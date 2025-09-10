MPI Corporation Expands High-Frequency Test Leadership with New 250?GHz Broadband Probe Solution

Seamlessly integrated system combines TITAN Probes and MPI's wafer-level expertise to unlock precision measurements for next-generation semiconductors and sub-THz applications

HSINCHU, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MPI Corporation, a global leader in advanced semiconductor test solutions, today announced the release of a fully integrated 250?GHz broadband test solutionfor the new Keysight NA5305A/7A PNA-X Frequency Extender, that builds on its deep expertise in sub-terahertz probing and on-wafer measurements. The new system leverages MPI's TITAN RF Probes and probe station platform to deliver industry-leading performance for broadband S-parameter characterization up to 250?GHz.

This latest milestone represents the culmination of MPI's extensive experience in high-frequency measurements, including previous solutions that pushed the boundaries of broadband probing beyond 200?GHz. It also reflects a deeper level of collaboration with Keysight Technologies, combining industry-leading instrumentation with MPI's advanced wafer-level solutions to meet the rising demand for sub-terahertz testing.

"MPI was the first to demonstrate live single sweep calibration and wafer level measurements up to 250 GHz, both single-ended and differential," said Stojan Kanev, General Manager of the Advanced Semiconductor Test (AST) Division at MPI Corporation. "This builds on our strong record in broadband on-wafer characterization with proven solutions beyond 200 GHz. The new 250 GHz solution combines TITAN Probe technology with system expertise to give stable, repeatable results, clear tip visibility, and protection that makes setup safe and simple. It helps engineers save time, protect their system, and reach the best performance."

Engineered for Sub-THz Precision

The 250?GHz solution includes MPI's single-ended TITAN T250MAK and differential T250MSK Probes, utilize the new 0.5 mm broadband coaxial interface and designed for broadband device characterization and high-speed differential testing, respectively. The probes feature:

Ultra-low insertion loss and excellent return loss across the entire frequency range

and excellent return loss across the entire frequency range Unique tip visibility and mechanical stability for easy alignment and consistent contact and data

and mechanical stability for easy alignment and consistent contact and data Retractable tip protector to ensure safe handling

to ensure safe handling Available in single-ended (GSG) and dual (GSGSG) configurations, optimized for various device types

These probes are fully integrated with MPI's family of probe station platforms, enabling temperature-controlled, wafer-level measurements with minimal user intervention and maximum system repeatability.

Keysight Perspective

"MPI's continued innovation in high-frequency wafer probing plays a vital role in extending the measurement capabilities of our broadband vector network analyzer platform," said David Tanaka, Product Manager at Keysight. "Their TITAN probes provide the precision, repeatability, and system-level integration needed to realize the full potential of our 250 GHz solution. This collaboration helps address the growing demand for advanced testing at sub-terahertz frequencies."

Supporting the Evolving Needs of Semiconductor Innovators

As AI, 5G/6G, and high-speed optical communications push semiconductors into new performance territories, test and measurement tools must evolve in lockstep. MPI's 250?GHz broadband system addresses this demand by enabling:

Fully calibrated single-sweep broadband S-parameter measurements up to 250?GHz

Support for modulated wideband and nonlinear measurements

Integration with leading test instrumentation for a complete measurement chain

MPI's latest solution is already being deployed in evaluation environments across key customer and partner sites, with demonstration systems available at MPI facilities in Taiwan and the United States. A public debut is scheduled at European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2025 in Utrecht, The Netherlands, where a live setup will be showcased.

About MPI Corporation

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, MPI Corporation is a global leader in semiconductor test solutions for advanced devices and wafer-level characterization. The company's Advanced Semiconductor Test (AST) Division specializes in RF/mmWave probing, high-power device characterization, Silicon Photonics (SiPh), and wafer-level reliability. With innovations such as the TITAN RF Probe series, WaferWallet® automation, and the TS/IFE platform family, MPI delivers precision, reliability, and performance across the semiconductor test ecosystem.

For more information, visit: www.mpi-corporation.com

