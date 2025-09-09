Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 20:57
29,890 Euro
-0,73 % -0,220
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 22:30 Uhr
EQT completes public offering of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services

  • The offering resulted in gross proceeds of USD344 million

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier TopCo Partnership, L.P. (the "Selling Stockholder"), an affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV, is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 10,000,000 shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company") for gross proceeds of USD344 million. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the underwriter for the Offering, which was completed on September 9, 2025. The Company did not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock sold by the Selling Stockholder.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-public-offering-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services,c4232200

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4232200/3658864.pdf

Press Release, EQT Infra III, EQT Infra IV, Kodiak, 090925

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-completes-public-offering-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services-302551497.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
