571986TRLO1 XLON 337 124.20 10:28:57 00352580465TRLO1 XLON 171 124.20 10:28:57 00352580466TRLO1 XLON 3000 124.60 10:43:53 00352587024TRLO1 XLON 13793 124.60 10:43:53 00352587025TRLO1 XLON 594 124.40 10:43:53 00352587026TRLO1 XLON 599 124.20 10:43:54 00352587046TRLO1 XLON 1086 124.00 10:45:52 00352588197TRLO1 XLON 2788 124.00 10:45:52 00352588198TRLO1 XLON 2239 124.00 10:45:52 00352588199TRLO1 XLON 729 124.00 10:45:56 00352588228TRLO1 XLON 1615 124.00 10:46:50 00352588881TRLO1 XLON 59 124.00 10:46:50 00352588882TRLO1 XLON 611 124.00 10:46:50 00352588880TRLO1 XLON 1484 124.00 10:46:50 00352588883TRLO1 XLON 6 124.00 10:56:22 00352602905TRLO1 XLON 837 124.20 11:21:44 00352607976TRLO1 XLON 23 124.20 11:26:15 00352608087TRLO1 XLON 572 124.20 12:07:04 00352609627TRLO1 XLON 23 124.20 12:07:04 00352609628TRLO1 XLON 2700 124.00 12:20:35 00352609904TRLO1 XLON 68 124.00 12:20:35 00352609927TRLO1 XLON 321 124.00 12:20:35 00352609928TRLO1 XLON 258 124.00 12:20:35 00352609929TRLO1 XLON 100 124.00 12:20:35 00352609930TRLO1 XLON 647 124.00 12:20:35 00352609931TRLO1 XLON 547 124.00 12:20:35 00352609932TRLO1 XLON 921 124.00 12:20:35 00352609905TRLO1 XLON 921 124.00 12:20:35 00352609906TRLO1 XLON 921 124.00 12:20:35 00352609907TRLO1 XLON 600 124.00 12:20:35 00352609908TRLO1 XLON 321 124.00 12:20:35 00352609909TRLO1 XLON 921 124.00 12:20:35 00352609910TRLO1 XLON 321 124.00 12:20:35 00352609911TRLO1 XLON 600 124.00 12:20:35 00352609912TRLO1 XLON 321 124.00 12:20:35 00352609913TRLO1 XLON 600 124.00 12:20:35 00352609914TRLO1 XLON 600 124.00 12:20:35 00352609915TRLO1 XLON 253 124.00 12:20:35 00352609916TRLO1 XLON 53 124.00 12:20:35 00352609917TRLO1 XLON 600 124.00 12:20:35 00352609918TRLO1 XLON 3250 124.00 12:20:35 00352609919TRLO1 XLON 2389 124.00 12:20:35 00352609920TRLO1 XLON 2068 124.00 12:20:35 00352609921TRLO1 XLON 1020 124.00 12:20:35 00352609922TRLO1 XLON 388 124.00 12:20:35 00352609923TRLO1 XLON 627 124.00 12:20:35 00352609933TRLO1 XLON 19 124.00 12:20:35 00352609934TRLO1 XLON 232 124.00 12:20:35 00352609924TRLO1 XLON 213 124.00 12:20:35 00352609925TRLO1 XLON 1734 124.00 12:20:35 00352609926TRLO1 XLON 4207 124.00 12:21:29 00352609947TRLO1 XLON 2494 124.00 12:21:29 00352609948TRLO1 XLON 1352 124.00 12:21:29 00352609949TRLO1 XLON 2494 124.00 12:21:29 00352609950TRLO1 XLON 2519 124.00 12:21:29 00352609951TRLO1 XLON 4987 124.00 12:21:29 00352609952TRLO1 XLON 647 123.20 12:41:33 00352610717TRLO1 XLON 639 123.40 14:04:14 00352614545TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2025 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

615 123.40 14:04:14 00352614546TRLO1 XLON 598 123.40 14:14:15 00352615001TRLO1 XLON 23 123.40 14:14:15 00352615002TRLO1 XLON 638 123.20 14:18:53 00352615348TRLO1 XLON 596 123.20 14:23:03 00352615678TRLO1 XLON 646 123.40 14:42:06 00352617205TRLO1 XLON 259 123.60 14:42:25 00352617225TRLO1 XLON 329 123.60 14:42:25 00352617226TRLO1 XLON 27 123.60 14:42:25 00352617227TRLO1 XLON 234 124.00 14:52:48 00352617979TRLO1 XLON 615 124.00 15:16:46 00352619343TRLO1 XLON 622 123.80 15:17:16 00352619384TRLO1 XLON 607 123.60 15:28:43 00352619976TRLO1 XLON 607 123.60 15:28:43 00352619977TRLO1 XLON 932 123.60 15:28:43 00352619978TRLO1 XLON 410 123.80 15:29:27 00352620010TRLO1 XLON 241 123.80 15:29:27 00352620011TRLO1 XLON 640 123.60 15:30:16 00352620082TRLO1 XLON 597 123.60 15:32:15 00352620259TRLO1 XLON 638 123.60 15:50:22 00352621675TRLO1 XLON 638 123.60 15:50:22 00352621676TRLO1 XLON 149 123.80 15:52:35 00352621814TRLO1 XLON 45 123.60 15:52:44 00352621816TRLO1 XLON 369 123.60 15:53:41 00352621865TRLO1 XLON 619 123.60 15:53:50 00352621872TRLO1 XLON 182 123.60 15:53:56 00352621880TRLO1 XLON 7 123.60 15:54:00 00352621882TRLO1 XLON 178 124.20 16:05:28 00352622651TRLO1 XLON 3 124.20 16:05:28 00352622652TRLO1 XLON 486 124.20 16:15:28 00352623359TRLO1 XLON 560 124.20 16:15:28 00352623360TRLO1 XLON 515 124.20 16:15:28 00352623361TRLO1 XLON 60 124.20 16:15:28 00352623362TRLO1 XLON 370 124.20 16:15:28 00352623363TRLO1 XLON 107 124.20 16:15:28 00352623364TRLO1 XLON 160 124.20 16:15:28 00352623365TRLO1 XLON 11 124.20 16:15:28 00352623366TRLO1 XLON 338 124.20 16:15:28 00352623367TRLO1 XLON 344 124.20 16:15:28 00352623368TRLO1 XLON 66 124.20 16:15:28 00352623369TRLO1 XLON 1190 124.20 16:15:43 00352623394TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 401264 EQS News ID: 2195160 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2195160&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2025 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)